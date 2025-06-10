We're Fashion People—These Are the Chic Outfits We Wear to Travel in

I’ve always believed that what you wear to travel sets the tone for your entire trip. There’s something about stepping out of the house in a polished (but practical) outfit that makes everything from plane queues to train snacks feel a little more elevated. Summer, of course, brings its own set of considerations—namely heat, creases and the kind of early starts that can make dressing well feel like a chore.

But that’s where a few clever outfit formulas come in. Over the years, I’ve come to rely on a rotation of stylish yet comfortable looks that work for short- and long-haul trips alike. What's more, these combinations have also been given the fashion person seal of approval, too. Think wide-leg linen trousers that feel like pyjamas but look like effort, or a matching co-ord that requires zero styling but always earns compliments. I’ve also seen more and more people embracing full circle skirts and roomy cotton shorts for their breezy charm, while loose-fit jeans remain a staple for good reason—they just work.

Regardless of your plans, having a handful of go-to summer travel outfits makes packing and getting dressed that much easier, especially if your flight is scheduled pre-7 am. Ahead, I’ve pulled together a few of my favourites—each one comfortable and guaranteed to start your holiday on a stylish note.

7 Chic Summer Travel Outfits to Bookmark This Season

1. Cardigan + Cargo Trousers + Canvas Bag

Style Notes: I recently travelled wearing a pair of cargo trousers complete with side pockets and I can't tell you how handy it was being able to breeze through security and my gate with my documents easily accessible. Up top, look to light layers like a vest top and cardigan to help beat the inevitable plane cabin chill.

Shop the Look:

2. Long-Sleeve Dress + Mary Janes + Shoulder Bag

Style Notes: When I'm travelling long distances, my outfit of choice is always a dress. Yes, that's right, a dress. Look for stretchy materials like jersey, roomy styles like the outfit above with a full skirt or, better yet, a combination of both.

Shop the Look:

Hobbs Chrissy Mary Jane £99 SHOP NOW

3. Jumper + Full Skirt + Tote Bag

Style Notes: Applying the same logic as the above outfit here, a full skirt can be a great travel solution if you generally find trousers or jeans uncomfortable to sit in for long periods. Shoe wise anything goes, but a pretty ballet flat will work for shorter trips where you need to be off the plane and straight into your itinerary.

Shop the Look:

4. Knitted Co-Ord + Baseball Cap + Loafers

Style Notes: Particularly useful for longer road trips or plane journeys, there really is no bettering a knitted co-ord. Sleek but incredibly comfortable, just add your favourite flats, a baseball cap and a chic hold all for an elegant look.

Shop the Look:

5. Sweatshirt + Shorts + Trainers

Style Notes: If your body temperature runs hot, travelling in shorts can be a viable option, especially if you opt for a loose-fitting, cotton, boxer-type pair. The elasticated waistband was made for optimum comfort, and you can keep toasty by adding cosy crew socks and light layers (including a sporty sweatshirt) on your top half.

Shop the Look:

6. Boxy Tee + Linen Trousers + Flip Flops

Style Notes: Wide-leg trousers are an easy travel option as they provide you with enough room to not feel restricted while you're in your seat, be it on an airplane, train, car or bus. Linen fabrications are light and breathable—just be sure to try yours on for a while before you commit to ensure they aren't prone to severe creasing. I own this H&M pair and can attest to the fact they don't crease at all.

Shop the Look:

7. Blazer + Baggy Jeans + Trainers

Style Notes: Wearing jeans to travel in is divisive—some people can't think of anything worse, while others won't entertain anything otherwise. If you're on the fence, I recommend trying a wide-leg pair in a soft cotton wash; with trainers and a blazer for elegance, they make for a combination that's hard to better.

Shop the Look: