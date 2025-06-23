When I think of summer nail trends, I often think of colourful nail art, pastel nail shades and shiny chrome finishes. As much as I love all of these trends, I'm definitely someone who leans more towards the quiet luxury aesthetic, so you'll often find me sporting a milky nail polish or classic French tip during the warmer months. As you can probably tell, I like something that looks chic, goes with all of my outfits and is relatively low-maintenance.

So, when I saw the barely-there French manicure all over social media, I knew I had to share it with you.

What Is a Barely-There French Manicure?

What is a barely-there French manicure, I hear you ask? Well, much like the "soft serve" nail trend and the "frombré" manicure, this trend is all about making your nails look as natural and healthy as possible. As the name suggests, it features a "barely-there" French tip that blends in beautifully with the rest of the nail, creating this subtle yet polished finish. It also features a glossy, high-shine effect that enhances the entire manicure. This is a must-see nail look for summer, and I've rounded up some of my favourite barely-there French manicures below...

Barely-There French Manicure Inspiration

How chic does this trend look?

I love the high-shine finish.

This trend works for all nail shapes.

It's perfect for a natural yet polished finish.

The subtler, the better in my opinion.

The ideal trend for any minimalists out there.

This manicure is great for summer, but it will also see you through every single season.

There's no denying how healthy it makes your nails look.

The great thing about this trend is that it's easy to recreate at home.

Best Products for a Barely-There French Manicure

H&M Nail Polish in Oh my Vanilla! £4 SHOP NOW If you want to try a subtle French tip, opt for a milky white polish instead of a classic white shade for a softer effect. Sally Hansen Insta-Dri 1 Stroke-1 Coat-Done! Nail Varnish in Clearly Quick £5 SHOP NOW Don't forget a clear top coat to finish things off! Margaret Dabbs London Crystal Nail File £16 SHOP NOW Whether you prefer a square nail shape or you're more into your almond-shaped nails, this glass nail file will always ensure a neat and polished-looking manicure. Dior Vernis Huile Abricot Nail & Cuticle Serum £29 SHOP NOW Another way to make your barely-there French manicure look super elegant is by keeping your cuticles as nourished as possible. Essie Original Marshmallow Sheer White Nail Polish £9 SHOP NOW Another soft, sheer shade that would work perfectly for this trend. OPI Mirror Shine Top Coat £18 £11 SHOP NOW To get a glossy finish, I recommend opting for this OPI top coat.