Hailey Bieber has been photographed wearing leggings dozens of times, but I'm not sure she's ever been photographed wearing them with the shoe trend she just paired them with. She usually wears quite the opposite: chunky trainers. But leaving a pilates class in L.A. over the weekend, Bieber wore her black ankle-length leggings with a flat shoe trend that made her outfit look far prettier than sneakers would have: elastic-strap ballet flats.

I think part of the reason these flats look so right with her leggings is because they're the closest shoes you'll find to the actual shoes that are worn in ballet class: leather shoes with elastic straps. Bieber's The Row flats are undoubtedly the luxury version of those ballet class shoes, which she opted for in black leather to complement the black leather trench coat she also wore.

Whether you're looking for shoes to wear to and from your own pilates classes or just want to elevate your leggings to wear them as pants, elastic-strap ballet flats would be a great option, as proven by Bieber. Keep scrolling to shop for a pair of your own.

Hailey Bieber wearing a leather trench coat, leggings, and ballet flats

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Hailey Bieber wearing a leather trench coat, leggings, and ballet flats

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Saint Laurent bag; The Row Leather Ballet Flats (£800)

Shop Hailey Bieber's Exact Shoes:

Elastic Ballet Slipper in Leather
The Row
Elastic Ballet Slipper

Minimalists will love these.

Elastic Ballet Slipper in Leather
The Row
Elastic Ballet Slipper

You'll reach for this cream shade no matter the season.

Shop More Elastic-Strap Ballet Flats:

The Day Mary Jane
Everlane
The Day Mary Jane

This shade is so unique, but no less versatile.

Emilia Mary Jane
COACH®
Emilia Mary Jane

I've had my eyes on these for awhile now.

Tory Burch , Runway Ballet Flats
Tory Burch
Runway Ballet Flats

Leopard is as good as any neutral.

Satin Square-Toe Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Charles & Keith
Satin Square-Toe Mary Jane Ballet Flats

The thicker strap and square toe makes these look way more expensive than they are.

Leonie Leather Ballet Flats
LOEFFLER RANDALL
Leonie Leather Ballet Flats

These almost look like real ballet shoes.

Moira Mary Jane Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Moira Mary Jane Flats

Simple, but so very effective.

New Look, Elasticated Strap Flat Suede Look Shoes
New Look
Elasticated Strap Flat Suede Look Shoes

I love the suede finish on these.

Emilia Mary Jane
COACH®
Emilia Mary Jane

This burgundy shade looks so expensive.

Leonie Grosgrain-Trimmed Raffia Mary Jane Ballet Flats
LOEFFLER RANDALL
Leonie Grosgrain-Trimmed Raffia Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Perfect for wearing with your maxi dresses once spring comes around.

Satin Square-Toe Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Charles & Keith
Satin Square-Toe Mary Jane Ballet Flats

A nude pair to go with everything.

