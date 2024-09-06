Taylor Swift Wore This Controversial Boot Trend to Travis Kelce's First Game of the Season

There are two types of people: those who look forward to late summer for the start of New York Fashion Week, and those who associate this time of year with the beginning of football season. Yes, I'm oversimplifying it, but bear with me. If you're more concerned with rushing than runways, you'll be pleased to know that the first NFL game of the season is upon us. The Baltimore Ravens take on the Kansas City Chiefs today and that can only mean one thing: Taylor Swift will be there cheering on Travis Kelce.

Making her way into Arrowhead Stadium, Swift wore a Versace denim bustier with itty-bitty shorts, a Louis Vuitton Side Trunk PM Bag ($3950), and a controversial boot trend. Why are the shoes hotly contested? In my opinion, thigh-high boots are among the hardest-to-pull-off shoes in existence—there's so much darn fabric! Naturally, however, Swift made it look easy as pie. Scroll down to see her newest outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Taylor Swift: Versace top; Louis Vuitton Side Trunk PM Bag ($3950); Giuseppe Zanotti Frannie Boots ($990)

Shop Taylor Swift's Exact Accessories

LOUIS VUITTON Side Trunk PM $3950 SHOP NOW

Giuseppe Zanotti Frannie High Boots $1650 $990 SHOP NOW

Re-Create Her Outfit

Lioness Capri Corset Top $79 SHOP NOW

Citizens of Humanity Marlow Vintage Shorts $168 SHOP NOW