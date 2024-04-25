'00s Hair Trends Are Having a Moment—Here Are 10 That Look the Chic, 2024 Part

By Grace Lindsay
You might know that I have a bit of an obsession with '90s hairstyles. From feathered fringes to butterfly clips, there are so many fun styles that are making a comeback this year. While researching these '90s trends, I noticed that there are also so many '00s hairstyles that are having a major revival. In fact, I've been trying lots of these trends myself without even realising that they were huge back in the noughties. Everything from crimped waves to baby braids are making their return and I'm totally here for it.

Rihanna with crimped waves in 2005

Rihanna had the coolest crimped waves back in 2005.

As much as I love taking a trip down memory lane to look at how stars were rocking these trends back in the '00s, I thought I'd actually show you how you can wear these styles in 2024. You might be thinking, there's no way that I can make chunky highlights or choppy layers look modern, but I'm here to prove to you that these noughties trends are here to stay.

Jessica Simpson with baby braids in 2000

I'm obsessed with Jessica Simpson's '00s baby braids.

So, without further ado, keep on scrolling for the biggest '00s hair trends that you can wear today. Trust me, these styles are perfect for spring and summer...

1. Crimped Waves

@sofiarichiegrainge wearing a pink co-ord with crimped waves

First of all we've got to talk about crimped waves. I never thought I'd see the day that these '00s waves would come back into fashion, but according to this year's runways, this hairstyle is big news this summer. Take a leaf out of Sofia Richie Grainge's book and wear your waves a little softer to help make them look mode modern.

2. Headbands

@nnennaechem wearing a white co ord and a white headband

Remember back in the noughties when Lauren Conrad would always be rocking a thick headband? Well, as it turns out, these hair accessories look pretty cool these days, especially if you match your headband to your outfit.

3. Chunky Highlights

@beyonce with chunky highlights

I wrote an entire article on chunky highlights, as this divisive Y2K trend is back with a vengeance. Beyonce used to rock this style back in the '00s, but these days the star has opted for singular money pieces to give the look that modern edge.

4. Flipped Ends

Emma Chamberlain with a flicky blonde haircut

Remember Gabrielle Union's iconic flippy bob? I was obsessed with this style back in the day, so I was delighted to see that flippy ends are making a comeback. In my opinion, they instantly elevate a hairstyle.

5. Claw Clips

@lizzyhadfield with a claw clip hairstyle

I know claw clips are so in style right now, but they were actually huge back in the noughties. This hairstyle is so effortless and always makes you look put together.

6. Choppy Layers

@sabinasocol with choppy layers

Britney Spears had the coolest choppy layers back in the '00s, and this haircut is giving me all of the Y2K vibes in the best way possible. This style works with long hairstyles and bobs, so don't be afraid to experiment.

7. Side-Swept Fringe

@hoskelsa with a side swept fringe

I used to be desperate for a dramatic side swept fringe like Lindsay Lohan and Nicole Richie. Luckily for me, the side fringe is officially cool again. To make this look a little mode modern, try slicking your fringe back with some hair gel for that wet-look effect.

8. Two-Tone Colour

@cassiskovic curly blonde and brunette hair colour

I will never forget Christina Aguilera's two-tone hair colour back in the noughties. Then, it was all about contrasting dark and light colours whereas these days we're opting for a slightly more subtle approach. I personally love mixing caramel and blonde shades for a pared-back finish that still manages to make a statement.

9. Baby Braids

@haileybieber wearing baby braids

I love this '00s hairstyle and think it's perfect for the upcoming festival season. Not only does it look super cool (even Hailey Bieber is fan) but it's the quickest way to add a bit of Y2K fun to your look.

10. Face-Framing Layers

@dualipa with face framing layers

Face framing layers were all the rage in the noughties, and this timeless style is still so trendy today. The trick is to blend the layers with the rest of your hairstyle for that natural, bouncy finish.

Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow. 

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season. 

