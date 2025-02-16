Not All Luxury Buys Are Worth It, But I've Found 19 New-Season Items That Absolutely Are

As the new year gets underway and we start to consider what buys are worth investing in, one thing is becoming clear—all the best luxury fashion items of 2025 still feel really elevated. Yes, the polished approach you'll recognise from the viral "quiet luxury" and "old money" trends is sticking around. This basically means truly beautiful wardrobe classics, from elegant suiting to logo-less leather bags, are still defining the upper echelons of fashion right now—something you won't find me complaining about. Being on the cusp of a new season means there's currently an influx of new designer styles arriving, so I'm here to help you cut through the noise and pinpoint the best luxury fashion items that are truly worth your time and money in 2025.

This isn't just a general insight into the hottest designer buys of 2025, but a concise edit of the latest luxury releases that an editor with almost a decade's worth of expertise recommends. By that I mean each investment piece below has been hand-selected by me (with insights from the wider Who What Wear fashion team) for its ability to not just feel cool for one season. There are plenty of new buys out there that will earn their keep in your wardrobe, rising above the shifting trends and maintaining an elegant polish for years to come.

Scrolling through this edit, you'll find clear commonalities between the standout luxury buys of the year so far. As we move towards spring, shades of soft brown and dusty yellow can be spotted as key colour themes that feel exceptionally elevated for 2025. With simplicity continuing to reign, fabric, shape and silhouette are defining the most premium buys of the year.

Textures that are usually explored in the winter months are making a play for Spring with smooth suedes, grained leathers and soft knits bringing interest and depth to your new season looks. Light jackets are picking up from our chunky winter coats, bringing a more streamlined finish to any grey March days—Toteme and By Malene Birger are leading the charge here with highly considered styles that have gone straight to the top of my wish list. Elevated cuts and shapes are also defining features of the luxury space right now, with crisp pleats accenting midi skirts and delicate drapery bringing our simple tops into a contemporary space.

When it comes to accessories, finer details are bringing momentum to our most worn outfits, with a bold earring taking centre stage over a simple necklace, and belts, be they leather or chain, redefining the silhouettes of our time-honoured classics. There's an overarching theme laced through this edit of instant upgrades. No piece requires a whole new wardrobe to wear with full effect, instead they are all primed to seamlessly blend with the pieces you already own, be they high-end or high street.

Keep scrolling to explore the best luxury fashion items of 2025.

Shop the Best Luxury Fashion Items of 2025

By Malene Birger Alaya Trench Coat £720 SHOP NOW A truly great trench coat will serve your wardrobe for years, and By Malene Birger ups the ante with a relaxed fit and smattering of buttons.

LISA YANG The Juniper Sweater £600 SHOP NOW A soft cashmere knit with short sleeves is the ideal companion for the transitional period before spring officially arrives.

ZIMMERMANN Illuminate Belted High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £595 SHOP NOW Deep indigo, a languid shape and a sleek belt finish—these jeans will bring a contemporary edge for years to come.

Toteme T-Lock Suede Top Handle Tobacco £1100 SHOP NOW Toteme's T-Lock bag has already established itself as an in-the-know accessory. Now, the brown suede iteration has all my attention.

DÔEN Freya Cashmere Cardigan -- Lemon Chiffon £328 SHOP NOW Brighter days are coming, and I'm signalling their arrival with sunny lemon shades.

Róhe Plissé Wrap Skirt | Black £460 SHOP NOW Sharp pleats are the sophisticated detail that distinguishes our simple midi's from their graceful counterparts.

YSL Women's Chain Belt in Dore £2535 SHOP NOW From trousers to dresses to waistcoats—belt finishes are the understated detail bringing a considered approach to our favourite staples.

Toteme - INT Summer Country Jacket Peanut £600 SHOP NOW No matter the year, we'll always be looking to take on the unpredictable British weather in a stylish manner. That's where Toteme's Summer Country Jacket comes in.

Mulberry Small Soft Bayswater £1295 SHOP NOW With an iconic silhouette, soft grained leather and a deeply elevated shade, you'll find yourself reaching for this Bayswater bag for years to come.

The Row Nesson Shirt in Linen £1250 SHOP NOW Ready your wardrobe for the warmer seasons with a high quality linen shirt from the brand that knows all about forever staples.

MAX MARA Agoraio Belted Eyelet-Embellished Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress £840 SHOP NOW Midi dresses are the answer to looking polished in a hurry, and Max Mara's belted drop waist style has definite staying power.

Salvatore Ferragamo Mule With Graphic Detail £685 SHOP NOW Trust Ferragamo to create a mule that's elegant, architectural and polished all in one.

Bottega Veneta Women's Coloured Denim Shirt in Pale Meringue £1170 SHOP NOW Refined in shade and striking in design.

JOSEPH Tibre Airy Plissé Trousers £475 SHOP NOW Joseph proves that minimalist pieces can still be eye-catching with these fluid plissé trousers.

LEMAIRE Micro Ballerina Ruched Leather Pumps £550 SHOP NOW Peeking out under trousers or shown off with skirts, you're sure to find yourself reaching for these leather pumps on repeat.

JACQUEMUS Croisière Open-Back Draped Jersey Top £470 SHOP NOW If you're enamoured by the soft draping of this top, just wait until you see the back.

ROEN Selene Double Huggie Earring £780 SHOP NOW Take your classic hoop earrings up a notch with these playful double hoop earrings.

KHAITE Josette Cashmere Cardigan £1750 SHOP NOW Khaite's knows all about excellent knitwear, and I predict this will gain icon status just like the Scarlet knit did.

VINCE Wide-Leg Satin Trousers £360 SHOP NOW It's rare to find a piece that brings together comfort and elegance so seamlessly.

Miu Miu Glimpse Sunglasses £370 SHOP NOW Striking sunglasses can be found in my handbag all year round, and Miu Miu's oval shaped style has an enduringly chic feel.