From Quiet Luxury to French Style—6 Cool All-Black Outfits to Try This Summer

As fashion editors, we don't follow many rules when it comes to experimenting with our style. Yes, you can wear socks and sandals (when styled right!). And yes, black is an all year-round colour and not just reserved for the cooler months. Naturally, the most stylish of women love to wear all black since it's so easy, but wearing the chic colour at the height of summer can prove to be a challenge when the temperatures are on the rise. Thankfully, there are plenty of heat stroke–free monochromatic outfits to take inspiration from hailing from all kinds of style aesthetics we're seeing take off this summer. From quintessential French-girl style to quiet-luxury looks, all-black outfits are proving to be the industry's go-to uniform once again.

Below, I've found six foolproof all-black outfits you'll want to wear on repeat throughout summer, and I've included quite a few of my favourite shopping brands I always rely on for classic staples.

Chic Black Summer Outfits to Try This Season

1. Mini Dress + Mules

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Is there anything chicer than a sleek '90s-inspired mini dress and kitten heels? Opt for this French girl–approved outfit combination next time you're deciding what to wear when meeting up for brunch with friends.

Shop the Look:

Leah Linen Mini Dress
ALIGNE
Leah Linen Mini Dress

Shift dresses are having a resurgence.

Leather Mules
COS
Leather Mules

These would also work with baggy jeans.

Outta Love Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
LE SPECS
Outta Love Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

Le Specs always masters chic shades.

Knotted Slouchy Faux Leather Bag
Anthropologie
Knotted Slouchy Faux Leather Bag

It also comes in four other neutral shades. But of course it's black for the win.

2. Strappy Top + Linen Shorts

black-summer-outfits-307846-1686926755455-main

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Style Notes: Summer calls for linen. Fact. And there's nothing better than a super comfy pair of stretch waist shorts paired with a humble skinny strap top. It's a formula to wear on repeat, will still keep you cool in the sun (even in black) and works for park trips to sunny city breaks.

Shop the Look:

Ultimate Cami Top
Whistles
Ultimate Cami Top

Simple, yet effective.

Linen Shorts - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
Linen Shorts

Now I want the matching shirt, too.

Leather-Detailed Straw Bag
& Other Stories
Leather-Detailed Straw Bag

The raffia will add some interest to an otherwise tonal look.

Oval Sunglasses - Round
COS
Oval Sunglasses - Round

To wear with every outfit from now on.

3. T-shirt + Maxi Skirt

black-summer-outfits-307846-1686926816982-main

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

Style Notes: If you're a big fan of maxi skirts in the summer, this one is for you. Knit, satin, linen or crochet, anything goes as long as it's floor-skimming. A fashion way to wear it is by going back to basics with a great quality T-shirt, fisherman style sandals and minimal accessories to keep the look effortless—the French girl way.

Shop the Look:

Clean Cut T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt

A T-shirt so brilliant, I've got it in three colours.

Asymmetrical Crochet Skirt - Women
mango
Asymmetrical Crochet Skirt

You could also throw this on over swimwear.

Fisherman Embossed Leather Sandals
JW ANDERSON
Fisherman Embossed Leather Sandals

These are firmly on my summer wish list.

Good Vibes Pearl Choker
Missoma
Good Vibes Pearl Choker

Add to your everyday necklace stack.

4. Waistcoat + Wide-leg Trousers

black-summer-outfits-307846-1686926953579-main

(Image credit: @tylynnguyen)

Style Notes: Quiet luxury is still sticking around for summer—and for good reason. Sometimes, the best outfits come from from the most simple seperates. While logo-less clothing and high-quality materials are what the movement is about, it's also important to pay attention to achieving the *vibe* through classic silhouettes and sharply tailored garments. This waistcoat-and-trouser pairing would undoubtable be a Sofia Richie Grainge–approved look.

Shop the Look:

Hopsack Tailored Waistcoat | Black
Jigsaw
Hopsack Tailored Waistcoat in Black

I also appreciate this sleek waistcoat in cream.

Hopsack Tux Trouser | Black
Jigsaw
Hopsack Tux Trouser in Black

No doubt you'll wear these in the office, too.

Medium Lily
Mulberry
Medium Lily Handbag

A forever classic.

Gazelle Spzl Leather-Trimmed Twill Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Gazelle Spzl Leather-Trimmed Twill Sneakers

Switch to heels for a dinner date.

5. Maxi Dress + Bold Accessories

black-summer-outfits-307846-1686926546141-main

(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia)

Style Notes: There's nothing better than a throw-on-and-go easy breezy dress, is there? You know, the one you can always rely on matter your plans. And for summer, it's all about the maxi. Aniyah is ticking off multiple mini trends by going for this bandeau, drop-waist, shirred detail iteration. If you want to add a splash of colour to your all-black look, I predict green will be the new red.

Shop the Look:

Shirred Bandeau Poplin Dress
Whistles
Shirred Bandeau Poplin Dress

A summer dream.

Gold Vermeil Alta Capture Charm Necklace Adjustable 48cm/19'
Monica Vinader
Gold Vermeil Alta Capture Charm Necklace Adjustable 48cm/19'

I wear this every single day.

Medium Raffia Shoulder Bag
Khaite
Medium Raffia Shoulder Bag

This would also look so chic with a dusty pink dress.

Angular Cat Eye Sunglasses
& Other Stories
Angular Cat Eye Sunglasses

Such a cool shape.

6. Baggy Top + Baggy Trousers

black-summer-outfits-307846-1686926430211-main

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: If I could only live in one thing, I'd choose a matching set, hands down. Not only are they incredibly easy to style multiple ways, but they also feel polished and put-together. This top and trouser set looks just as good with a pair of ballet flats as it would with flip flops and a straw bag on holiday.

Shop the Look:

Plus Black Textured Long Sleeve Shirt
River Island
Plus Black Textured Long Sleeve Shirt

Try it undone over a black slip dress for an evening look.

Plus Black Textured Wide Leg Trousers
River Island
Plus Black Textured Wide Leg Trousers

You could also style these with a white vest top for a monochrome look.

Velvet Mary Jane Flats
VIBI VENEZIA
Velvet Mary Jane Flats

As comfy as they look.

Cyme - Black Canvas
Polène
Cyme Black Canvas Bag

Polène is one of my all time favourite mid-price bag brands.

