The Barely-There French Manicure Is a Must-See for Summer—Here's How to Wear It

This French mani is the ultimate low-maintenance, expensive-looking nail trend for the warmer weather.

A collage of subtle French manicures
(Image credit: @raelondonnails, @corrinnabianca, @matejanova)
Jump to category:
Grace Lindsay's avatar
By
published
in Features

When I think of summer nail trends, I often think of colourful nail art, pastel nail shades and shiny chrome finishes. As much as I love all of these trends, I'm definitely someone who leans more towards the quiet luxury aesthetic, so you'll often find me sporting a milky nail polish or classic French tip during the warmer months. As you can probably tell, I like something that looks chic, goes with all of my outfits and is relatively low-maintenance.

So, when I saw the barely-there French manicure all over social media, I knew I had to share it with you.

What Is a Barely-There French Manicure?

What is a barely-there French manicure, I hear you ask? Well, much like the "soft serve" nail trend and the "frombré" manicure, this trend is all about making your nails look as natural and healthy as possible. As the name suggests, it features a "barely-there" French tip that blends in beautifully with the rest of the nail, creating this subtle yet polished finish. It also features a glossy, high-shine effect that enhances the entire manicure. This is a must-see nail look for summer, and I've rounded up some of my favourite barely-there French manicures below...

Barely-There French Manicure Inspiration

A picture of a short, subtle French manicure

(Image credit: @matejanova)

How chic does this trend look?

A picture of a long, almond-shaped subtle French manicure

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

I love the high-shine finish.

A woman taking a mirror selfie of her subtle French manicure

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

This trend works for all nail shapes.

A rounded nail with a subtle French manicure design

(Image credit: @matejanova)

It's perfect for a natural yet polished finish.

A woman with a short, square, subtle French manicure

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

The subtler, the better in my opinion.

A rounded nail with a subtle French manicure design

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

The ideal trend for any minimalists out there.

A square, subtle French manicure design

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

This manicure is great for summer, but it will also see you through every single season.

A short, subtle, high-shine French manicure

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

There's no denying how healthy it makes your nails look.

A subtle French nail design

(Image credit: @matejanova)

The great thing about this trend is that it's easy to recreate at home.

Best Products for a Barely-There French Manicure

Nail Polish
H&M
Nail Polish in Oh my Vanilla!

If you want to try a subtle French tip, opt for a milky white polish instead of a classic white shade for a softer effect.

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri 1 Stroke-1 Coat-Done! Nail Varnish - Clearly Quick
Sally Hansen
Insta-Dri 1 Stroke-1 Coat-Done! Nail Varnish in Clearly Quick

Don't forget a clear top coat to finish things off!

Margaret Dabbs London Crystal Nail File
Margaret Dabbs London
Crystal Nail File

Whether you prefer a square nail shape or you're more into your almond-shaped nails, this glass nail file will always ensure a neat and polished-looking manicure.

Dior Vernis Huile Abricot Nail & Cuticle Serum
Dior
Vernis Huile Abricot Nail & Cuticle Serum

Another way to make your barely-there French manicure look super elegant is by keeping your cuticles as nourished as possible.

Essie Original Marshmallow Sheer White Nail Polish 13.5ml
Essie
Original Marshmallow Sheer White Nail Polish

Another soft, sheer shade that would work perfectly for this trend.

Opi Mirror Shine Top Coat 15ml
OPI
Mirror Shine Top Coat

To get a glossy finish, I recommend opting for this OPI top coat.

Explore More:
Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸