J.Lo Wore the Chic Heel Colour Everyone Will Wear Instead of Black This Summer

Allyson Payer
By Allyson Payer
published

I don't know what it is about 2024, but I've been kind of obsessed with shoe colour trends. They're a thing, folks. This season has brought us everything from red to pink to several non-black neutrals, and it's the latter we're focusing on today. Jennifer Lopez has been in NYC lately, and she's always quick to jump on the latest shoe colour trend bandwagon. The latest example of this is a pair of patent leather Saint Laurent It shoes she wore twice over the weekend in espresso brown.

I love a black heel and have plenty of pairs in my closet that prove it, but summer is coming, and it's time to add a neutral shoe that's a little fresher to my closet. Enter espresso. This rich-looking shoe colour is exactly what you need to make your outfits look more elegant and forward this spring and summer. Keep scrolling to get started and shop my favorite espresso-brown heels of the season (and see how Lopez styled hers).

Jennifer Lopez wearing jeans and a brown blazer

(Image credit: BlayzenPhotos/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: A.L.C. blazer; Bottega Veneta Triangle Geometric Caravan Sunglasses; Saint Laurent Lee Pumps; Hermès bag

Jennifer Lopez waring a white dress

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Jennifer Lopez: Saint Laurent Lee Pumps; Hermès bag

Shop Espresso-Brown Heels:

Reformation Wilder Heels
Reformation
Wilder Slingback Heels

PRADA
Prada
Raso Silk Stiletto Pumps

Lupita Suede Mules
Amina Muaddi
Lupita Suede Mules

Court Shoes
H&M
Court Shoes

Leather Strap Sandals
Leather Strap Sandals

Susa 50 Leather Sandals
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Susa 50 Leather Sandals

Okkatopla 50 Leather Pumps
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Okkatopla 50 Leather Pumps

NA-KD Shoes, Low Stiletto Ankle Strap Heels
NA-KD Shoes
Low Stiletto Ankle Strap Heels

Tribute Woven Suede Mules
SAINT LAURENT
Tribute Woven Suede Mules

Suede High Heel Shoes
ZARA
Suede High Heel Shoes

Twist 75 Linen Mules
AQUAZZURA
Twist 75 Linen Mules

Rosie Crystal-Embellished Satin Pumps
AMINA MUADDI
Rosie Crystal-Embellished Satin Pumps

Ted Baker Tayalin High Heel Leather Sandals, Brown Mid
Ted Baker
Ted Baker Tayalin High Heel Leather Sandals, Brown Mid

Pinot 50 Patent Leather-Trimmed Suede Pumps
AQUAZZURA
Pinot 50 Patent Leather-Trimmed Suede Pumps

Jada 70 Leather Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Jada 70 Leather Mules

Floret Pointed-Toe Leather Courts
LK BENNETT
Floret Pointed-Toe Leather Courts

Explore More:
Jennifer Lopez
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸