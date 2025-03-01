Is Everyone Already Swapping Skinny Jeans for This Even More Dated Denim Trend?

Skinny jeans are officially in their underrated classic era, but the latest denim revival is proving that nothing in fashion stays forgotten for long—especially when it comes with a celebrity cosign. Enter flared jeans. Yes, you read that right. The ultra-nostalgic, slightly polarising, and once-dismissed Y2K silhouette is creeping its way back onto the scene, and Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX performance just might be the tipping point.

In case you missed it, Lamar took the halftime stage in a custom Martine Rose jacket, and while the jacket and leather gloves were on point, it was the Celine light-wash flare jeans that set off a collective internet reaction.

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl LIX wearing Celine flare jeans

Let’s zoom out for a second. The past few years have been a wild ride for denim. The Great Skinny-Jean Debate of the early 2020s sparked an industry-wide shift toward looser, baggier fits, with Gen Z declaring the reign of skinnies officially over. But then, a plot twist: Suddenly, legacy styles like dark skinny jeans and high-rise skinnies started resurfacing in certain corners of the fashion sphere.

Now, just when we thought we’d settled into a wide-leg groove, flares—arguably one of the most divisive cuts in denim history—are creeping back into the conversation. Lamar’s Super Bowl look felt like a sign of the times: a major artist choosing a hyper-specific, once-dated trend at the biggest event in the world. And it’s not just him. Celine has been pushing '70s-leaning denim for seasons, Saint Laurent's latest collections have flirted with sleek bootcut styles, and brands like Stella McCartney and Mother have quietly been nudging flares back onto the fashion agenda.

So what's driving this renewed craving for old-school denim? It’s part nostalgia, part cyclical fashion logic. Skinny jeans are having their second life, and now, flares—once dismissed as too retro or too 2006—are getting their moment in the spotlight. There's also the undeniable appeal of something different in a sea of straight-leg sameness. If the past few years were all about rejecting the skinny-jean look, maybe this is the industry's way of slowly inching back in that direction, just with a little more volume.

Will flares fully dethrone baggy jeans? Probably not. But with Kendrick Lamar giving them a primetime cosign, don’t be surprised if this so-called “dated” silhouette starts popping up in all the right places. You’ve been warned.

See how the fashion set is already wearing the style, and shop our favourite flare jeans at the end.

How Fashion People Are Styling Their Flare Jeans:

woman wearing light wash flare jeans

This light-wash pair styled with the long scarf is a fresh take on the throwback outfit combo.

woman wearing flare jeans and black long coat

High-rise jeans with a sleek belt is such an elite outfit.

woman wearing flared jeans and red coat

A pop of red for a colourful denim look.

woman wearing dark flare jeans and white top

We love this dark-wash style with a classy white top.

woman wearing flare jeans and belt with black jacket

Skinny jeans meet flares here.

woman wearing flare jeans and puffer coat

A laid-back look for all your weekend errands.

woman wearing flare jeans and zebra long coat

Obsessed with this zebra statement coat.

woman wearing flare jeans and black off the shoulder top

A black off-the-shoulder top never fails with jeans.

woman wearing flare true religion jeans and black top

The ultimate throwback with these True Religion flares.

woman wearing flare jeans and leather jacket

Chic and so polished.

Shop Our Favourite Flare Jeans:

Marco Jeans in Blue Eclipse Wash Denim
Celine
Marco Jeans in Blue Eclipse Wash Denim

The jeans in question.

Cropped Flared Jeans
COS
Cropped Flared Jeans

A modern take on the flare trend, this cropped COS pair brings a fresh silhouette in crisp white denim.

Charlie High-Rise Flared Jeans
PAIGE
Charlie High-Rise Flared Jeans

Paige's Charlie jeans are a go-to for a flattering, elongating fit—crafted from soft stretch denim for all-day wear.

High-Rise Flared Jeans
ALEXANDER MCQUEEN
High-Rise Flared Jeans

With dramatic flares and a sculpted high waist, this McQueen pair adds instant runway polish to your denim collection.

Reiss Bonnie Mid Rise Flared Jeans, Mid Blue
Reiss
Bonnie Mid Rise Flared Jeans, Mid Blue

Classic and understated, Reiss's Bonnie jeans deliver a versatile mid-rise fit in a timeless mid-blue wash.

Topshop Jamie Flare High Rise Jeans in Rich Blue
Topshop
Jamie Flare High Rise Jeans in Rich Blue

A contemporary twist on the cult-favourite Jamie jeans, this Topshop pair features a subtle flare for a ’70s-inspired feel.

Mid Rise Flared Jeans
M&S Collection
Mid Rise Flared Jeans

An effortless staple, these M&S flares offer a flattering mid-rise fit in an easy-to-style indigo wash.

We the Free Jayde Flare Jeans
Free People
We the Free Jayde Flare Jeans

Free People's signature flares bring vintage-inspired cool with a high waist and dramatic wide-leg silhouette.

Rowan Flared Jeans
hush
Rowan Flared Jeans

These flares make a subtle statement while maintaining a relaxed, easy-to-wear feel.

M
MANGO
Flare Jeans Mid Rise Rinse Wash

Mango's take on the trend delivers a sleek mid-rise fit and a minimalist rinse wash for effortless everyday style.

726™ High Rise Flare Jeans
Levi's
726™ High Rise Flare Jeans

With Levi's iconic denim craftsmanship, the 726 flares hug the waist before kicking out into a retro-inspired shape.

Le High Flare High-Rise Flared Jeans
FRAME
Le High Flare High-Rise Flared Jeans

A cult favourite for a reason, Frame's Le High Flare jeans sculpt and elongate with their impeccably tailored silhouette.

Belvira High-Rise Flared Jeans
ISABEL MARANT
Belvira High-Rise Flared Jeans

A polished take on the ’70s staple, Isabel Marant's Belvira jeans bring high-fashion edge with their striking wide-leg cut.

