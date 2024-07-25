Jennifer Lawrence and Kaia Gerber Agree That These Are 2024's New It Trainers

Keeping up with the latest It trainer style can be quite the task, especially since celebrities are not often seen in casual footwear. As a trend-watching editor, I've been on the lookout and have just found the newest fashion-person-approved sneaker for 2024: Nike's V2K Run Sneakers.

Despite the ongoing popularity of Gazelles and Sambas, a fresh style has emerged and garnered approval from the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Kaia Gerber. These two celebrities have ditched their low-profile retro sneakers for the incredibly sporty Nike V2K. Recently, Lawrence was spotted in NYC sporting the white and silver colourway while running errands in the West Village. She paired them with a laid-back outfit featuring a wide-brimmed hat, gray sweatpants, a white T-shirt, and an oversize St. Agni shoulder bag. A few months prior, Gerber was seen in the same pair, styling them with Nike tube socks, a long black coat, and workout leggings.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a white t-shirt, a black hat, gray sweatpants, a black bag, and Nike V2K Run Sneakers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Nike V2K Run Sneakers (£110); St. Agni Oversized Nubuck Satchel (£350); The Row Sofia Bucket Hat (£370)

Touted as running sneakers, the Nike V2K is a supportive silhouette that debuted in the fall of 2023. It boasts a substantial foam midsole for a comfortable ride, a breathable mesh upper, and high-shine panels reminiscent of the classic Nike Vomero 5s. The sneakers exude a strong 2000s vibe, affirming that fashion aficionados still harbour a fondness for chunky shoes, particularly chunky "dad" sneakers.

Kaia Gerber wearing headphones, black sunglasses, a long coat, a white top, black leggings, Nike socks, and Nike V2K run sneakers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kaia Gerber: The Row Devitt Coat (£4583); Alo High-Waist Airlift Leggings ($130); Nike Performance Socks (£20)

This silhouette effortlessly complements leggings and trousers and is ideal for those who prioritise comfort, style, and affordability. Thus, I am confident that this style is *it* for 2024.

Inspired to get a pair? Scroll down to shop the highly coveted sneakers as well as other fashionable athletic-inspired options that are sure to attract attention without becoming outdated or overdone.

Nike V2k Run Shoes
Nike
Nike V2k Run Shoes

The exact style Gerber and Lawrence can't get enough of.

Nike V2k Run Shoes
Nike
Nike V2k Run Shoes

You can't go wrong with all-black kicks.

Nike V2k Run Shoes
Nike
Nike V2k Run Shoes

I'd style these with beige trousers and a cable-knit cardigan.

Nike V2k Run Shoes
Nike
Nike V2k Run Shoes

Something about this colorway is calling my name.

Nike V2k Run Shoes
Nike
Nike V2k Run Shoes

So crisp and clean.

Shop other sporty-chic sneakers:

New Balance 530 Trainers in White
New Balance
530 Trainers in White

Everyone on TikTok can't stop raving about how the V2K sneakers measure up to these.

Xt-Slate Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
SALOMON
XT-Slate Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

My next purchase.

NB
New Balance
2002r Sneakers

Wear these with scrunched-up socks while en route to Pilates.

Reelwind Low Leather and Shell Sneakers
AUTRY
Reelwind Low Leather and Shell Sneakers

This brown-and-white colourway is such a vibe.

Nike Air Pegasus 2005 Women's Shoes
Nike
Nike Air Pegasus 2005 Women's Shoes

Wear yours with an activewear romper.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Trainers in Oatmeal Beige
Nike
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Trainers in Oatmeal Beige

This style is all the rage among fashion-forward trendsetters and It girls everywhere.

Veja Venturi Sneakers
& Other Stories
Veja Venturi Sneakers

Discover the ultimate shoes for strolling around L.A.

ON
On
On Running Cloudaway Trainers Undyed White Glacier F - Womens

The combination of different textures will add depth to any ensemble.

Circuit Mesh and Rubber Sneakers
BALENCIAGA
Circuit Mesh and Rubber Sneakers

I'm intrigued.

