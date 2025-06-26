I Didn't Think I'd Ever Switch Up My Go-To Summer Pedicure—Then I Met These Polish Colours
These 2025 summer pedicure looks are so stylish, they make everything else seem dated.
Summer is here, which means I've been busy researching some of the biggest pedicure trends of the season. There are plenty of summer pedicure looks to sink our teeth into, from popular colours to trending nail art designs.
As a beauty editor, one thing I've noticed this year is that many of us are switching up our classic summer pedicure shades for new styles, and I'm a big fan. Don't get me wrong, I love a classic pedicure as much as the next person, but it's been so much fun to see new trends emerging this season, such as onyx pedi shades and bright pops of "picante" red.
Below, I've rounded up the timeless pedicure looks that I'm pausing this summer, and have shared the new styles that I'm opting for instead. This isn't to say that these timeless trends aren't still in style; it's simply just to share my take on the most sought-after pedicures of the season. You are welcome...
5 Pedicure Trends to Update Your Style This Summer
1. Pausing: Pastels
Wearing: Chilli Red and Coral Tones
First up is a trend that comes recommended to me from Who What Wear UK beauty editor, Eleanor Vousden. "Personally, I've never gotten on board with pastel colours on my toes," she tells me. "While I always appreciate them on others, they just don't suit me and to be honest, they remind me too much of the early 2010s era. Instead, this summer I'm gravitating towards picante reds and corals that feel just as summery, but a bit more modern for 2025."
Get the Look:
2. Pausing: Barbie Pink
Wearing: Soft Pink
Barbie pink toes have been in style for a few years now, and while I love this fun pop of colour as much as the next person, this season I'm opting for soft pink pedicure shades instead. There's something so effortlessly chic about this delicate pink hue, and it will pair perfectly with my neutral summer wardrobe.
Get the Look:
You simply can't go wrong with OPI's Bubble Bath nail polish.
3. Pausing: White Nail Polish
Wearing: White French Tips
I think we can all agree that white nail polish is a failsafe pedicure shade of choice. However, if you want something a bit trendier this season, why not opt for a white French tip instead? In my opinion, the French pedicure is a super elegant option for the summer months, and I'm sure that it will be in style for years to come.
Get the Look:
4. Pausing: Blue Pedicures
Wearing: Onyx Pedicures
Anyone who knows me will know that I always used to get a pastel blue nail polish on my toes in summer. However, this year, I'll be swapping that shade for a chic black hue. The onyx pedicure trend features a deep black nail polish shade paired with a super glossy finish, and it's safe to say that I'm obsessed with how sleek this looks.
Get the Look:
5. Pausing: Complicated Nail Art
Wearing: Natural Nails
Last year was definitely the year we saw people experiment with fun nail art on their toes, but this year, it seems as if people are favouring a more natural look instead. This low-maintenance trend is perfect for the summer months, as let's face it, who wants to spend hours in the nail salon when the sun is shining?
Get the Look:
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
