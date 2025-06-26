Summer is here, which means I've been busy researching some of the biggest pedicure trends of the season. There are plenty of summer pedicure looks to sink our teeth into, from popular colours to trending nail art designs.

As a beauty editor, one thing I've noticed this year is that many of us are switching up our classic summer pedicure shades for new styles, and I'm a big fan. Don't get me wrong, I love a classic pedicure as much as the next person, but it's been so much fun to see new trends emerging this season, such as onyx pedi shades and bright pops of "picante" red.

Below, I've rounded up the timeless pedicure looks that I'm pausing this summer, and have shared the new styles that I'm opting for instead. This isn't to say that these timeless trends aren't still in style; it's simply just to share my take on the most sought-after pedicures of the season. You are welcome...

1. Pausing: Pastels

Wearing: Chilli Red and Coral Tones

First up is a trend that comes recommended to me from Who What Wear UK beauty editor, Eleanor Vousden. "Personally, I've never gotten on board with pastel colours on my toes," she tells me. "While I always appreciate them on others, they just don't suit me and to be honest, they remind me too much of the early 2010s era. Instead, this summer I'm gravitating towards picante reds and corals that feel just as summery, but a bit more modern for 2025."

Get the Look:

Essie Nail Polish in 64 Fifth Avenue £9 SHOP NOW Such a stunning red shade from Essie. Nailberry Decadence Oxygenated Nail Lacquer £15 SHOP NOW For something a bit softer, I love this coral shade from Nailberry.

2. Pausing: Barbie Pink

Wearing: Soft Pink

Barbie pink toes have been in style for a few years now, and while I love this fun pop of colour as much as the next person, this season I'm opting for soft pink pedicure shades instead. There's something so effortlessly chic about this delicate pink hue, and it will pair perfectly with my neutral summer wardrobe.

Get the Look:

OPI Nail Lacquer Sheer Pink Nail Polish in Bubble Bath £16 £11 SHOP NOW You simply can't go wrong with OPI's Bubble Bath nail polish. Nails Inc. Ladbroke Grove Grooving Quick Drying Nail Polish £9 £5 SHOP NOW The perfect soft pink hue.

3. Pausing: White Nail Polish

Wearing: White French Tips

I think we can all agree that white nail polish is a failsafe pedicure shade of choice. However, if you want something a bit trendier this season, why not opt for a white French tip instead? In my opinion, the French pedicure is a super elegant option for the summer months, and I'm sure that it will be in style for years to come.

Get the Look:

Essie French Manicure at Home £27 SHOP NOW This set has everything you need to create a flawless French pedi at home. OPI Nail Lacquer French Manicure Kit Gift Set £35 £24 SHOP NOW OPI have also created a handy set to help get the look.

4. Pausing: Blue Pedicures

Wearing: Onyx Pedicures

Anyone who knows me will know that I always used to get a pastel blue nail polish on my toes in summer. However, this year, I'll be swapping that shade for a chic black hue. The onyx pedicure trend features a deep black nail polish shade paired with a super glossy finish, and it's safe to say that I'm obsessed with how sleek this looks.

Get the Look:

H&M A.s.a.p. Quick Dry Nail Polish in Black Hole £6 £3 SHOP NOW H&M nail polishes look great and are so affordable. Essie Licorice Nail Varnish £9 SHOP NOW A classic from Essie.

5. Pausing: Complicated Nail Art

Wearing: Natural Nails

Last year was definitely the year we saw people experiment with fun nail art on their toes, but this year, it seems as if people are favouring a more natural look instead. This low-maintenance trend is perfect for the summer months, as let's face it, who wants to spend hours in the nail salon when the sun is shining?

Get the Look: