The Reformation Dress Taylor Swift Just Wore to the US Open Is Classic Taylor Swift
In case you haven't heard, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have popped up all over NYC this weekend. First at Lucali in Brooklyn for dinner on Friday night, then for a wedding last night, and finally (well, so far), at the US Open men's finals, animatedly taking in the match alongside Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. And after her bombshell thigh-high boot look for the Chiefs game last week, she returned to a classic Taylor Swift look for the US Open, complete with her signature red lipstick and a fit-and-flare mini dress.
Swift has long been a Reformation fan (haven't we all?), and the dress she opted for was a linen corset-style one in red and white gingham, paired with tan Gucci platform sandals and retro sunglasses. Swift has been photographed wearing pretty Reformation dresses for years, and this one—the Sora linen dress—would've looked just as fitting on Swift a decade ago. The dress, which comes in at just under $250, is still in stock in most sizes, but that probably won't be the case for long. Keep scrolling to see how Swift styled it and shop it before it's gone.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
