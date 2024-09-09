The Reformation Dress Taylor Swift Just Wore to the US Open Is Classic Taylor Swift

(Image credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

In case you haven't heard, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have popped up all over NYC this weekend. First at Lucali in Brooklyn for dinner on Friday night, then for a wedding last night, and finally (well, so far), at the US Open men's finals, animatedly taking in the match alongside Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. And after her bombshell thigh-high boot look for the Chiefs game last week, she returned to a classic Taylor Swift look for the US Open, complete with her signature red lipstick and a fit-and-flare mini dress.

Swift has long been a Reformation fan (haven't we all?), and the dress she opted for was a linen corset-style one in red and white gingham, paired with tan Gucci platform sandals and retro sunglasses. Swift has been photographed wearing pretty Reformation dresses for years, and this one—the Sora linen dress—would've looked just as fitting on Swift a decade ago. The dress, which comes in at just under $250, is still in stock in most sizes, but that probably won't be the case for long. Keep scrolling to see how Swift styled it and shop it before it's gone.

(Image credit: MediaPunch/Backgrid)

(Image credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop the Dress:

