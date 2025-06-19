Calling It: Butter-Yellow Manicures Walked So "Sol Nails" Could Run
Whether you’re looking for holiday manicure inspiration or want to give your nails a summer refresh, you need to see (and save) these fun "sol nails" looks.
Feeling a little bored by the stream of low-key nail trends that have been dominating in recent months? I’ll be honest, even as a minimalist nail lover myself, I’m beginning to feel the burnout. Whether it’s down to the sunny weather outside or my pending summer holiday, I can’t be sure, but I’ve found myself turning away from the neutral nail looks I usually gravitate towards, and instead, I’ve been itching to try out something brighter. Thankfully, the nail gods have provided, delivering a bright nail trend that fits the brief perfectly. Introducing: "Sol" nails, the chicest sunshine-inspired shade to wear on your nails right now.
Sitting between a golden orange and a zesty yellow tone, sol nails channel the warm, summer sunshine we’re all undoubtedly hoping is here to stay right now. (It's not the yellow British sunshine, it's the sunset orange-toned yellow that dominated the Mediterranean sky.) It’s a shade that feels like a natural progression from the butter yellow nails we were all opting for in spring, while also being perfectly in keeping with this time of year. For that reason, I predict we’re going to be seeing a lot of sol nails in the coming months as people start showing off their summer manicures and holiday nail looks.
So, if you want to stay ahead of the trend, it’s definitely worth saving a few sol nail looks for when your nail appointments roll around. The great thing about this shade is that it doesn’t just lend itself to simple block-colour nail looks, sol nail art and colourful French tips are also a great way to wear the warm, orange shade. Need proof? Keep scrolling to see the best sol nail inspiration.
Sol Nails Inspiration
Statement Sol
For a bold summer nail look, go for a block-coloured, sol yellow mani.
Sunshine Tips
Sol yellow tips offer a summer-approved twist on the classic look.
Speckled Yellow
Nail artist Sarah combined multiple yellow tones to create this pretty summer nail look.
Sol Swirls
These bright swirl nails feel 70’s inspired in the best way possible.
Short and Sol
To make the bright shade more wearable, opt for a short square shape.
The Best Sol Nail Polishes
& Other Stories Tangerine leans slightly orange for a warmer finish.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
