'00s Hair Trends Are Having a Moment—Here Are 10 That Look the Chic, 2024 Part

You might know that I have a bit of an obsession with '90s hairstyles. From feathered fringes to butterfly clips, there are so many fun styles that are making a comeback this year. While researching these '90s trends, I noticed that there are also so many '00s hairstyles that are having a major revival. In fact, I've been trying lots of these trends myself without even realising that they were huge back in the noughties. Everything from crimped waves to baby braids are making their return and I'm totally here for it.

(Image credit: Getty Images Kevin Winter / Staff)

Rihanna had the coolest crimped waves back in 2005.

As much as I love taking a trip down memory lane to look at how stars were rocking these trends back in the '00s, I thought I'd actually show you how you can wear these styles in 2024. You might be thinking, there's no way that I can make chunky highlights or choppy layers look modern, but I'm here to prove to you that these noughties trends are here to stay.

(Image credit: Getty Images Brenda Chase / Stringer)

I'm obsessed with Jessica Simpson's '00s baby braids.

So, without further ado, keep on scrolling for the biggest '00s hair trends that you can wear today. Trust me, these styles are perfect for spring and summer...

The Best '00s Hair Trends To Wear In 2024:

1. Crimped Waves

First of all we've got to talk about crimped waves. I never thought I'd see the day that these '00s waves would come back into fashion, but according to this year's runways, this hairstyle is big news this summer. Take a leaf out of Sofia Richie Grainge's book and wear your waves a little softer to help make them look mode modern.

Get the look:

Beauty Works Waver £70 SHOP NOW This hair tool from Beauty Works will help create effortless-looking waves.

2. Headbands

Remember back in the noughties when Lauren Conrad would always be rocking a thick headband? Well, as it turns out, these hair accessories look pretty cool these days, especially if you match your headband to your outfit.

Get the look:

Urban Outfitters Plain Headband 2-Pack £14 SHOP NOW These headbands will instantly add a stylish edge to any look.

3. Chunky Highlights

I wrote an entire article on chunky highlights, as this divisive Y2K trend is back with a vengeance. Beyonce used to rock this style back in the '00s, but these days the star has opted for singular money pieces to give the look that modern edge.

Get the look:

Color Wow Money Mist £30 SHOP NOW Keep your money pieces looking fresh with this Color Wow mist that hydrates, strengthens and adds a glossy shine.

4. Flipped Ends

Remember Gabrielle Union's iconic flippy bob? I was obsessed with this style back in the day, so I was delighted to see that flippy ends are making a comeback. In my opinion, they instantly elevate a hairstyle.

Get the look:

Ghd Original Hair Straightener £139 SHOP NOW Use a slim hair straightener like this Ghd one to get that flipped-out style.

5. Claw Clips

I know claw clips are so in style right now, but they were actually huge back in the noughties. This hairstyle is so effortless and always makes you look put together.

Get the look:

Kitsch Eco-Friendly Jumbo Open Shape Claw Clip £10 SHOP NOW I love this stylish claw clip from Kitsch.

6. Choppy Layers

Britney Spears had the coolest choppy layers back in the '00s, and this haircut is giving me all of the Y2K vibes in the best way possible. This style works with long hairstyles and bobs, so don't be afraid to experiment.

Get the look:

Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray £31 £28 SHOP NOW A texture spray will help add volume and movement to your layers.

7. Side-Swept Fringe

I used to be desperate for a dramatic side swept fringe like Lindsay Lohan and Nicole Richie. Luckily for me, the side fringe is officially cool again. To make this look a little mode modern, try slicking your fringe back with some hair gel for that wet-look effect.

Get the look:

Eco Styler Olive Oil Styling Gel £4 SHOP NOW This affordable hair gel is great for slicked-back styles.

8. Two-Tone Colour

I will never forget Christina Aguilera's two-tone hair colour back in the noughties. Then, it was all about contrasting dark and light colours whereas these days we're opting for a slightly more subtle approach. I personally love mixing caramel and blonde shades for a pared-back finish that still manages to make a statement.

Get the look:

Olaplex No. 4p Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo £28 SHOP NOW Keep your blonde highlights looking vibrant with this purple shampoo.

9. Baby Braids

I love this '00s hairstyle and think it's perfect for the upcoming festival season. Not only does it look super cool (even Hailey Bieber is fan) but it's the quickest way to add a bit of Y2K fun to your look.

Get the look:

Kitsch No-Snag Elastics £4 SHOP NOW These elastics are perfect for securing your braids in place.

10. Face-Framing Layers

Face framing layers were all the rage in the noughties, and this timeless style is still so trendy today. The trick is to blend the layers with the rest of your hairstyle for that natural, bouncy finish.

Get the look: