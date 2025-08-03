Only the Coolest Dressers Are Trying This £0 Styling Trick RN—It’ll Transform Your Trousers

Long tops styled over trousers is the outfit formula fashion insiders are wearing on repeat. Here’s why it works every time.

Influencers @deborabrosa, @nlmarilyn, @cocoschiffer all wear long tops over trousers and jeans.
(Image credit: @deborabrosa, @nlmarilyn, @cocoschiffer)
Natalie Munro
By
published
Features

Despite spending my days writing about, analysing and cataloguing trends, every so often a new-season shift sneaks past me—until suddenly, it’s everywhere. That’s exactly what happened with this one. It wasn’t until a colleague casually pointed it out that I realised just how widespread this subtle trend had become. She was right: this season, every fashion-forward person I know seems to be ditching baby tees and jeans in favour of long tops worn over trousers.

Influencer @nlmarilyn wears a red jumper over a longline top with lace-trim detailing with white trousers and red flip flops.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

This styling trick marks a noticeable shift away from the dominance of cropped, midriff-baring silhouettes that ruled recent seasons. In their place comes a more refined, grown-up approach that embraces length and fluidity. Tops are falling well below the hip, hovering somewhere between the upper thigh and knee. Playing with proportions, that trend elongates the torso and skims the body, creating a silhouette that feels relaxed and elegant.

Influencer @samreid___ stands in a bedroom wearing a semi-sheer long-line cream top over black trousers with red flip flops.

(Image credit: @samreid___)

While long tops of all kinds are having a moment, there’s one pairing in particular that fashion people are gravitating toward the most: the lace-trim top styled over wide-leg trousers or floaty, relaxed-fit bottoms. This easy, breezy combination grazes the frame—never clinging—keeping you cool in the heat while retaining an effortless sophistication that feels just right for late summer dressing. Come autumn, simply layer a soft knit over the top and allow the delicate lace or silky hem to peek out underneath, adding depth and texture to your transitional outfits.

Influencer @cocoschiffer wears a black long top over white wide-leg trousers. She carries an east-west bag and wears chunky bangles on her arm.

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

Really, though, the options are endless. Short slip dresses, tunic-length camisoles or asymmetric-hem tops can all be styled in the same way. I'm willing to bet you'll already have pieces in your wardrobe that work, making this styling trick one that's cost free, too. However, if you’re keen to invest, brands are offering plenty of chic new iterations this season.

Influencer @deborabrosa wears a white long time crochet detail top over black trousers with black heeled sandals.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Graceful, grown-up and surprisingly low-effort, read on to shop my edit of the best long tops and the trousers to wear with them.

Shop Long Tops and Trousers:

Asymmetric Lace Dress Zw Collection
Zara
Asymmetric Lace Dress

I'd easily believe you if you told me this was designer.

Wide Trousers
H&M
Wide Trousers

The brown slip above will look gorgeous paired with cream strides like this.

Black Satin Lace Trim Ally Mini Dress
Nobodys Child
Black Satin Lace Trim Ally Mini Dress

Shop this while it's on sale.

Wide Leg Trousers
M&S Collection
Wide Leg Trousers

Try black on black for a cool evening look.

Jaylen Jersey Tank
THE ROW
Jaylen Jersey Tank

You know long tops are a thing when The Row gets involved.

Kali Chiffon Wide-Leg Pants
ANDRES OTALORA
Kali Chiffon Wide-Leg Pants

Red trousers are a huge trend right now.

Young and in Love Mini Slip
Free People
Young and in Love Mini Slip

This also comes in four other shades.

Cream Pleated Wide Trousers
Mint Velvet
Cream Pleated Wide Trousers

The pleats give these trousers the most beautiful drape.

Asymmetric Lace Camisole Top
Stradivarius
Asymmetric Lace Camisole Top

Style this with jeans or wear it with a flowing trouser.

Sheer Linen and Silk Wide-Leg Pants
Alaïa
Sheer Linen and Silk Wide-Leg Pants

A long top makes sheer trousers much more wearable day to day.

Toma Silk-Organza Tunic
KHAITE
Toma Silk-Organza Tunic

This stunning top also comes in black.

Lucy High Rise Capri Jeans
Reformation
Lucy High Rise Capri Jeans

Capris also work with this trend.

Mystic Groove Mini Slip
Free People
Mystic Groove Mini Slip

Add a pop of colour to your summer rotation.

Olina Silk Pant
Reformation
Olina Silk Pant

Why not try doubling up on silky textures.

Asymmetrical Satin Top - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Asymmetrical Satin Top

This looks so much more expensive than it actually is.

Bootcut Trousers
H&M
Bootcut Trousers

Mirror the shape of an asymmetric top with a pair of flared trousers.

Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Chemise
Carine Gilson
Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Chemise

This elegant plum shade is perfect for pre-autumn styling.

Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers

For a '90s look, try a lace camisole with grey tailored trousers.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

