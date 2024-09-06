Taylor Swift Wore This Controversial Boot Trend to Travis Kelce's First Game of the Season
There are two types of people: those who look forward to late summer for the start of New York Fashion Week, and those who associate this time of year with the beginning of football season. Yes, I'm oversimplifying it, but bear with me. If you're more concerned with rushing than runways, you'll be pleased to know that the first NFL game of the season is upon us. The Baltimore Ravens take on the Kansas City Chiefs today and that can only mean one thing: Taylor Swift will be there cheering on Travis Kelce.
Making her way into Arrowhead Stadium, Swift wore a Versace denim bustier with itty-bitty shorts, a Louis Vuitton Side Trunk PM Bag ($3950), and a controversial boot trend. Why are the shoes hotly contested? In my opinion, thigh-high boots are among the hardest-to-pull-off shoes in existence—there's so much darn fabric! Naturally, however, Swift made it look easy as pie. Scroll down to see her newest outfit.
On Taylor Swift: Versace top; Louis Vuitton Side Trunk PM Bag ($3950); Giuseppe Zanotti Frannie Boots ($990)
Shop Taylor Swift's Exact Accessories
Re-Create Her Outfit
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.