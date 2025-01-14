Hailey Bieber has been photographed wearing leggings dozens of times, but I'm not sure she's ever been photographed wearing them with the shoe trend she just paired them with. She usually wears quite the opposite: chunky trainers. But leaving a pilates class in L.A. over the weekend, Bieber wore her black ankle-length leggings with a flat shoe trend that made her outfit look far prettier than sneakers would have: elastic-strap ballet flats.

I think part of the reason these flats look so right with her leggings is because they're the closest shoes you'll find to the actual shoes that are worn in ballet class: leather shoes with elastic straps. Bieber's The Row flats are undoubtedly the luxury version of those ballet class shoes, which she opted for in black leather to complement the black leather trench coat she also wore.

Whether you're looking for shoes to wear to and from your own pilates classes or just want to elevate your leggings to wear them as pants, elastic-strap ballet flats would be a great option, as proven by Bieber. Keep scrolling to shop for a pair of your own.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Saint Laurent bag; The Row Leather Ballet Flats (£800)

Shop Hailey Bieber's Exact Shoes:

The Row Elastic Ballet Slipper £800 SHOP NOW Minimalists will love these.

The Row Elastic Ballet Slipper £800 SHOP NOW You'll reach for this cream shade no matter the season.

Shop More Elastic-Strap Ballet Flats:

Everlane The Day Mary Jane £152 SHOP NOW This shade is so unique, but no less versatile.

COACH® Emilia Mary Jane £150 SHOP NOW I've had my eyes on these for awhile now.

Tory Burch Runway Ballet Flats £395 SHOP NOW Leopard is as good as any neutral.

Charles & Keith Satin Square-Toe Mary Jane Ballet Flats £55 SHOP NOW The thicker strap and square toe makes these look way more expensive than they are.

LOEFFLER RANDALL Leonie Leather Ballet Flats £220 SHOP NOW These almost look like real ballet shoes.

Jeffrey Campbell Moira Mary Jane Flats £118 SHOP NOW Simple, but so very effective.

New Look Elasticated Strap Flat Suede Look Shoes £18 SHOP NOW I love the suede finish on these.

COACH® Emilia Mary Jane £150 SHOP NOW This burgundy shade looks so expensive.

LOEFFLER RANDALL Leonie Grosgrain-Trimmed Raffia Mary Jane Ballet Flats £220 SHOP NOW Perfect for wearing with your maxi dresses once spring comes around.