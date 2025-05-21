"I Feel Like I'm Living My Best Life": Pamela Anderson on Her Bob Haircut, Spring Rituals and Updated Beauty Staples

Pamela Anderson has had some major beauty transformations in the past week—starting with, of course, the brand-new blunt bob she debuted at this year's Met Gala. Anderson is known for her golden, tousled lengths and face-framing curtain bangs (the piled-on "Pammy" updo is pretty much a household name), so the sleek chop caused quite the ripple of surprise among beauty circles.

"It actually started a few projects ago," the iconic model and The Last Showgirl star tells Who What Wear regarding the change. "I originally cut it for a film—just to the shoulders—as a quiet nod to my favourite Bergman actresses." (Anderson has long been a fan of Ingmar Bergman's films, namely Persona starring Bibi Andersson and Liv Ullmann.) "For the Met, I wanted something strong, brave, and committed—aligned with the night's theme of tailoring from head to toe," she explains. A blunt, chin-skimming crop reminiscent of Joan of Arc—with baby bangs, no less!—made perfect sense. "I believe the world needs more of a feminine warrior presence and this was my small contribution," she adds. "It wasn't about looking 'good.' That's subjective anyway. [Tory Burch's] dress was the star. I was just blessed to wear it."

A beauty refresh for the season just feels right—spring energy is always buzzing with new beginnings—but a new 'do isn't the only beauty route for the Sonsie co-founder. Today, Anderson is reintroducing two updated formulas to the brand lineup: Basic Balm (which has been sold out for the past six months, much to the begging of Sonsie fans) and Multi Moisture Cream (formerly known as Multi Moisture Mask).

"They're the same formulas we all love—with a little more," Anderson explains. For example, the Basic Balm now contains a 1% hydrating peptide complex (in addition to the 25% bio-based squalane) to plump and nourish. That peptide boost even has clinical studies to back up its plumping and smoothing claims: 69% of users reported visibly fuller lips after swiping it on twice a day for one month, and 83% reported softer lips within the same time frame.

(Image credit: Sonsie)

As for the mask-turned-cream? Superfans, rest assured—you'll find the same buttery formula with 12% glycerin and 0.5% hyaluronic acid. Now, you can reap plenty more benefits from those skin-healthy hydrators—not only for the face but also on the entire body. Feel free to keep using it as a moisture-boosting rinse-off mask, or you can lather it on as a traditional face cream, body cream, or overnight treatment. "Rethinking the mask as a true multiuse cream opens up more possibilities," shares Anderson. "It's something we've all been using on our faces but also our hands, elbows, feet—wherever we need it. It's multifunctional in the truest sense."

The complete Sonsie collection—including these two new-and-improved staples—is now available to shop online, including the Sonsie Bundle, which reflects Anderson's full fresh-faced regimen. "Sonsie is my entire routine," she declares, though she does swear by other rituals to connect with her body and mind. (I'd argue this is a pretty significant component to one's beauty journey!) "I walk outside every day, no matter where I am. It's how I start my mornings. I write until the sun comes up, then I'm out the door," she says, describing herself as "very much a garden girl." (Her rose garden even inspired the launch of Sonsie's Cleansing Mousse. ) These beautiful habits, it seems, will never change.

That doesn't mean she's not game for an evolution down the line—be it with Sonsie, another internet-breaking haircut, or anything else in her orbit that makes her feel inspired. Like the plants in her garden, Anderson is hungry to grow. "I feel like I'm living my best life and surprising myself every day," she shares. "Just like always."

