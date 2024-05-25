From Quiet Luxury to French Style—6 Cool All-Black Outfits to Try This Summer

As fashion editors, we don't follow many rules when it comes to experimenting with our style. Yes, you can wear socks and sandals (when styled right!). And yes, black is an all year-round colour and not just reserved for the cooler months. Naturally, the most stylish of women love to wear all black since it's so easy, but wearing the chic colour at the height of summer can prove to be a challenge when the temperatures are on the rise. Thankfully, there are plenty of heat stroke–free monochromatic outfits to take inspiration from hailing from all kinds of style aesthetics we're seeing take off this summer. From quintessential French-girl style to quiet-luxury looks, all-black outfits are proving to be the industry's go-to uniform once again.

Below, I've found six foolproof all-black outfits you'll want to wear on repeat throughout summer, and I've included quite a few of my favourite shopping brands I always rely on for classic staples.

Chic Black Summer Outfits to Try This Season

1. Mini Dress + Mules

Style Notes: Is there anything chicer than a sleek '90s-inspired mini dress and kitten heels? Opt for this French girl–approved outfit combination next time you're deciding what to wear when meeting up for brunch with friends.

Shop the Look:

ALIGNE Leah Linen Mini Dress £129 SHOP NOW Shift dresses are having a resurgence.

COS Leather Mules £155 SHOP NOW These would also work with baggy jeans.

LE SPECS Outta Love Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses £55 SHOP NOW Le Specs always masters chic shades.

Anthropologie Knotted Slouchy Faux Leather Bag £98 SHOP NOW It also comes in four other neutral shades. But of course it's black for the win.

2. Strappy Top + Linen Shorts

Style Notes: Summer calls for linen. Fact. And there's nothing better than a super comfy pair of stretch waist shorts paired with a humble skinny strap top. It's a formula to wear on repeat, will still keep you cool in the sun (even in black) and works for park trips to sunny city breaks.

Shop the Look:

Whistles Ultimate Cami Top £32 SHOP NOW Simple, yet effective.

Arket Linen Shorts £37 SHOP NOW Now I want the matching shirt, too.

& Other Stories Leather-Detailed Straw Bag £120 SHOP NOW The raffia will add some interest to an otherwise tonal look.

COS Oval Sunglasses - Round £115 SHOP NOW To wear with every outfit from now on.

3. T-shirt + Maxi Skirt

Style Notes: If you're a big fan of maxi skirts in the summer, this one is for you. Knit, satin, linen or crochet, anything goes as long as it's floor-skimming. A fashion way to wear it is by going back to basics with a great quality T-shirt, fisherman style sandals and minimal accessories to keep the look effortless—the French girl way.

Shop the Look:

COS Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW A T-shirt so brilliant, I've got it in three colours.

mango Asymmetrical Crochet Skirt £105 SHOP NOW You could also throw this on over swimwear.

JW ANDERSON Fisherman Embossed Leather Sandals £635 SHOP NOW These are firmly on my summer wish list.

Missoma Good Vibes Pearl Choker £125 SHOP NOW Add to your everyday necklace stack.

4. Waistcoat + Wide-leg Trousers

Style Notes: Quiet luxury is still sticking around for summer—and for good reason. Sometimes, the best outfits come from from the most simple seperates. While logo-less clothing and high-quality materials are what the movement is about, it's also important to pay attention to achieving the *vibe* through classic silhouettes and sharply tailored garments. This waistcoat-and-trouser pairing would undoubtable be a Sofia Richie Grainge–approved look.

Shop the Look:

Jigsaw Hopsack Tailored Waistcoat in Black £140 SHOP NOW I also appreciate this sleek waistcoat in cream.

Jigsaw Hopsack Tux Trouser in Black £140 SHOP NOW No doubt you'll wear these in the office, too.

Mulberry Medium Lily Handbag £1095 SHOP NOW A forever classic.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Gazelle Spzl Leather-Trimmed Twill Sneakers £110 SHOP NOW Switch to heels for a dinner date.

5. Maxi Dress + Bold Accessories

Style Notes: There's nothing better than a throw-on-and-go easy breezy dress, is there? You know, the one you can always rely on matter your plans. And for summer, it's all about the maxi. Aniyah is ticking off multiple mini trends by going for this bandeau, drop-waist, shirred detail iteration. If you want to add a splash of colour to your all-black look, I predict green will be the new red.

Shop the Look:

Whistles Shirred Bandeau Poplin Dress £199 SHOP NOW A summer dream.

Monica Vinader Gold Vermeil Alta Capture Charm Necklace Adjustable 48cm/19' £595 SHOP NOW I wear this every single day.

Khaite Medium Raffia Shoulder Bag £1200 SHOP NOW This would also look so chic with a dusty pink dress.

& Other Stories Angular Cat Eye Sunglasses £27 SHOP NOW Such a cool shape.

6. Baggy Top + Baggy Trousers

Style Notes: If I could only live in one thing, I'd choose a matching set, hands down. Not only are they incredibly easy to style multiple ways, but they also feel polished and put-together. This top and trouser set looks just as good with a pair of ballet flats as it would with flip flops and a straw bag on holiday.

Shop the Look:

River Island Plus Black Textured Long Sleeve Shirt £30 SHOP NOW Try it undone over a black slip dress for an evening look.

River Island Plus Black Textured Wide Leg Trousers £35 SHOP NOW You could also style these with a white vest top for a monochrome look.

VIBI VENEZIA Velvet Mary Jane Flats £95 SHOP NOW As comfy as they look.