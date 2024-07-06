Laura Harrier Wore the Uncomplicated Sandals I Just Picked Up at M&S for £15

Summer's sun is finally glaring down, and many of us are beginning to feel a little frazzled in the face of rising temperatures. Laura Harrier, however, has taken the warm weather in her stride and has been styling an enviable rotation of summer classics and rising trends over the past few weeks.

Taking to Marseille, France last week, the actor stuck to a warm weather wardrobe full of hero buys that she could rely on across her holidays. As with any trip abroad, you're almost guaranteed to do more walking than normal and thus flat shoes are a must. And on Harrier's radar (and feet) was one very sophisticated looking sandal.

We all know that flip flops are considered a summertime staple but what's interesting is that, for 2024, we're seeing more elevated flip flops than ever before. By "elevated" I mean more premium options than the rubber and foam we're used to. Now, it's all about leather pairs (be they vegan or real) and, in place of the chunky straps that are normally found on flip flops, we're seeing daintier, thiner styles come to the fore. Naturally, it was the elegant flip flop that caught Harrier's attention, but also my own.

Like so many cult pieces this year, the elevated flip flop can be chartered back to The Row, whose £860 leather pairs have been cropping up on countless celebrities this summer (although I'm yet to see any confirmation, I have a suspicion that Harrier might be wearing this very style). While I always advocate in buying an original designer piece if you can afford to, I do understand that £860 might feel a little steep for a pair of flip flops. This is why I was so excited when I saw that Marks & Spencer has some elevated flip flops of a very similar design for just £15.

I had seen them online previously but, as I should have known at the time, they sold out fast. Then, when I was in my local M&S store last week, I found a shelf with six or so pairs left on it, one of which was fortunately my size. With a cushioned sole, they're extremely comfortable, while the vegan leather finish and thin straps give them the same refined quality of Harrier's. Now, I know what you're thinking—what good is it telling you about the best flip flops I've ever bought if they're sold out? Well, it's your lucky day, as they've just been restocked.

Knowing how quickly M&S's leather-look flip flops sold last time, this isn't a style to pause on. Scroll on to shop elevated flip flops for every budget, starting with my beloved M&S pair.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST ELEVATED FLIP FLOPS:

Marks & Spencer Flat Toe Thong Sandal £15 £12 SHOP NOW Don't they look so expensive? Now that they're on offer, too, I might have to invest in a back-up pair.

THE ROW City Leather Flip Flops £860 SHOP NOW I wouldn't blame Laura Harrier for investing in this perfect pair.

Toteme The Flip-Flop Flat Croc-Effect Leather Flip Flops £350 SHOP NOW The square toe design gives these such an elevated finish.

Reformation Jessie Thong Sandal £128 SHOP NOW The leather fabric gives these such an elevated energy.

Aeyde Renee Leather Flip Flops £210 SHOP NOW I always come back to Aeyde for their elevated summer shoes.

Staud Dante Leather Thong Sandals £260 SHOP NOW The white sandals trend is taking off this summer.

Sleepers Sleepers Tapered Flip Flops £29 SHOP NOW They might look like classic flip flops at first glance, but the thinner straps give them a polished quality.

Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Leather Flip Flops £125 SHOP NOW A pair of Ancient Greek Sandals are at the top of every fashion persons wish lists.