I'm Not a Fan of Non-Neutral Nail Colours, But I'll Make an Exception for This Chic Shade

You're probably all sick of me going on about how much I love neutral nails, but it's true. There's nothing that makes me feel more polished than a simple nude manicure, and I always get compliments on how chic my nails look. However, the other day I was doing some clothes shopping, and I spotted a woman working on the till who had one of the most elegant manicures I had ever seen. She was wearing a beautiful, baby blue nail polish shade and everyone was commenting on how good it looked.

When I got home I did a little research on Google Trends and found that lots of other people have been searching for baby blue nail designs this summer. So, why is this shade so popular? In my opinion, it's the perfect alternative to a classic nude polish, as it gives a subtle pop of colour without being too bright.

Not only that, but there are lots of ways to incorporate the shade into your manicure. From French tips to fun nail art, there are so many different baby blue nail designs out there, and they all look incredibly chic. Don't believe me? Below I've rounded up my favourite baby blue nail designs to try this summer, so keep on scrolling for all the inspo...

The Best Baby Blue Nail Designs to Try This Summer

1. Baby Blue French Tips

@harrietwestmoreland baby blue French tips

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

First up is a classic baby blue French tip. This is such a fun take on the popular nail trend and it's perfect for the warmer months.

2. Baby Blue Hearts

@iramshelton baby blue heart nail art

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

How sweet is this nail art? These baby blue hearts will earn you so many compliments.

3. Baby Blue Squiggles

@imarninails baby blue squiggle nail art

(Image credit: @imarninails)

I love the mix of baby blue and cobalt blue shades here.

4. Baby Blue Flowers

@buffcs baby blue floral nail art

(Image credit: @buffcs)

Floral nail designs will never go out of style.

5. Contrasting Blue Shades

@iramshelton mixed blue nail art

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

How chic does this look? Another great example of how you can mix baby blue with other shades for a statement finish.

6. Baby Blue Polish

@themaniclub baby blue nail polish

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

For something more simple, you can't go wrong with a baby blue nail polish.

7. Baby Blue Square French Tips

@buffcs baby blue French tips

(Image credit: @buffcs)

These baby blue French tips look so polished thanks to the square nail shape.

8. Abstract Baby Blue Designs

@buffcs abstract baby blue nail art

(Image credit: @buffcs)

So cool.

Shop Baby Blue Nail Polishes

Opi Nail Lacquer
OPI
Nail Lacquer, It's A Boy

You can't go wrong with OPI.

Gucci Blue Vernis à Ongles Nail Polish
Gucci
Blue Vernis à Ongles Nail Polish

For more of a statement, opt for this darker baby blue from Gucci.

Nailberry L’Oxygéné - Charleston
Nailberry
L’Oxygéné - Charleston

I love this shade for summer.

Light Blue
Manucurist
Light Blue

Such a fun pop of colour.

