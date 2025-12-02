When it comes to the art of getting dressed, very few do it quite as well as the French. There's a certain thrown-together polish they bring to putting an outfit together that doesn’t come naturally to the rest of us. So imagine my surprise when, scrolling past the usual parade of faux-fur statement coats and cosy puffer jackets on my feed, I landed on something a little more unexpected: ponchos. Yes, I couldn’t quite believe it either.
Now, when you think of the poncho, the French probably aren't the first group of people who come to mind. You’re more likely picturing the bold, boho-leaning iterations that dominated the noughties on the backs of Sienna Miller and Kate Moss. But fashion, as ever, has a short attention span and an even faster cycle. With layered, laid-back dressing dominating in winter 2025, the unstructured cape-like silhouette of a poncho makes perfect sense, especially when it comes to the French women who are wearing it.
Carefully curating their colour palettes, French women are gravitating towards soft neutrals and hooded plaid iterations to anchor their winter capsule wardrobes in 2025. With a draped effect, they create a powerful visual. A look which balances functionality and a refined polish with ease. Offsetting their fitted trousers and straight-leg jeans, they’re adding playful pops of colour to weave in visual interest and keeping accessories minimal. The poncho has become their secret winter weapon.
So if you're after a new way to wrap up this winter, look no further—the French have you covered. Scroll for the ponchos to get the look.
Shop the French-Woman Poncho Trend
H&M
Roll-Neck Cape
This has been all over my feed this winter.
ZARA
Faux Fur Knit Poncho Cape
The faux-fur trim is a nice touch.
M&S
Brushed Fringed Wrap Scarf With Wool
The fringe adds a subtle Western flair.
Kiltane
Solid Cashmere Wrap
Made from 100% cashmere, you're unlikely to find a cosier poncho than this.
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
Fringed Wool and Cashmere-Blend Poncho
With an asymmetric swoop, this would look chic layered over straight-leg jeans and loafers.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.