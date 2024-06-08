Katie Holmes Keeps Styling Her Summer Trousers With These Anti-Trend Flat Shoes
I know I'm not alone in my love for Katie Holmes and her iconic street style. Crafting timeless ensembles with a playful edge, Holmes's daily outfits work their way onto my mood boards every single time. With the summer season upon us, I've been searching for some comfortable but elegant shoes to style with my favourite trousers, so naturally I looked to Holmes.
Often spotted in relaxed trousers and casual jeans, I knew Holmes' daily 'fits would be brimming with new-season styling inspiration. Of course, I wasn't disappointed. Read on to discover the anti-trend shoes that Katie Holmes keeps styling with trousers this summer.
THE SHOES KATIE HOLMES IS STYLING WITH HER TROUSERS THIS SUMMER
1. WHITE TROUSERS + BLACK MARY JANES
Style Notes: Holmes' chic weekday outfit tapped into some of 2024s key summer trends including black mary janes and breezy white trousers. Her thoughtful accessories helped to elevate her look for a polished yet relaxed ensemble.
SHOP WHITE TROUSERS AND BLACK MARY JANES:
These ultra-comfortable trousers also come in a light khaki shade.
Change the look of your entire outfit by styling with or without socks.
These are composed of a cotton and linen blend, meaning that they're naturally breathable and ideal for styling throughout the summer.
2. BEIGE TROUSERS + SILVER BALLET FLATS
Style Notes: Follow Katie's cue and add a sparkle to your step in an easy and wearable way. Styling her statement shoes with a comfortable and neutral trouser, Holmes crafted a dynamic outfit that you can fall back on throughout the summer.
SHOP BEIGE TROUSERS AND SILVER BALLET FLATS:
I always come back to Agolde for their chic and comfortable jeans and trousers.
The silver colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
3. CREAM TROUSERS AND CHUNKY SANDALS
Style Notes: On blazing summer days there's no better combination than lightweight trousers and chunky sandals. Protecting your legs from the harsh summer sun, light trousers in a pale shade offer breathability and lasting comfort. Style with a chunky sandals for a comfortable stride and a warm-weather-proof edge.
SHOP CREAM TROUSERS AND CHUNKY SANDALS
Style with a chunky sandal or wear with a sleek kitten heel.
4. JEANS AND LOAFERS
Style Notes: Smarten up your favourite jeans for the summer time and style with a polished loafer. Inspired by Holme's chic ensemble I'll be shopping a square-toe pair, but the combination looks just as chic with a rounded-toe style.
SHOP JEANS AND LOAFERS HERE:
These low-rise baggy jeans also come in light blue and cream.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
