Laura Harrier Wore the Uncomplicated Sandals I Just Picked Up at M&S for £15

Summer's sun is finally glaring down, and many of us are beginning to feel a little frazzled in the face of rising temperatures. Laura Harrier, however, has taken the warm weather in her stride and has been styling an enviable rotation of summer classics and rising trends over the past few weeks.

Taking to Marseille, France last week, the actor stuck to a warm weather wardrobe full of hero buys that she could rely on across her holidays. As with any trip abroad, you're almost guaranteed to do more walking than normal and thus flat shoes are a must. And on Harrier's radar (and feet) was one very sophisticated looking sandal.

We all know that flip flops are considered a summertime staple but what's interesting is that, for 2024, we're seeing more elevated flip flops than ever before. By "elevated" I mean more premium options than the rubber and foam we're used to. Now, it's all about leather pairs (be they vegan or real) and, in place of the chunky straps that are normally found on flip flops, we're seeing daintier, thiner styles come to the fore. Naturally, it was the elegant flip flop that caught Harrier's attention, but also my own.

Like so many cult pieces this year, the elevated flip flop can be chartered back to The Row, whose £860 leather pairs have been cropping up on countless celebrities this summer (although I'm yet to see any confirmation, I have a suspicion that Harrier might be wearing this very style). While I always advocate in buying an original designer piece if you can afford to, I do understand that £860 might feel a little steep for a pair of flip flops. This is why I was so excited when I saw that Marks & Spencer has some elevated flip flops of a very similar design for just £15.

I had seen them online previously but, as I should have known at the time, they sold out fast. Then, when I was in my local M&S store last week, I found a shelf with six or so pairs left on it, one of which was fortunately my size. With a cushioned sole, they're extremely comfortable, while the vegan leather finish and thin straps give them the same refined quality of Harrier's. Now, I know what you're thinking—what good is it telling you about the best flip flops I've ever bought if they're sold out? Well, it's your lucky day, as they've just been restocked.

Knowing how quickly M&S's leather-look flip flops sold last time, this isn't a style to pause on. Scroll on to shop elevated flip flops for every budget, starting with my beloved M&S pair.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST ELEVATED FLIP FLOPS:

Flat Toe Thong Sandal
Marks & Spencer
Flat Toe Thong Sandal

Don't they look so expensive? Now that they're on offer, too, I might have to invest in a back-up pair.

City Leather Flip Flops
THE ROW
City Leather Flip Flops

I wouldn't blame Laura Harrier for investing in this perfect pair.

The Flip-Flop Flat Croc-Effect Leather Flip Flops
Toteme
The Flip-Flop Flat Croc-Effect Leather Flip Flops

The square toe design gives these such an elevated finish.

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

The leather fabric gives these such an elevated energy.

Renee Leather Flip Flops
Aeyde
Renee Leather Flip Flops

I always come back to Aeyde for their elevated summer shoes.

Dante Leather Thong Sandals
Staud
Dante Leather Thong Sandals

The white sandals trend is taking off this summer.

Sleepers Tapered Flip Flops - Black - Arket Gb
Sleepers
Sleepers Tapered Flip Flops

They might look like classic flip flops at first glance, but the thinner straps give them a polished quality.

Saionara Leather Flip Flops
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Leather Flip Flops

A pair of Ancient Greek Sandals are at the top of every fashion persons wish lists.

Plain Seagrass Flip Flops Black
Accessorize
Plain Seagrass Flip Flops Black

Perfect your beach-side style.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

