Calling It: Butter-Yellow Manicures Walked So "Sol Nails" Could Run

Whether you’re looking for holiday manicure inspiration or want to give your nails a summer refresh, you need to see (and save) these fun "sol nails" looks.

(Image credit: @meraki_nails_cardiff, @artdecom, @matejanova)
Feeling a little bored by the stream of low-key nail trends that have been dominating in recent months? I’ll be honest, even as a minimalist nail lover myself, I’m beginning to feel the burnout. Whether it’s down to the sunny weather outside or my pending summer holiday, I can’t be sure, but I’ve found myself turning away from the neutral nail looks I usually gravitate towards, and instead, I’ve been itching to try out something brighter. Thankfully, the nail gods have provided, delivering a bright nail trend that fits the brief perfectly. Introducing: "Sol" nails, the chicest sunshine-inspired shade to wear on your nails right now.

Sitting between a golden orange and a zesty yellow tone, sol nails channel the warm, summer sunshine we’re all undoubtedly hoping is here to stay right now. (It's not the yellow British sunshine, it's the sunset orange-toned yellow that dominated the Mediterranean sky.) It’s a shade that feels like a natural progression from the butter yellow nails we were all opting for in spring, while also being perfectly in keeping with this time of year. For that reason, I predict we’re going to be seeing a lot of sol nails in the coming months as people start showing off their summer manicures and holiday nail looks.

So, if you want to stay ahead of the trend, it’s definitely worth saving a few sol nail looks for when your nail appointments roll around. The great thing about this shade is that it doesn’t just lend itself to simple block-colour nail looks, sol nail art and colourful French tips are also a great way to wear the warm, orange shade. Need proof? Keep scrolling to see the best sol nail inspiration.

Sol Nails Inspiration

Statement Sol

@meraki_nails_cardiff Sol nails

(Image credit: @meraki_nails_cardiff)

For a bold summer nail look, go for a block-coloured, sol yellow mani.

Sunshine Tips

@matejanova Sol nails

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Sol yellow tips offer a summer-approved twist on the classic look.

Speckled Yellow

@saruhnails Sol nails

(Image credit: @saruhnails)

Nail artist Sarah combined multiple yellow tones to create this pretty summer nail look.

Sol Swirls

@artdecom Sol nails

(Image credit: @artdecom)

These bright swirl nails feel 70’s inspired in the best way possible.

Short and Sol

@jazzriaharris Sol nails

(Image credit: @jazzriaharris)

To make the bright shade more wearable, opt for a short square shape.

The Best Sol Nail Polishes

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in Jaune Imperial
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in Jaune Imperial

Go luxe with Hermes Jaune Imperial nail polish.

Manicurist Green Nail Polish in Gold Button
Manucurist
Green Nail Polish in Gold Button

Manucurist’s Gold Button is inspired by the vibrant yellow hue of buttercups.

Sally Hansen Insta Dri Nail Polish My Ca-banana
Sally Hansen
Insta Dri Nail Polish My Ca-banana

This is the most perfect sol yellow nail polish.

& Other Stories Dear Tangerine Nail Colour
& Other Stories
Dear Tangerine Nail Colour

& Other Stories Tangerine leans slightly orange for a warmer finish.

Barry M Cosmetics Gelly Hi Shine Gel Nail Paint in Pineapple Punch
Barry M Cosmetics
Gelly Hi Shine Gel Nail Paint in Pineapple Punch

Barry M’s Pineapple yellow polish channels the tropical sunshine vibes.

Explore More:
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

