Quick! Name a spring nail colour! Chances are you immediately thought of robin's-egg blue, petal pink, or butter yellow nails—something airy and delicate that reflects the gentle nudge toward warmer weather. Pastel nails are classic, no doubt, and I certainly find myself craving brighter colours as soon as the temperature inches above 13ºC, but allow me to convince you of a much edgier spring look: liquorice French nails. Seen on A-listers and backed by celebrity nail artist Julie Kandalec , this "anti-trend" design is here to stay all season—just you wait.

What are licorice French nails?

The liquorice French is essentially just a black French mani with an emphasis on shine (like a piece of juicy liquorice candy—get it?). "It’s a clean nail look that has a striking contrast," notes Kandalec, as the dark hue looks stunning against a nude or white base. Consider it the "little black dress" of manicures. "Like an LBD, it looks good on everyone and matches everything," she adds.

Here's the thing. Black nail polish remains highly contested in the nail space. Even the chicest beauty fans remain fervently divided on the topic! That said, those who shy away from a full coat of inky lacquer might be more inclined to try the liquorice French (especially the minimalists among us), as it requires just a stripe of dark polish at the tip.

Are black French tips trendy?

They're at once classic and edgy, I'd say. See, French manicures are always an elegant choice, but swapping a white tip for glossy black makes the result look even more luxe. Dark French tips—be it black, brown, or burgundy—have also been trending since the fall (as vampy, moody colours typically do), so it makes sense why we've seen an uptick in the liquorice mani on the red carpet lately.

Case in point? Raye, Kehlani, and Cardi B all sported black French tips at the 2025 Grammys, albeit in slightly different iterations. Kehlani opted for a classic black French manicure, while celebrity manicurist Yoko Sakakura secured elegant nail crowns to Raye's liquorice tips (pictured in the photo below!). Cardi B debuted a much bolder take at the event, showing off extra-long stiletto nails with a black "V" French atop an icy purple base.

As you can see, the trend is super versatile; you can get as grungy or polished as you please. It also suits every nail shape, from elegant almond nails to modern square to striking stiletto tips.

Why are they trending for spring 2025?

Now, is black nail polish the most on-theme choice for spring? Not by a long shot, but that's exactly what makes it so chic. "It’s an anti-trend," says Kandalec. "Like, 'I know pastels are usually the trend, but I want to stand out.'" And there's arguably no better way to make a bold nail statement than with a pitch-dark shade.

"I think it will stay on trend for the season," Kandalec agrees. "It matches everything and is an excellent base for nail art of almost any colourway." This means you could technically swirl a butter yellow or baby blue hue on top for a pop of springy colour. But a liquorice French on its own will always look elevated, and it's a striking choice as we head into warmer weather.

Kehlani's nail look for the Grammys, created by Johana Castillo (Image credit: Johana Castillo x Aprés Nail)

How to Get the Look

The most important aspect of the liquorice French is the glossy black lacquer, so you'll want to ensure the polish looks as slick and shiny as possible. Below, find all the steps you need.

Create a liquid-like base: No matter which base layer you choose, Kandalec suggests making it perfectly smooth. In the salon, "this means asking for a structured manicure, a layer of structured gel beneath the gel polish to smooth any dips or imperfections," she adds. "You should see a perfectly straight or slightly curved line of light (it depends on what overhead light you are under) when you hold your nail up to see the reflection." Here's an example you can use as a reference. "If that line breaks, that means the gel is not even and the gel polish colour will mimic that unevenness as well (either dip or have a bump)," she explains. If you're using regular polish, just make sure your nail plate is as smooth as possible; you may need to spend an extra minute buffing.

Paint the tips: Using your black polish of choice (catch our recs below!), paint the free edges of your nails to create the French tips. Slow and steady is the name of the game here. Feel free to use a remover-soaked brush to clean up any jagged edges once the pigment dries.

Using your black polish of choice (catch our recs below!), paint the free edges of your nails to create the French tips. Slow and steady is the name of the game here. Feel free to use a remover-soaked brush to clean up any jagged edges once the pigment dries. Choose your topcoat wisely: "The top coat should be a no-wipe or no-cleanse topcoat for the liquid look," says Kandalec. "They are non-porous topcoats, so they are extremely shiny and resilient to future scratching from wear, too." This is particularly relevant when it comes to gels, but your top coat matters for regular polish, too. Make sure to choose one that's extra shiny for a liquid effect.

Using your black polish of choice (catch our recs below!), paint the free edges of your nails to create the French tips. Slow and steady is the name of the game here. Feel free to use a remover-soaked brush to clean up any jagged edges once the pigment dries. Choose your topcoat wisely: "The top coat should be a no-wipe or no-cleanse topcoat for the liquid look," says Kandalec. "They are non-porous topcoats, so they are extremely shiny and resilient to future scratching from wear, too." This is particularly relevant when it comes to gels, but your top coat matters for regular polish, too. Make sure to choose one that's extra shiny for a liquid effect.

Shop the Trend

Gelish Getting Reddy Cream Gel Polish Palette £20 £15 SHOP NOW Kandalec personally recommends this cream gel palette by Gelish. It features six buttery shades—including a high-gloss onyx—and a handy application brush for precise nail looks.

Aprés French Manicure Gel - French Black £14 SHOP NOW Here's the exact gel polish used on Raye and Kehlani for their Grammys nail looks. It has an angled brush specifically created for detailed French manicures.

Chanel Le Vernis - Le Diable En Chanel £30 SHOP NOW A Chanel nail polish is always a good investment, but especially this classic inky confection. The possibilities are endless with this luxe shade.

CND Shellac - Black Pool £25 SHOP NOW This black gel polish has the perfect mirror finish.

H&M Nail Polish in Neo Noir £4 £2 SHOP NOW H&M polishes are also the epitome of chic on a budget.

Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish - Like It Loud £11 SHOP NOW If you're looking for a regular polish that rivals gels, you can't go wrong with Essie Gel Couture. It has some serious staying power.

OPI Mirror Shine Top Coat £18 SHOP NOW As discussed, an ultra-shiny topcoat ties the entire look together. You can't go wrong with OPI's Mirror Shine!