I'm Still In Shock—Mulberry's Rare Black Friday Sale Is Full of Iconic It Bags

Black Friday may have only officially launched on November 29, but thanks to sales arriving early, I've already spent a week searching through the best deals around. By now, I've scoured close to a hundred sales, but that one that has left me most stunned is the Mulberry Black Friday sale.

The sale itself may not be the largest in terms of discounts, but the rarity of a Mulberry sale alongside the fact that it is full of the brand's most iconic styles makes it particularly special. Plus there are serious savings to be had which makes it even sweeter. So if you're looking for designer bags on sale this Black Friday weekend, I'd recommend scrolling on.

The Bayswater was in fact my first designer bag. It was a gift for my 18th birthday and receiving a piece of Mulberry heritage has kept it as one of the most treasured pieces in my handbag collection. Over the years, the brand has displayed its design prowess and innate style through new silhouettes like the treasured Alexa bag, the versatile Lily, the contemporary Lana and much more. No matter your aesthetic or bag requirements—tote, shoulder, clutch—Mulberry has a bag to suit. And now you can shop their most iconic pieces for less this Black Friday.

Alongside there are sleek wallets, which always make for a great gift no matter the recipient, elegant diaries for the organised friend in your life, and plenty more small leather goods all worthy of self-gifting too. With so many standouts, I've pulled together a refined edit of the very best pieces in the Mulberry Black Friday sale.

Keep scrolling to explore the best buys in the Mulberry Black Friday sale.

SHOP THE MULBERRY BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Bayswater
Mulberry
Bayswater

A forever classic.

mulberry,

Mulberry
North South Bayswater Tote

A burgundy shade with enough size for you laptop? Yes, please.

Medium Lily
Mulberry
Medium Lily

A classic black shoulder bag is endlessly versatile.

mulberry,

Mulberry
Clovelly Tote

Every details is just so good.

Mulberry, Lana Top Handle

Mulberry
Lana Top Handle

I love the organic-shaped clasp on the Lana.

Raffia Basket Tote
Mulberry
Raffia Basket Tote

Make your summer tote that much chicer.

Mini Pimlico Hobo
Mulberry
Mini Pimlico Hobo

The shape! The colour!

Medium Darley Wallet
Mulberry
Medium Darley Wallet

Everyone will appreciate a refined leather wallet.

Small Zipped Bayswater
Mulberry
Small Zipped Bayswater

Carry by the handles or wear crossbody.

Alexa
Mulberry
Alexa

The plaited handle and strap details are iconic to the Alexa.

Mulberry, Small Islington

Mulberry
Small Islington

This is high on my wish list.

mulberry,

Mulberry
Postman's Lock Agenda

Bring a touch of elegance to the new year.

Mulberry, Mini Iris
Mulberry
Mini Iris

Cream and gold is an eternally chic pairing.

Mulberry, Pimlico Satchel
Mulberry
Pimlico Satchel

There's something about this shade that feels so elevated.

Mulberry, Small Lana Shoulder Bag
Mulberry
Small Lana Shoulder Bag

All my attention is on this bag.

Small Darley
Mulberry
Small Darley

For those drawn to a pop of colour.

Mulberry, Credit Card Slip
Mulberry
Credit Card Slip

An every essential.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

