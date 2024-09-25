A Black Manicure Always Looks Polished—15 Nail Designs I'm Saving for My Next Salon Trip

Black nails are absolutely timeless. In fact, I can't even remember a time when this chic, sophisticated nail colour wasn't in style. Not only is the deep, glossy shade perfect for autumn, but it will go with everything in your wardrobe and I guarantee that your manicure will always look polished when opting for this hue.

However, whenever I talk about my love for this nail colour, a lot of people ask me if there are different ways to wear the trend. As much as I love a simple black mani, we've all become a lot more experimental with our manicures over the past year, so I totally understand why people want to take their black nail polish to the next level.

Luckily for us, there are so many different ways to wear the trending nail colour this season. From black French tips to minimal nail art and even floral designs, I've spent the last few days looking at some of my favourite nail accounts on Instagram and I've rounded up some of the chicest black nail designs to wear this autumn. Interested? I thought so. Keep on scrolling and don't forget to screenshot your favourite looks for your next trip to the salon...

15 Black Nail Designs to Try This Autumn

1. Black French Tips

French tip nails always look chic, but for a fun, autumnal take on the classic nail design, why not opt for a black French tip instead?

2. Minimal Black Nail Art

Minimal nail art is great for those of you who don't want to go all out with your manicure but still want something fun and eye-catching.

3. Glossy Black Nails

You simply can't go wrong with a glossy black finish.

4. Black Negative Space Nails

How cool is this negative space design?

5. Black Florals

Black florals for autumn get a big yes from me.

6. Black Micro French Tips

Micro French tips look so stylish.

7. Black Hearts

This cute nail design is understated yet chic.

8. Embellishment

If you want to add some embellishment to your black manicure, this design looks so elegant.

9. Short Black Nails

This nail colour looks super sophisticated on shorter nail shapes.

10. Reverse Glittery French

A reverse French manicure is fun, but a glittery reverse French is even better.

11. Black Polka Dots

Another understated yet super chic manicure idea.

12. Black and Silver

Perfect for party season.

13. Tuxedo Nails

I love the tuxedo nail trend.

14. Half and Half

This black and brown nail design just screams autumn to me.

15. Black Stars

So fun!

Products You Need for Black Nail Designs

Gucci Vernis À Ongles Nail Polish, 700 Crystal Black £26 SHOP NOW Such a chic shade.

Manucurist Nail Art Brush £16 SHOP NOW The perfect brush for a range of nail art.

OPI Lady in Black Nail Polish £16 £13 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with OPI.

Nails Inc Mani Marker Black £5 £4 SHOP NOW These mani markers are great for doing French tips at home.

H&M Nail Polish £4 £2 SHOP NOW Such an affordable option.