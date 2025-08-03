Only the Coolest Dressers Are Trying This £0 Styling Trick RN—It’ll Transform Your Trousers

Despite spending my days writing about, analysing and cataloguing trends, every so often a new-season shift sneaks past me—until suddenly, it’s everywhere. That’s exactly what happened with this one. It wasn’t until a colleague casually pointed it out that I realised just how widespread this subtle trend had become. She was right: this season, every fashion-forward person I know seems to be ditching baby tees and jeans in favour of long tops worn over trousers.
This styling trick marks a noticeable shift away from the dominance of cropped, midriff-baring silhouettes that ruled recent seasons. In their place comes a more refined, grown-up approach that embraces length and fluidity. Tops are falling well below the hip, hovering somewhere between the upper thigh and knee. Playing with proportions, that trend elongates the torso and skims the body, creating a silhouette that feels relaxed and elegant.
While long tops of all kinds are having a moment, there’s one pairing in particular that fashion people are gravitating toward the most: the lace-trim top styled over wide-leg trousers or floaty, relaxed-fit bottoms. This easy, breezy combination grazes the frame—never clinging—keeping you cool in the heat while retaining an effortless sophistication that feels just right for late summer dressing. Come autumn, simply layer a soft knit over the top and allow the delicate lace or silky hem to peek out underneath, adding depth and texture to your transitional outfits.
Really, though, the options are endless. Short slip dresses, tunic-length camisoles or asymmetric-hem tops can all be styled in the same way. I'm willing to bet you'll already have pieces in your wardrobe that work, making this styling trick one that's cost free, too. However, if you’re keen to invest, brands are offering plenty of chic new iterations this season.
Graceful, grown-up and surprisingly low-effort, read on to shop my edit of the best long tops and the trousers to wear with them.
Shop Long Tops and Trousers:
Zara
Asymmetric Lace Dress
I'd easily believe you if you told me this was designer.
H&M
Wide Trousers
The brown slip above will look gorgeous paired with cream strides like this.
Nobodys Child
Black Satin Lace Trim Ally Mini Dress
Shop this while it's on sale.
M&S Collection
Wide Leg Trousers
Try black on black for a cool evening look.
THE ROW
Jaylen Jersey Tank
You know long tops are a thing when The Row gets involved.
ANDRES OTALORA
Kali Chiffon Wide-Leg Pants
Red trousers are a huge trend right now.
Free People
Young and in Love Mini Slip
This also comes in four other shades.
Mint Velvet
Cream Pleated Wide Trousers
The pleats give these trousers the most beautiful drape.
Stradivarius
Asymmetric Lace Camisole Top
Style this with jeans or wear it with a flowing trouser.
Alaïa
Sheer Linen and Silk Wide-Leg Pants
A long top makes sheer trousers much more wearable day to day.
KHAITE
Toma Silk-Organza Tunic
This stunning top also comes in black.
Reformation
Lucy High Rise Capri Jeans
Capris also work with this trend.
Free People
Mystic Groove Mini Slip
Add a pop of colour to your summer rotation.
Reformation
Olina Silk Pant
Why not try doubling up on silky textures.
MANGO
Asymmetrical Satin Top
This looks so much more expensive than it actually is.
H&M
Bootcut Trousers
Mirror the shape of an asymmetric top with a pair of flared trousers.
Carine Gilson
Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Chemise
This elegant plum shade is perfect for pre-autumn styling.
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
For a '90s look, try a lace camisole with grey tailored trousers.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.