I Consulted a Watch Expert—Here’s What You Need to Know to Find Your Perfect Timepiece
I tend to use the term "investment buy" a bit too loosely. As someone who loves a bargain and often shops secondhand, spending three figures on a single item—even one of exceptional quality—always feels like an investment to me. That said, I do appreciate that some pieces are genuinely worth spending more on, particularly when they blend style and function.
Watches fall squarely into this category. Beyond their practical and aesthetic appeal, they hold a deeper significance as cherished heirlooms and foundational accessories in a well-curated fashion collection, elevating them to a truly unique status.
But navigating the world of luxury watches is tricky unless you know what to look for. After all, it's not just about the beauty of a watch—the mechanism and materials matter too, and if you're investing a significant chunk of money, you want each of these elements to stand the test of time.
Then there's your lifestyle to consider. You might be drawn to the striking appearance of an oversized watch face, but it could become more of a hindrance if you have an active routine or work with your hands. Similarly, if your tastes change frequently, consider opting for a simpler, more classic style than a glitzy diamond-encrusted design. Will a leather band be more comfortable than stainless steel? Is it worth spending more for a water-resistant style? These are the kinds of questions to consider when doing your research.
Eager to better understand the world of watches, I spoke to Beth Hannaway, director of buying for fine jewellery and watches at Harrods, home to one of the most impressive timepiece collections in the UK. Read her expert insights below, then discover our edit of the best watches for a range of budgets, starting at just £260.
An Expert's Guide to Buying a Watch and How Much to Spend on a Watch
What are the most important considerations for first-time luxury watch buyers seeking lasting value?
"It’s worth considering more than just the price tag. A truly exceptional timepiece is more than an accessory—it's an investment in quality that embodies style, craftsmanship and enduring value. I'm dedicated to helping clients find pieces that will be part of their collection forever, rather than simply sourcing the 'hottest' or most sought-after watch of the moment.
"In an uncertain world, there’s something uniquely reassuring about investing in finely crafted watches or jewellery. Not only does a quality timepiece retain value, but it also allows the wearer to enjoy their investment daily. My recommendation? Approach a watch as an investment in a future heirloom, rather than a commodity to 'flip'."
Which brands tend to hold their value best?
"If your goal is a watch you’ll cherish for years, choose something you genuinely love, rather than the latest 'It' model. Some timeless classics I love include the Cartier Tank or Panthère, the Rolex Datejust or Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Reverso, all of which remain design icons."
Is it worth paying a premium for certain materials?
"When it comes to choosing the material, such as full gold, lightweight titanium and carbon or stainless steel, it's really down to personal preference. A precious metal case and bracelet brings the benefit of intrinsic value in the material itself, however, a classic steel watch is always a safe and stylish choice."
Do you have a personal favourite you always recommend?
"My favourite from my own collection is the Tudor Black Bay Harrods Exclusive Stainless Steel Automatic Watch 41mm (£3550)—a piece exclusive to Harrods that merges iconic design with versatility. Its stainless-steel structure can be styled with a steel bracelet or a fabric NATO strap, making it perfect for different occasions."
Are there affordable, high-quality alternatives to luxury watches that offer good craftspersonship and reliability?
"Brands leading the way in Swiss-made mechanical watches at accessible prices include Tudor and TAG Heuer, with IWC and Panerai’s iconic tool watches offering elevated options without losing accessibility. Bamford, too, has strong options starting around the £1500 mark for those looking to enter the market."
What advice do you give all of your clients, regardless of their budget or watch choice?
"Once you've chosen your watch, remember that it’s made to be worn and enjoyed. At Harrods, we also remind our clients of the importance of proper care, including regular servicing to keep your watch in perfect condition. After all, a great watch is meant to be part of your everyday life for years to come."
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST WATCHES:
An icon so many fashion enthusiasts dream of owning.
Personally, the classic combination of black leather and gold will always win me over.
With pavé diamonds and a mother-of-pearl dial, this is peak luxury.
Beth Hannaway, director of buying for fine jewellery and watches at Harrods, loves this one the most out of her personal collection.
Chanel is synonymous with timelessness.
Complete with a sapphire cabochon, an emblem of "protective force".
Buying pre-owned is a smart choice if you're looking for a designer watch for slightly less.
Goldsmiths carries out a full assessment to ensure all pre-owned watches are authentic.
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
