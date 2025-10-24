Not Beige, Not Black—This Winter Nail Colour Always Looks So Expensive

When it comes to winter nail trends, I like to think of myself as a bit of an expert. I only really wear black or beige shades (but will make an exception for a milky mani, of course). However, there's one neutral colour that nail artists can't get enough of this season, and in my opinion, it looks so expensive for winter and beyond. The colour in question? Brown, of course.
If you've been on Instagram lately, you've probably stumbled across a range of chic brown nail designs. This deep, chocolately hue is so on trend, and it can easily elevate any manicure. I love the fact that it feels a little softer than black, but is a nice wintery take on those lighter beige shades that we tend to see in spring and summer.
The great thing about this colour? Just how versatile it is. While I prefer a simple, chocolate brown hue, there are so many different looks on offer, from lighter shades to brown nail art and more. Below, I've rounded up this season's most stylish brown nail designs, courtesy of my favourite nail artists. If you want your manicure to look super expensive this winter, I highly suggest that you keep on scrolling...
11 Brown Nail Ideas for 2025
1. Mocha Manicure
How chic is this soft mocha shade? Extra points for the matching handbag.
