Lily Collins Wore the It Trainers That Make Sense With Elegant Outfits
Something that I love about It trainers is that they have a longer shelf life than other It items. Many of our current It kicks have been popular for years, including the Salomon XT-6 GTX. Salomon is a French company that specialises in hiking trainers, among other things, and the brand's XT-6 sneakers were initially designed for running through harsh conditions. Eleven years after their inception, they're as popular as ever and come in tonnes of colour combinations. Unsurprisingly, they have many celebrity fans. One of those fans is Lily Collins, who just wore them while strolling through London.
If you thought Salomons were just for hiking, think again. Collins proved that that work with elegant outfits by pairing her all-white XT-6s with a trench coat, a camel blazer, a burgundy scarf, and loose black trousers. It's not a sneaker style that you would think could be versatile enough to wear with a hiking outfit as well as an elegant trench-coat outfit, but alas, Collins just showed that it is.
Salomon XT-6 GTX trainers aren't super easy to find, but I did some digging and found them in several colourways for you to shop. Keep scrolling to do just that.
On Lily Collins: Salomon XT-6 Sneakers in Vanilla Ice/Almond Milk (£165); Celine bag; Cartier sunglasses
Shop Lily Collins's Sneakers
Shop More Salomon XT-6 GTX Sneakers
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.