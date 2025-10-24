Not Beige, Not Black—This Winter Nail Colour Always Looks So Expensive

Brown nails are big news right now, and these are the designs to know about.

A collage of brown nail designs
(Image credit: @paintedbyjools, @corrinnabianca, @matejanova)
Jump to category:
Grace Lindsay's avatar
By
published
in Features

When it comes to winter nail trends, I like to think of myself as a bit of an expert. I only really wear black or beige shades (but will make an exception for a milky mani, of course). However, there's one neutral colour that nail artists can't get enough of this season, and in my opinion, it looks so expensive for winter and beyond. The colour in question? Brown, of course.

If you've been on Instagram lately, you've probably stumbled across a range of chic brown nail designs. This deep, chocolately hue is so on trend, and it can easily elevate any manicure. I love the fact that it feels a little softer than black, but is a nice wintery take on those lighter beige shades that we tend to see in spring and summer.

The great thing about this colour? Just how versatile it is. While I prefer a simple, chocolate brown hue, there are so many different looks on offer, from lighter shades to brown nail art and more. Below, I've rounded up this season's most stylish brown nail designs, courtesy of my favourite nail artists. If you want your manicure to look super expensive this winter, I highly suggest that you keep on scrolling...

11 Brown Nail Ideas for 2025

1. Mocha Manicure

A picture of a woman&#039;s hand on top of a brown woven bag with a brown manicure

(Image credit: @matejanova)

How chic is this soft mocha shade? Extra points for the matching handbag.

2. Chestnut

A chestnut brown manicure

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

Chestnut brown nails are big news this season, so get ahead of the trend with this cosy manicure.

3. Brown Cat-Eye Nails

A picture of a brown cat-eye manicure

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

Cat-eye nails are so cute for the festive season, and this chocolate brown design makes everything feel more luxe.

4. Brown French Tips

A French tip manicure with brown shimmery tips

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Brown French tips are a personal fave.

5. Blue and Brown

A brown nail design with bright blue polka dots

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

If you've been keeping up with our nail trend reports, you'll know that blue and brown manicures will be everywhere.

6. Brown Stripes

A close-up picture of a brown stripe nail design

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Brown striped nails? Sign me up.

7. Brown Ombré

A woman holding a brown phone case with a brown and blue ombr&amp;eacute; nail design

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

So, so cool.

8. Brown and Pink

A brown manicure with micro pink polka dots at the base of the nail

(Image credit: @matejanova)

I don't normally gravitate towards bright colours, but I love this subtle pop of pink.

9. Brown Marble

A marble brown manicure

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Wear this mani and prepare for compliments.

10. Chocolate Fudge

A brown, chocolate fudge manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Another shade I can't get enough of is this "chocolate fudge" hue by Julia Diogo.

11. Cow Print Nails

A cow print manicure

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

Animal print is in, and this cow print design is a fun way to add a touch of brown to your nails.

The Best Products for Brown Nails

Explore More:
Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸