The Barely-There French Manicure Is a Must-See for Summer—Here's How to Wear It
This French mani is the ultimate low-maintenance, expensive-looking nail trend for the warmer weather.
When I think of summer nail trends, I often think of colourful nail art, pastel nail shades and shiny chrome finishes. As much as I love all of these trends, I'm definitely someone who leans more towards the quiet luxury aesthetic, so you'll often find me sporting a milky nail polish or classic French tip during the warmer months. As you can probably tell, I like something that looks chic, goes with all of my outfits and is relatively low-maintenance.
So, when I saw the barely-there French manicure all over social media, I knew I had to share it with you.
What Is a Barely-There French Manicure?
What is a barely-there French manicure, I hear you ask? Well, much like the "soft serve" nail trend and the "frombré" manicure, this trend is all about making your nails look as natural and healthy as possible. As the name suggests, it features a "barely-there" French tip that blends in beautifully with the rest of the nail, creating this subtle yet polished finish. It also features a glossy, high-shine effect that enhances the entire manicure. This is a must-see nail look for summer, and I've rounded up some of my favourite barely-there French manicures below...
Barely-There French Manicure Inspiration
How chic does this trend look?
I love the high-shine finish.
This trend works for all nail shapes.
It's perfect for a natural yet polished finish.
The subtler, the better in my opinion.
The ideal trend for any minimalists out there.
This manicure is great for summer, but it will also see you through every single season.
There's no denying how healthy it makes your nails look.
The great thing about this trend is that it's easy to recreate at home.
Best Products for a Barely-There French Manicure
Whether you prefer a square nail shape or you're more into your almond-shaped nails, this glass nail file will always ensure a neat and polished-looking manicure.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
-
I Tried the Controversial Manicure Taking Over TikTok—My Nails Look Unreal
10 out of 10, would do it again.
-
Oat, Almond, or Strawberry? The Best Milky Nail Polish Shades for an On-Trend Summer Manicure
Soft, subtle, barely there nails.
-
Trust Me—These 10 "Boring" Nail Colors Transcend Trends and Always Look Chic
Universal crowd-pleasers.
-
Scoping Out Nail Trends Is My Extreme Sport, and I'm Predicting a "Sunny French" Summer
Classic yet striking.
-
From L.A. to London: The Top 5 Pedicure Colors Stylish People Are Wearing for Summer 2025
Celebrity nail artists have spoken.
-
Sorry, French Tips—I'll Be Wearing This Cute, Low-Lift Nail Trend All Summer Long
Effortlessly chic and so much fun.
-
I Won't Wear Sheer Nail Polish Unless It's This Exact OPI Shade Combination
Only the best.
-
If I See You Wearing Any of These Summer Nail Trends, I'll Immediately Know You Have Taste
Hop on before they hit the mainstream.