I'm Not a Fan of Non-Neutral Nail Colours, But I'll Make an Exception for This Chic Shade
You're probably all sick of me going on about how much I love neutral nails, but it's true. There's nothing that makes me feel more polished than a simple nude manicure, and I always get compliments on how chic my nails look. However, the other day I was doing some clothes shopping, and I spotted a woman working on the till who had one of the most elegant manicures I had ever seen. She was wearing a beautiful, baby blue nail polish shade and everyone was commenting on how good it looked.
When I got home I did a little research on Google Trends and found that lots of other people have been searching for baby blue nail designs this summer. So, why is this shade so popular? In my opinion, it's the perfect alternative to a classic nude polish, as it gives a subtle pop of colour without being too bright.
Not only that, but there are lots of ways to incorporate the shade into your manicure. From French tips to fun nail art, there are so many different baby blue nail designs out there, and they all look incredibly chic. Don't believe me? Below I've rounded up my favourite baby blue nail designs to try this summer, so keep on scrolling for all the inspo...
The Best Baby Blue Nail Designs to Try This Summer
1. Baby Blue French Tips
First up is a classic baby blue French tip. This is such a fun take on the popular nail trend and it's perfect for the warmer months.
2. Baby Blue Hearts
How sweet is this nail art? These baby blue hearts will earn you so many compliments.
3. Baby Blue Squiggles
I love the mix of baby blue and cobalt blue shades here.
4. Baby Blue Flowers
Floral nail designs will never go out of style.
5. Contrasting Blue Shades
How chic does this look? Another great example of how you can mix baby blue with other shades for a statement finish.
6. Baby Blue Polish
For something more simple, you can't go wrong with a baby blue nail polish.
7. Baby Blue Square French Tips
These baby blue French tips look so polished thanks to the square nail shape.
8. Abstract Baby Blue Designs
So cool.
Shop Baby Blue Nail Polishes
For more of a statement, opt for this darker baby blue from Gucci.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
-
This "Dated" Pedicure Trend Is Always Polarizing, But Experts Say It's on the Rise
Will you try it?
By Eleanor Vousden
-
Forget the Trends—These 8 Nail Colors Will Always Be Popular
Fads come and go, but these shades are forever.
By Grace Lindsay
-
"Funny Bunny" Nails Are the Key to Looking Polished From Head to Toe This Summer
The iconic neutral is trending again.
By Eleanor Vousden
-
From Essie to Chanel: 8 Perfect-for-Summer Nail Colors You'll Regret Not Buying
Your summer manicures are sorted.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
This Is How the Best Bridal Beauty Experts Prep Their VIP Clients
A game plan for the big day.
By Maya Thomas
-
Calling It! This Playful Nail Trend Is Poised to Dominate This Summer
It's so easy to achieve.
By Jamie Schneider
-
30 Chic and Strategic Nail Designs If You're Short on Nail Space
Short nails are in.
By Maya Thomas
-
Trust Me: These Pretty Summer Nail Colors Will Give You Major Vacation Vibes
The perfect new-season mani.
By Grace Day