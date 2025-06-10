We're Fashion People—These Are the Chic Outfits We Wear to Travel in

Assembling a stylish outfit to travel in is an art form—below are seven formulas you can easily re-create from plane-bound fashion people.

A selection of fashion content creators wear different summer travel outfits
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Maxine Eggenberger's avatar
By
published
in Features

I’ve always believed that what you wear to travel sets the tone for your entire trip. There’s something about stepping out of the house in a polished (but practical) outfit that makes everything from plane queues to train snacks feel a little more elevated. Summer, of course, brings its own set of considerations—namely heat, creases and the kind of early starts that can make dressing well feel like a chore.

But that’s where a few clever outfit formulas come in. Over the years, I’ve come to rely on a rotation of stylish yet comfortable looks that work for short- and long-haul trips alike. What's more, these combinations have also been given the fashion person seal of approval, too. Think wide-leg linen trousers that feel like pyjamas but look like effort, or a matching co-ord that requires zero styling but always earns compliments. I’ve also seen more and more people embracing full circle skirts and roomy cotton shorts for their breezy charm, while loose-fit jeans remain a staple for good reason—they just work.

Regardless of your plans, having a handful of go-to summer travel outfits makes packing and getting dressed that much easier, especially if your flight is scheduled pre-7 am. Ahead, I’ve pulled together a few of my favourites—each one comfortable and guaranteed to start your holiday on a stylish note.

7 Chic Summer Travel Outfits to Bookmark This Season

1. Cardigan + Cargo Trousers + Canvas Bag

@_loissterling wears a pair of khaki cargo trousers with flip flops and a black jumper

(Image credit: @_loissterling)

Style Notes: I recently travelled wearing a pair of cargo trousers complete with side pockets and I can't tell you how handy it was being able to breeze through security and my gate with my documents easily accessible. Up top, look to light layers like a vest top and cardigan to help beat the inevitable plane cabin chill.

Shop the Look:

Relaxed Wool Cardigan
& Other Stories
Relaxed Wool Cardigan

Ribbed Silk-Blend Vest Top
H&M
Ribbed Silk-Blend Vest Top

Marcelle Cotton Tapered Cargo Pants
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Marcelle Cotton Tapered Cargo Pants

Loewe, Puzzle Fold Tote in Cotton Jacquard
Loewe
Puzzle Fold Tote in Cotton Jacquard

Eden Platform Thong
Reformation
Eden Platform Thong

2. Long-Sleeve Dress + Mary Janes + Shoulder Bag

@courtney__flowers wears a black two-part dress with Mary Jane shoes and a slouchy shoulder bag

(Image credit: @courtney__flowers)

Style Notes: When I'm travelling long distances, my outfit of choice is always a dress. Yes, that's right, a dress. Look for stretchy materials like jersey, roomy styles like the outfit above with a full skirt or, better yet, a combination of both.

Shop the Look:

Black Long Sleeve A-Line Penni Midi Dress
Nobodys Child
Black Long Sleeve A-Line Penni Midi Dress

Slouchy Tote Bag - Raffia
COS
Slouchy Tote Bag in Raffia

18k Gold Vermeil
Mejuri
18k Gold Vermeil Earrings

Butterfly S320 Sunglasses in Acetate
CELINE
Butterfly S320 Sunglasses in Acetate

Chrissy Mary Jane
Hobbs
Chrissy Mary Jane

3. Jumper + Full Skirt + Tote Bag

@marina_torres wears a white cotton skirt with a black jumper and Mary Janes

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Style Notes: Applying the same logic as the above outfit here, a full skirt can be a great travel solution if you generally find trousers or jeans uncomfortable to sit in for long periods. Shoe wise anything goes, but a pretty ballet flat will work for shorter trips where you need to be off the plane and straight into your itinerary.

Shop the Look:

Heavy Knit Wool Blend Jumper – Dark Blue – Men – Arket Gb
ARKET
Heavy Knit Wool Blend Jumper

Julia Agate and Cord Pendant Necklace
HEAVEN MAYHEM
Julia Agate and Cord Pendant Necklace

Studio Bowling Bag - Leather
COS
Studio Bowling Bag - Leather

White Drop Waist Maxi Skirt
Next
White Drop Waist Maxi Skirt

Leather Mary Jane Flats – Black – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Leather Mary Jane Flats

4. Knitted Co-Ord + Baseball Cap + Loafers

@nlmarilyn wears a knitted trouser and jumper set with loafers and a baseball cap

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Particularly useful for longer road trips or plane journeys, there really is no bettering a knitted co-ord. Sleek but incredibly comfortable, just add your favourite flats, a baseball cap and a chic hold all for an elegant look.

Shop the Look:

Cotton Twill Ball Cap
Polo Ralph Lauren
Cotton Twill Ball Cap

H&M, Fine Knit
H&M
Fine Knit

Fine-Knit Joggers
H&M
Fine-Knit Joggers

The New York | Black Small Grain | Demellier
The New York | Black Small Grain | Demellier

Lucca Leather Moccasins
The Row
Lucca Leather Moccasins

5. Sweatshirt + Shorts + Trainers

@kimturkington_ wears a pair of striped cotton shorts, a sweatshirt and tan suede trainers

(Image credit: @kimturkington_)

Style Notes: If your body temperature runs hot, travelling in shorts can be a viable option, especially if you opt for a loose-fitting, cotton, boxer-type pair. The elasticated waistband was made for optimum comfort, and you can keep toasty by adding cosy crew socks and light layers (including a sporty sweatshirt) on your top half.

Shop the Look:

Navygrey Women | the Vintage-Fit Sweatshirt | Luxury Organic Cotton | True Navy | Navygrey
Navygrey
Vintage-Fit Sweatshirt

Whistles, Chocolate Sia Suede Curved Crossbody Bag
Whistles
Chocolate Sia Suede Curved Crossbody Bag

Striped Cotton Boxer
Polo Ralph Lauren
Striped Cotton Boxer

Sporty Cotton Socks – White/blue – Men – Arket Gb
ARKET
Sporty Cotton Socks – White/blue – Men – Arket Gb

Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

6. Boxy Tee + Linen Trousers + Flip Flops

@monikh wears a pair of black wide-leg trousers with a white T-shirt and a teal jumper around her waist

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: Wide-leg trousers are an easy travel option as they provide you with enough room to not feel restricted while you're in your seat, be it on an airplane, train, car or bus. Linen fabrications are light and breathable—just be sure to try yours on for a while before you commit to ensure they aren't prone to severe creasing. I own this H&M pair and can attest to the fact they don't crease at all.

Shop the Look:

Boxy T-Shirt
& Other Stories
Boxy T-Shirt

MONICA VINADER, Aria Cord 18ct Yellow Gold Vermeil Necklace
MONICA VINADER
Aria Cord 18ct Yellow Gold Vermeil Necklace

Linen-Blend Trousers
H&M
Linen-Blend Trousers

Cropped Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
THE ELDER STATESMAN
Cropped Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

Kinto Leather Flip Flops
A.EMERY
Kinto Leather Flip Flops

7. Blazer + Baggy Jeans + Trainers

@leasy_inparis wears a pair of straight-leg blue jeans, trainers and a checked blazer

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Style Notes: Wearing jeans to travel in is divisive—some people can't think of anything worse, while others won't entertain anything otherwise. If you're on the fence, I recommend trying a wide-leg pair in a soft cotton wash; with trainers and a blazer for elegance, they make for a combination that's hard to better.

Shop the Look:

Linen-Blend Blazer
H&M
Linen-Blend Blazer

Stretch-Cotton Racerback Vest in White
Reiss
Stretch-Cotton Racerback Vest in White

Aubrielle Metallic-Buckle Top Handle Bag
Charles & Keith
Aubrielle Metallic-Buckle Top Handle Bag

Trf Extra Wide-Leg High-Waist Jeans
ZARA
Extra Wide-Leg High-Waist Jeans

Samba Og Leather and Suede Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Samba OG Leather and Suede Sneakers

Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger
Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.

Latest