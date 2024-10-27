Sofia Richie Just Wore the Cool-Girl Jeans-and-Jacket Combo We've Seen All Over London and Paris
If any celebrity is a good temperature check for the season's most important trends, it's Sofia Richie Grainge. Owning a wardrobe rotation drenched in the quiet luxury aesthetic, the model keeps her daily looks clean and simple, only ever occasionally throwing in a new-season trend to add some extra dimension to a look. So, when she does integrate a new style into her wardrobe, you know it's going to be an important one.
Stepping out for an evening event in L.A., Richie Grainge assembled a typically chic ensemble complete with one of the biggest jacket trends of the season. Finishing off her denim with an oversized leather bomber jacket, Richie Grainge's outfit conveyed an easy energy that perfectly complimented her off-duty look.
Set to be one of the biggest jacket trends of the season, oversized leather bomber jackets dominated street-style crowds during fashion month in September. Favoured by showgoers and off-duty models alike, the trend permeated the city's streets, rivalling the boxy blazers that typically dominate across fashion month.
While I noticed the jacket trend styled up in several ways, it was a blue jeans and oversized jacket pairing that I saw time and again in September. Simultaneously cool-girl-coded and incredibly comfortable, the outsize bomber (whether leather, suede or fabric) offers a wearable and cosy look you'll want to keep coming back to.
A firm staple in the wardrobe rotations of fashion people in London and Paris, it's evident that the trend is set to ripple out from here. Whilst they might not be as warm as your favourite puffa or wool coat, I find that this jacket trend is far cosier than I ever expected. Padded with extra cushioning to achieve the bomber silhouette, the leather exterior retains body heat, whilst the oversized cut means that you can layer jumpers and thermals undeath without adding too much bulk.
Catering to the growing demand, brands have been quick to offer their take on the trend. Saint Laurent's styles' have been snapped up by Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, but brands such as Reformation and Massimo Dutti all stock chic versions, too.
The coolest way to stay warm this winter, read on to discover the outfit pairing that Richie Grainge and fashion insiders are wearing right now.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST LEATHER BOMBER JACKETS AND JEANS HERE:
An oversized leather jacket will keep you cosy well into the winter months.
This chocolate brown bomber jacket is well on its way to selling out.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Sorry, Silver—Sofia Richie Just Wore the Color Trend That'll Dominate in 2025
She's not the only one.
By Eliza Huber
-
I'm a Denim Expert—These 4 Styles Are Trending Now and Will Be Big in 2025
Elevated silhouettes.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Flat Shoe Trend That Makes Jeans Look Classier Every Time
See for yourself.
By Allyson Payer
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Wore a Daring Color Trend on Her First Red Carpet as a New Mom
Stunning.
By Eliza Huber
-
Pamela Anderson and French Women Agree—These $98 Jeans Are Second to None
I bought mine at Nordstrom.
By Eliza Huber
-
I'm Manifesting Rich Vibes for Fall—31 Expensive-Looking Nordstrom Sale Finds That Fit the Bill
Don't sleep on these under-$150 gems.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
My Friend Wants to Elevate Her Wardrobe—I Sent Her These 31 Nordstrom Fall Sale Finds
All have closet-staple status.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
10 Celebrity Jeans Outfits That Just Stopped Me in My Tracks
These are gold.
By Allyson Payer