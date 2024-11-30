I'm Still In Shock—Mulberry's Rare Black Friday Sale Is Full of Iconic It Bags

Black Friday may have only officially launched on November 29, but thanks to sales arriving early, I've already spent a week searching through the best deals around. By now, I've scoured close to a hundred sales, but that one that has left me most stunned is the Mulberry Black Friday sale.

(Image credit: Who What wear UK)

The sale itself may not be the largest in terms of discounts, but the rarity of a Mulberry sale alongside the fact that it is full of the brand's most iconic styles makes it particularly special. Plus there are serious savings to be had which makes it even sweeter. So if you're looking for designer bags on sale this Black Friday weekend, I'd recommend scrolling on.

The Bayswater was in fact my first designer bag. It was a gift for my 18th birthday and receiving a piece of Mulberry heritage has kept it as one of the most treasured pieces in my handbag collection. Over the years, the brand has displayed its design prowess and innate style through new silhouettes like the treasured Alexa bag, the versatile Lily, the contemporary Lana and much more. No matter your aesthetic or bag requirements—tote, shoulder, clutch—Mulberry has a bag to suit. And now you can shop their most iconic pieces for less this Black Friday.

Alongside there are sleek wallets, which always make for a great gift no matter the recipient, elegant diaries for the organised friend in your life, and plenty more small leather goods all worthy of self-gifting too. With so many standouts, I've pulled together a refined edit of the very best pieces in the Mulberry Black Friday sale.

Keep scrolling to explore the best buys in the Mulberry Black Friday sale.

SHOP THE MULBERRY BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Mulberry Bayswater £1195 £1015 SHOP NOW A forever classic.

Mulberry North South Bayswater Tote £995 £795 SHOP NOW A burgundy shade with enough size for you laptop? Yes, please.

Mulberry Medium Lily £1095 £875 SHOP NOW A classic black shoulder bag is endlessly versatile.

Mulberry Clovelly Tote £1295 £895 SHOP NOW Every details is just so good.

Mulberry Lana Top Handle £1195 £955 SHOP NOW I love the organic-shaped clasp on the Lana.

Mulberry Raffia Basket Tote £595 £475 SHOP NOW Make your summer tote that much chicer.

Mulberry Mini Pimlico Hobo £795 £635 SHOP NOW The shape! The colour!

Mulberry Medium Darley Wallet £365 £290 SHOP NOW Everyone will appreciate a refined leather wallet.

Mulberry Small Zipped Bayswater £1245 £995 SHOP NOW Carry by the handles or wear crossbody.

Mulberry Alexa £1195 £955 SHOP NOW The plaited handle and strap details are iconic to the Alexa.

Mulberry Small Islington £1350 £1015 SHOP NOW This is high on my wish list.

Mulberry Postman's Lock Agenda £330 £265 SHOP NOW Bring a touch of elegance to the new year.

Mulberry Mini Iris £795 £635 SHOP NOW Cream and gold is an eternally chic pairing.

Mulberry Pimlico Satchel £995 £795 SHOP NOW There's something about this shade that feels so elevated.

Mulberry Small Lana Shoulder Bag £995 £795 SHOP NOW All my attention is on this bag.

Mulberry Small Darley £645 £515 SHOP NOW For those drawn to a pop of colour.