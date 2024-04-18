J.Lo Wore the Chic Heel Colour Everyone Will Wear Instead of Black This Summer
I don't know what it is about 2024, but I've been kind of obsessed with shoe colour trends. They're a thing, folks. This season has brought us everything from red to pink to several non-black neutrals, and it's the latter we're focusing on today. Jennifer Lopez has been in NYC lately, and she's always quick to jump on the latest shoe colour trend bandwagon. The latest example of this is a pair of patent leather Saint Laurent It shoes she wore twice over the weekend in espresso brown.
I love a black heel and have plenty of pairs in my closet that prove it, but summer is coming, and it's time to add a neutral shoe that's a little fresher to my closet. Enter espresso. This rich-looking shoe colour is exactly what you need to make your outfits look more elegant and forward this spring and summer. Keep scrolling to get started and shop my favorite espresso-brown heels of the season (and see how Lopez styled hers).
On Jennifer Lopez: A.L.C. blazer; Bottega Veneta Triangle Geometric Caravan Sunglasses; Saint Laurent Lee Pumps; Hermès bag
On Jennifer Lopez: Saint Laurent Lee Pumps; Hermès bag
Shop Espresso-Brown Heels:
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
