Lily Collins Wore the It Trainers That Make Sense With Elegant Outfits

Something that I love about It trainers is that they have a longer shelf life than other It items. Many of our current It kicks have been popular for years, including the Salomon XT-6 GTX. Salomon is a French company that specialises in hiking trainers, among other things, and the brand's XT-6 sneakers were initially designed for running through harsh conditions. Eleven years after their inception, they're as popular as ever and come in tonnes of colour combinations. Unsurprisingly, they have many celebrity fans. One of those fans is Lily Collins, who just wore them while strolling through London.

If you thought Salomons were just for hiking, think again. Collins proved that that work with elegant outfits by pairing her all-white XT-6s with a trench coat, a camel blazer, a burgundy scarf, and loose black trousers. It's not a sneaker style that you would think could be versatile enough to wear with a hiking outfit as well as an elegant trench-coat outfit, but alas, Collins just showed that it is.

Salomon XT-6 GTX trainers aren't super easy to find, but I did some digging and found them in several colourways for you to shop. Keep scrolling to do just that.

Lily Collins wearing a trench coat with Salomon sneakers.

(Image credit: Splash News)

Lily Collins wearing a trench coat with Salomon sneakers.

(Image credit: Splash News)

On Lily Collins: Salomon XT-6 Sneakers in Vanilla Ice/Almond Milk (£165); Celine bag; Cartier sunglasses

