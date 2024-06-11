Katie Holmes Wore the Denim Trend Everyone Is Trading Black Jeans for Right Now

Katie Holmes is back at it again, providing endless outfit inspiration from the streets of NYC. Seriously, if you want to know how a cool NYC girl is dressing at any given time, look no further than Holmes. Her latest put-together outfit is a denim one—something she wears a lot of year-round. But this one was very much a seasonally appropriate denim outfit thanks to the jeans trend she opted to wear.

While black jeans are a favourite during fall and winter, people have been lightening things up (literally) as of late thanks to this fresh trend: cream-coloured jeans. White denim has long been a summertime staple, and cream has overtaken stark white as the preferred denim wash. Holmes opted for a tan T-shirt, black flats, and a neutral tote to accompany her cream-coloured jeans. It was the perfect late-spring look to take her through a busy day.

Keep scrolling for more cream-coloured denim styling inspiration and to shop the trend for yourself.

Katie Holmes wearing a white outfit in NYC

(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Katie Holmes wearing a white outfit in NYC

(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

More Outfit Inspiration

Woman wearing a cream-colored jeans outfit

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Woman wearing cream-colored jeans in the English countryside

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Woman wearing a sweater, white jeans, and ballet flats

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Shop Cream-Colored Jeans

501 Cropped Straight-Leg High-Rise Jeans
LEVIS
501 Cropped Straight-Leg High-Rise Jeans

It doesn't get any more classic than a pair of 501's from Levi's—it's almost a right of passage to own a pair.

Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans

I wear these cream Reformation jeans at least least twice a week—they're so versatile.

COS CREAM JEANS
COS
Arch Jeans - Tapered

These have been in my rotation since January and I don't think I'll be packing them away anytime soon.

Baggy Low Jeans
H&M
Baggy Low Jeans

As a millennial, I was actually happy to see the low rise jean trend come back—and this pair from H&M is giving 2010 nostalgia in the best way.

Dame High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
Dame High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

I'll be wearing them with a black tee and some strappy sandals for a monochromatic look this season.

Wide Long Jeans
& Other Stories
Wide Long Jeans

I love how these jeans are just long enough to have the shoes peaking out, it's a vibe!

+ Net Sustain Attu High-Rise Wide-Leg Organic Jeans
LOULOU STUDIO
+ Net Sustain Attu High-Rise Wide-Leg Organic Jeans

I think a matching cream denim jacket and white tank top would look so good with these jeans.

Cream Jeans
TOTÊME
Wide-Leg Jeans

Toteme can do no wrong in my book, I mean just take a look at these jeans. The stitching, the length, the silhouette—it's no wonder the fan base grows every day.

Palmer Wide-Leg Jeans
FREE PEOPLE
Palmer Wide-Leg Jeans

For days when I'm looking for a more casual fit, these cuffed wide-leg jeans are perfect.

Tearaway Straight-Leg Jeans
YMC
Tearaway Straight-Leg Jeans

A tapered jean is always so flattering.

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

