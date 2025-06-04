Whole-Foot Flats Are the Chic Shoe Trend Elegant Dressers Are Dedicated to Right Now

When celebrities like Anya Taylor-Joy wear a particular shoe trend, and brands like The Row and Toteme make it, you know it's an elegant one. The trend I'm referring to is high-vamp flats, which I also like to call whole-foot flats. The high-vamp shoe trend was everywhere last year, and it's still going strong. Lately, the style I see elegant dressers wear most often is high-vamp ballet flats, which is what Taylor-Joy opted to wear to Miley Cyrus' album listening party last night in L.A.

Taylor-Joy's flats were a glove-style black leather pair, which she wore with black trousers and a furry white coat (May grey, folks). They're just about as elegant and versatile as flat shoes get, as in you can wear them day or night. And while choosing which pairs to include in this story, I was honestly overwhelmed by how many options there are to choose from right now, but I managed to narrow it down. So without further ado, keep scrolling to shop the best whole-foot flats on the internet.

Anya Taylor-Joy wearing a white furry coat, black pants, and black high-vamp flats

(Image credit: ALEXJR/Backgrid)

Shop Whole-Foot Flats:

Leather Ballet Pumps
H&M
Leather Ballet Pumps

H&M always gets it right.

Alba Leather Ballet Flats
STAUD
Alba Leather Ballet Flats

In the perfect colour for summer.

Floral-Appliqué Crochet Ballet Flats
Magda Butrym
Floral-Appliqué Crochet Ballet Flats

We love this crochet pair.

Britt Ballet Flat
Reformation
Britt Ballet Flat

Be still my beating heart.

Marcy Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
KHAITE
Marcy Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

Mesh is still growing strong this summer.

Minimalist Velvet Ballerinas Black
Toteme
Minimalist Velvet Ballerinas Black

Toteme, you always stay winning.

Luna Slipper / Taupe Leather
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Slipper / Taupe Leather

Love!

Leather Mesh Ballet Flats
H&M
Leather Mesh Ballet Flats

Another great high-street find.

Leather Ballet Flats
COS
Leather Ballet Flats

Yes please.

Leather Rounded-Point Toe Ballet Flats in Chocolate
Reiss
Leather Rounded-Point Toe Ballet Flats in Chocolate

I can't get enough if these.

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear.

