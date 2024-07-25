Jennifer Lawrence and Kaia Gerber Agree That These Are 2024's New It Trainers
Keeping up with the latest It trainer style can be quite the task, especially since celebrities are not often seen in casual footwear. As a trend-watching editor, I've been on the lookout and have just found the newest fashion-person-approved sneaker for 2024: Nike's V2K Run Sneakers.
Despite the ongoing popularity of Gazelles and Sambas, a fresh style has emerged and garnered approval from the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Kaia Gerber. These two celebrities have ditched their low-profile retro sneakers for the incredibly sporty Nike V2K. Recently, Lawrence was spotted in NYC sporting the white and silver colourway while running errands in the West Village. She paired them with a laid-back outfit featuring a wide-brimmed hat, gray sweatpants, a white T-shirt, and an oversize St. Agni shoulder bag. A few months prior, Gerber was seen in the same pair, styling them with Nike tube socks, a long black coat, and workout leggings.
On Jennifer Lawrence: Nike V2K Run Sneakers (£110); St. Agni Oversized Nubuck Satchel (£350); The Row Sofia Bucket Hat (£370)
Touted as running sneakers, the Nike V2K is a supportive silhouette that debuted in the fall of 2023. It boasts a substantial foam midsole for a comfortable ride, a breathable mesh upper, and high-shine panels reminiscent of the classic Nike Vomero 5s. The sneakers exude a strong 2000s vibe, affirming that fashion aficionados still harbour a fondness for chunky shoes, particularly chunky "dad" sneakers.
On Kaia Gerber: The Row Devitt Coat (£4583); Alo High-Waist Airlift Leggings ($130); Nike Performance Socks (£20)
This silhouette effortlessly complements leggings and trousers and is ideal for those who prioritise comfort, style, and affordability. Thus, I am confident that this style is *it* for 2024.
Inspired to get a pair? Scroll down to shop the highly coveted sneakers as well as other fashionable athletic-inspired options that are sure to attract attention without becoming outdated or overdone.
Shop other sporty-chic sneakers:
Everyone on TikTok can't stop raving about how the V2K sneakers measure up to these.
This style is all the rage among fashion-forward trendsetters and It girls everywhere.
The combination of different textures will add depth to any ensemble.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
