Katie Holmes Keeps Styling Her Summer Trousers With These Anti-Trend Flat Shoes

I know I'm not alone in my love for Katie Holmes and her iconic street style. Crafting timeless ensembles with a playful edge, Holmes's daily outfits work their way onto my mood boards every single time. With the summer season upon us, I've been searching for some comfortable but elegant shoes to style with my favourite trousers, so naturally I looked to Holmes.

Often spotted in relaxed trousers and casual jeans, I knew Holmes' daily 'fits would be brimming with new-season styling inspiration. Of course, I wasn't disappointed. Read on to discover the anti-trend shoes that Katie Holmes keeps styling with trousers this summer.

THE SHOES KATIE HOLMES IS STYLING WITH HER TROUSERS THIS SUMMER

1. WHITE TROUSERS + BLACK MARY JANES

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

Style Notes: Holmes' chic weekday outfit tapped into some of 2024s key summer trends including black mary janes and breezy white trousers. Her thoughtful accessories helped to elevate her look for a polished yet relaxed ensemble.

SHOP WHITE TROUSERS AND BLACK MARY JANES:

COS Wide-Leg Linen Drawstring Trousers £65 SHOP NOW These ultra-comfortable trousers also come in a light khaki shade.

& Other Stories Mary Jane Leather Ballerina Flats £110 SHOP NOW Change the look of your entire outfit by styling with or without socks.

Massimo Dutti Highwaist Wideleg Trousers £90 SHOP NOW These are composed of a cotton and linen blend, meaning that they're naturally breathable and ideal for styling throughout the summer.

COS Pleated Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW These also come in a playful red shade.

2. BEIGE TROUSERS + SILVER BALLET FLATS

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Follow Katie's cue and add a sparkle to your step in an easy and wearable way. Styling her statement shoes with a comfortable and neutral trouser, Holmes crafted a dynamic outfit that you can fall back on throughout the summer.

SHOP BEIGE TROUSERS AND SILVER BALLET FLATS:

Reformation Mason Pant £178 SHOP NOW These best-selling trousers also come in six other colours.

Mango Metallic Ballerinas £36 SHOP NOW In my opinion, these are the perfect party shoes.

Agolde Daryl Pleated Cotton-Twill Wide-Leg Pants £340 SHOP NOW I always come back to Agolde for their chic and comfortable jeans and trousers.

Sam Edelman Metallic Leather Ballet Pumps £140 SHOP NOW The silver colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

3. CREAM TROUSERS AND CHUNKY SANDALS

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: On blazing summer days there's no better combination than lightweight trousers and chunky sandals. Protecting your legs from the harsh summer sun, light trousers in a pale shade offer breathability and lasting comfort. Style with a chunky sandals for a comfortable stride and a warm-weather-proof edge.

SHOP CREAM TROUSERS AND CHUNKY SANDALS

Marks & Spencer Crepe Tab Detail Wide Leg Trousers £40 SHOP NOW These come in sized 6—24.

Chloe Rebecca Whipstiched Leather Slides £650 SHOP NOW These also come in a rich merlot shade.

& Other Stories Wide Press Crease Trousers £77 SHOP NOW Style with a chunky sandal or wear with a sleek kitten heel.

COS Sculptural Eva Flip Flops £65 SHOP NOW This are destined to sell out this summer.

4. JEANS AND LOAFERS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Smarten up your favourite jeans for the summer time and style with a polished loafer. Inspired by Holme's chic ensemble I'll be shopping a square-toe pair, but the combination looks just as chic with a rounded-toe style.

SHOP JEANS AND LOAFERS HERE:

Mango Low-Rise Loose-Fit Wideleg Jeans £50 SHOP NOW These low-rise baggy jeans also come in light blue and cream.

Massimo Dutti Square Toe Loafers £119 SHOP NOW The technical foam insole offers lasting comfort.

Agolde Low Slung Puddle Low-Rise Jeans £300 SHOP NOW Style with a fresh white tee or a pretty silk blouse.