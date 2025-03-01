Is Everyone Already Swapping Skinny Jeans for This Even More Dated Denim Trend?
Skinny jeans are officially in their underrated classic era, but the latest denim revival is proving that nothing in fashion stays forgotten for long—especially when it comes with a celebrity cosign. Enter flared jeans. Yes, you read that right. The ultra-nostalgic, slightly polarising, and once-dismissed Y2K silhouette is creeping its way back onto the scene, and Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX performance just might be the tipping point.
In case you missed it, Lamar took the halftime stage in a custom Martine Rose jacket, and while the jacket and leather gloves were on point, it was the Celine light-wash flare jeans that set off a collective internet reaction.
Let’s zoom out for a second. The past few years have been a wild ride for denim. The Great Skinny-Jean Debate of the early 2020s sparked an industry-wide shift toward looser, baggier fits, with Gen Z declaring the reign of skinnies officially over. But then, a plot twist: Suddenly, legacy styles like dark skinny jeans and high-rise skinnies started resurfacing in certain corners of the fashion sphere.
Now, just when we thought we’d settled into a wide-leg groove, flares—arguably one of the most divisive cuts in denim history—are creeping back into the conversation. Lamar’s Super Bowl look felt like a sign of the times: a major artist choosing a hyper-specific, once-dated trend at the biggest event in the world. And it’s not just him. Celine has been pushing '70s-leaning denim for seasons, Saint Laurent's latest collections have flirted with sleek bootcut styles, and brands like Stella McCartney and Mother have quietly been nudging flares back onto the fashion agenda.
So what's driving this renewed craving for old-school denim? It’s part nostalgia, part cyclical fashion logic. Skinny jeans are having their second life, and now, flares—once dismissed as too retro or too 2006—are getting their moment in the spotlight. There's also the undeniable appeal of something different in a sea of straight-leg sameness. If the past few years were all about rejecting the skinny-jean look, maybe this is the industry's way of slowly inching back in that direction, just with a little more volume.
Will flares fully dethrone baggy jeans? Probably not. But with Kendrick Lamar giving them a primetime cosign, don’t be surprised if this so-called “dated” silhouette starts popping up in all the right places. You’ve been warned.
How Fashion People Are Styling Their Flare Jeans:
This light-wash pair styled with the long scarf is a fresh take on the throwback outfit combo.
High-rise jeans with a sleek belt is such an elite outfit.
A pop of red for a colourful denim look.
We love this dark-wash style with a classy white top.
Skinny jeans meet flares here.
A laid-back look for all your weekend errands.
Obsessed with this zebra statement coat.
A black off-the-shoulder top never fails with jeans.
The ultimate throwback with these True Religion flares.
Chic and so polished.
A modern take on the flare trend, this cropped COS pair brings a fresh silhouette in crisp white denim.
Paige's Charlie jeans are a go-to for a flattering, elongating fit—crafted from soft stretch denim for all-day wear.
With dramatic flares and a sculpted high waist, this McQueen pair adds instant runway polish to your denim collection.
Classic and understated, Reiss's Bonnie jeans deliver a versatile mid-rise fit in a timeless mid-blue wash.
A contemporary twist on the cult-favourite Jamie jeans, this Topshop pair features a subtle flare for a ’70s-inspired feel.
An effortless staple, these M&S flares offer a flattering mid-rise fit in an easy-to-style indigo wash.
Free People's signature flares bring vintage-inspired cool with a high waist and dramatic wide-leg silhouette.
These flares make a subtle statement while maintaining a relaxed, easy-to-wear feel.
Mango's take on the trend delivers a sleek mid-rise fit and a minimalist rinse wash for effortless everyday style.
With Levi's iconic denim craftsmanship, the 726 flares hug the waist before kicking out into a retro-inspired shape.
A cult favourite for a reason, Frame's Le High Flare jeans sculpt and elongate with their impeccably tailored silhouette.
A polished take on the ’70s staple, Isabel Marant's Belvira jeans bring high-fashion edge with their striking wide-leg cut.
-
