I'm Still In Shock—Mulberry's Rare Black Friday Sale Is Full of Iconic It Bags
Black Friday may have only officially launched on November 29, but thanks to sales arriving early, I've already spent a week searching through the best deals around. By now, I've scoured close to a hundred sales, but that one that has left me most stunned is the Mulberry Black Friday sale.
The sale itself may not be the largest in terms of discounts, but the rarity of a Mulberry sale alongside the fact that it is full of the brand's most iconic styles makes it particularly special. Plus there are serious savings to be had which makes it even sweeter. So if you're looking for designer bags on sale this Black Friday weekend, I'd recommend scrolling on.
The Bayswater was in fact my first designer bag. It was a gift for my 18th birthday and receiving a piece of Mulberry heritage has kept it as one of the most treasured pieces in my handbag collection. Over the years, the brand has displayed its design prowess and innate style through new silhouettes like the treasured Alexa bag, the versatile Lily, the contemporary Lana and much more. No matter your aesthetic or bag requirements—tote, shoulder, clutch—Mulberry has a bag to suit. And now you can shop their most iconic pieces for less this Black Friday.
Alongside there are sleek wallets, which always make for a great gift no matter the recipient, elegant diaries for the organised friend in your life, and plenty more small leather goods all worthy of self-gifting too. With so many standouts, I've pulled together a refined edit of the very best pieces in the Mulberry Black Friday sale.
Keep scrolling to explore the best buys in the Mulberry Black Friday sale.
SHOP THE MULBERRY BLACK FRIDAY SALE
