I Consulted a Watch Expert—Here’s What You Need to Know to Find Your Perfect Timepiece

I tend to use the term "investment buy" a bit too loosely. As someone who loves a bargain and often shops secondhand, spending three figures on a single item—even one of exceptional quality—always feels like an investment to me. That said, I do appreciate that some pieces are genuinely worth spending more on, particularly when they blend style and function.

Watches fall squarely into this category. Beyond their practical and aesthetic appeal, they hold a deeper significance as cherished heirlooms and foundational accessories in a well-curated fashion collection, elevating them to a truly unique status.

But navigating the world of luxury watches is tricky unless you know what to look for. After all, it's not just about the beauty of a watch—the mechanism and materials matter too, and if you're investing a significant chunk of money, you want each of these elements to stand the test of time.

Then there's your lifestyle to consider. You might be drawn to the striking appearance of an oversized watch face, but it could become more of a hindrance if you have an active routine or work with your hands. Similarly, if your tastes change frequently, consider opting for a simpler, more classic style than a glitzy diamond-encrusted design. Will a leather band be more comfortable than stainless steel? Is it worth spending more for a water-resistant style? These are the kinds of questions to consider when doing your research.

Eager to better understand the world of watches, I spoke to Beth Hannaway, director of buying for fine jewellery and watches at Harrods, home to one of the most impressive timepiece collections in the UK. Read her expert insights below, then discover our edit of the best watches for a range of budgets, starting at just £260.

An Expert's Guide to Buying a Watch and How Much to Spend on a Watch

What are the most important considerations for first-time luxury watch buyers seeking lasting value?

"It’s worth considering more than just the price tag. A truly exceptional timepiece is more than an accessory—it's an investment in quality that embodies style, craftsmanship and enduring value. I'm dedicated to helping clients find pieces that will be part of their collection forever, rather than simply sourcing the 'hottest' or most sought-after watch of the moment.

"In an uncertain world, there’s something uniquely reassuring about investing in finely crafted watches or jewellery. Not only does a quality timepiece retain value, but it also allows the wearer to enjoy their investment daily. My recommendation? Approach a watch as an investment in a future heirloom, rather than a commodity to 'flip'."

Which brands tend to hold their value best?

"If your goal is a watch you’ll cherish for years, choose something you genuinely love, rather than the latest 'It' model. Some timeless classics I love include the Cartier Tank or Panthère, the Rolex Datejust or Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Reverso, all of which remain design icons."

Is it worth paying a premium for certain materials?

"When it comes to choosing the material, such as full gold, lightweight titanium and carbon or stainless steel, it's really down to personal preference. A precious metal case and bracelet brings the benefit of intrinsic value in the material itself, however, a classic steel watch is always a safe and stylish choice."

Do you have a personal favourite you always recommend?

"My favourite from my own collection is the Tudor Black Bay Harrods Exclusive Stainless Steel Automatic Watch 41mm (£3550)—a piece exclusive to Harrods that merges iconic design with versatility. Its stainless-steel structure can be styled with a steel bracelet or a fabric NATO strap, making it perfect for different occasions."

Are there affordable, high-quality alternatives to luxury watches that offer good craftspersonship and reliability?

"Brands leading the way in Swiss-made mechanical watches at accessible prices include Tudor and TAG Heuer, with IWC and Panerai’s iconic tool watches offering elevated options without losing accessibility. Bamford, too, has strong options starting around the £1500 mark for those looking to enter the market."

What advice do you give all of your clients, regardless of their budget or watch choice?

"Once you've chosen your watch, remember that it’s made to be worn and enjoyed. At Harrods, we also remind our clients of the importance of proper care, including regular servicing to keep your watch in perfect condition. After all, a great watch is meant to be part of your everyday life for years to come."

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST WATCHES:

Cartier Medium Stainless Steel Panthère De Cartier Watch 27mm £49500 SHOP NOW An icon so many fashion enthusiasts dream of owning.

Cartier Tank Louis Cartier Watch £6700 SHOP NOW Personally, the classic combination of black leather and gold will always win me over.

TUDOR Clair De Rose Stainless Steel Watch 30mm £2250 SHOP NOW This understated design will never date.

Boucheron Stainless Steel and Diamond Reflet Watch 21mm £7350 SHOP NOW Boucheron watches hold their value well.

TAG Heuer Stainless Steel and Diamond Carrera Date Watch 36mm £4200 SHOP NOW With pavé diamonds and a mother-of-pearl dial, this is peak luxury.

Longines Mini Dolcevita £5800 SHOP NOW The mock-croc strap reminds me of vintage designs.

TUDOR Black Bay Harrods Exclusive Stainless Steel Automatic Watch 41mm £3550 SHOP NOW Beth Hannaway, director of buying for fine jewellery and watches at Harrods, loves this one the most out of her personal collection.

CHANEL Yellow Gold-Plated Première Edition Originale Watch 26mm £5400 SHOP NOW Chanel is synonymous with timelessness.

Tissot Classic Dream Lady £310 SHOP NOW Can't decide between gold and silver? You don't have to.

Panerai Stainless Steel Luminor Watch 44mm £5300 SHOP NOW All the markings of a future heirloom.

Longines La Grande Classique De Longines £1150 SHOP NOW The painted Roman numerals add an air of sophistication.

Boucheron Stainless Steel Reflet Watch 18mm £3350 SHOP NOW Complete with a sapphire cabochon, an emblem of "protective force".

Tissot Everytime 34mm £290 SHOP NOW This would make a very special gift for a loved one.

Tissot Everytime 42mm £260 SHOP NOW Simple and effective.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Pre-Owned Reverso Classic Monoface Small Seconds Q3858522 £6950 SHOP NOW Buying pre-owned is a smart choice if you're looking for a designer watch for slightly less.