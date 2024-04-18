J.Lo Wore the Chic Heel Colour Everyone Will Wear Instead of Black This Summer

I don't know what it is about 2024, but I've been kind of obsessed with shoe colour trends. They're a thing, folks. This season has brought us everything from red to pink to several non-black neutrals, and it's the latter we're focusing on today. Jennifer Lopez has been in NYC lately, and she's always quick to jump on the latest shoe colour trend bandwagon. The latest example of this is a pair of patent leather Saint Laurent It shoes she wore twice over the weekend in espresso brown.

I love a black heel and have plenty of pairs in my closet that prove it, but summer is coming, and it's time to add a neutral shoe that's a little fresher to my closet. Enter espresso. This rich-looking shoe colour is exactly what you need to make your outfits look more elegant and forward this spring and summer. Keep scrolling to get started and shop my favorite espresso-brown heels of the season (and see how Lopez styled hers).

(Image credit: BlayzenPhotos/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: A.L.C. blazer; Bottega Veneta Triangle Geometric Caravan Sunglasses; Saint Laurent Lee Pumps; Hermès bag

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Jennifer Lopez: Saint Laurent Lee Pumps ; Hermès bag

