Katie Holmes Wore the Denim Trend Everyone Is Trading Black Jeans for Right Now

Katie Holmes is back at it again, providing endless outfit inspiration from the streets of NYC. Seriously, if you want to know how a cool NYC girl is dressing at any given time, look no further than Holmes. Her latest put-together outfit is a denim one—something she wears a lot of year-round. But this one was very much a seasonally appropriate denim outfit thanks to the jeans trend she opted to wear.

While black jeans are a favourite during fall and winter, people have been lightening things up (literally) as of late thanks to this fresh trend: cream-coloured jeans. White denim has long been a summertime staple, and cream has overtaken stark white as the preferred denim wash. Holmes opted for a tan T-shirt, black flats, and a neutral tote to accompany her cream-coloured jeans. It was the perfect late-spring look to take her through a busy day.

Keep scrolling for more cream-coloured denim styling inspiration and to shop the trend for yourself.

(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

More Outfit Inspiration

Shop Cream-Colored Jeans

LEVIS 501 Cropped Straight-Leg High-Rise Jeans £100 SHOP NOW It doesn't get any more classic than a pair of 501's from Levi's—it's almost a right of passage to own a pair.

Reformation Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans £168 SHOP NOW I wear these cream Reformation jeans at least least twice a week—they're so versatile.

COS Arch Jeans - Tapered £85 SHOP NOW These have been in my rotation since January and I don't think I'll be packing them away anytime soon.

H&M Baggy Low Jeans £25 SHOP NOW As a millennial, I was actually happy to see the low rise jean trend come back—and this pair from H&M is giving 2010 nostalgia in the best way.

AGOLDE Dame High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £340 SHOP NOW I'll be wearing them with a black tee and some strappy sandals for a monochromatic look this season.

& Other Stories Wide Long Jeans £97 SHOP NOW I love how these jeans are just long enough to have the shoes peaking out, it's a vibe!

LOULOU STUDIO + Net Sustain Attu High-Rise Wide-Leg Organic Jeans £250 SHOP NOW I think a matching cream denim jacket and white tank top would look so good with these jeans.

TOTÊME Wide-Leg Jeans £270 SHOP NOW Toteme can do no wrong in my book, I mean just take a look at these jeans. The stitching, the length, the silhouette—it's no wonder the fan base grows every day.

FREE PEOPLE Palmer Wide-Leg Jeans £120 SHOP NOW For days when I'm looking for a more casual fit, these cuffed wide-leg jeans are perfect.