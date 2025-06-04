Whole-Foot Flats Are the Chic Shoe Trend Elegant Dressers Are Dedicated to Right Now
There's a pair in ruby red, classic black and even mesh.
When celebrities like Anya Taylor-Joy wear a particular shoe trend, and brands like The Row and Toteme make it, you know it's an elegant one. The trend I'm referring to is high-vamp flats, which I also like to call whole-foot flats. The high-vamp shoe trend was everywhere last year, and it's still going strong. Lately, the style I see elegant dressers wear most often is high-vamp ballet flats, which is what Taylor-Joy opted to wear to Miley Cyrus' album listening party last night in L.A.
Taylor-Joy's flats were a glove-style black leather pair, which she wore with black trousers and a furry white coat (May grey, folks). They're just about as elegant and versatile as flat shoes get, as in you can wear them day or night. And while choosing which pairs to include in this story, I was honestly overwhelmed by how many options there are to choose from right now, but I managed to narrow it down. So without further ado, keep scrolling to shop the best whole-foot flats on the internet.
Shop Whole-Foot Flats:
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
