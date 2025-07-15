I’ve always had a love-hate relationship with my natural hair texture. Part wavy, part curly, it’s never fallen fully into one camp or the other, and, for that reason, I’ve always found it hard to find a haircare routine that both worked for me and made the most of my previously long, layered hair.

When I was a teenager, I decided to rectify this. I wanted curls at any cost, and so, I booked in for a perm. What I wish I’d known then, however, is that rather than spending hours in the salon, there was a much easier route to transforming my hair texture—it turns out, all I needed was a bob haircut.

You see, at the beginning of the year, I did just that, chopping seven inches off my hair to achieve the perfect chin-grazing cut. And, not only did my short haircut make me feel instantly chicer, it also transformed my hair texture, too. Where once my curls had fallen straight and stretched out, now, without so much length to weigh them down, they bounced up tighter and more defined. Learning to style my bob brought opportunities I hadn't anticipated. While I thought I’d chopped my hair to achieve a sculpted flicked bob, I instead discovered I had another style open to me, too—a bouncy, curly bob.

It’s now been six months since I first chopped my hair, and over that time, I’ve had plenty of opportunity to not only in how to style my curly bob but also to discover a haircare routine that works for it, not against it.

So, I thought, why not pass my newfound insider knowledge onto you? Keep scrolling for my best curly bob styling advice, as well as a few of my favourite ways to wear it, too…

Best Curly Bob Styling Tips

1. Start Curl Care in the Shower

As any wavy or curly-haired person knows, caring for your curls starts in the shower, and it’s no different for shorter length styles. A nourishing shampoo and conditioner (my favourite duo is from Sachajuan, but coily hair types might want a conditioner more buttery) will cleanse and condition hair, respectively, while also keeping strands hydrated. The result? Juicy-looking, more defined curls once your hair dries.

Sachajuan Moisturizing Shampoo £21 SHOP NOW Hair feels clean yet not dry or brittle. Sachajuan Moisturising Conditioner £33 SHOP NOW I always ensure I have a bottle of this conditioner in my shower.

2. Add Hydration

Post-shower, it’s all about adding even more hydration to give shape and definition. As my hair contains a combination of curls and waves, I’ve found that a nourishing hair oil applied to my hair while damp offers the perfect amount of hydration without overloading my strands. For those with stronger curl patterns, however, a curl cream should be your go-to. Like the oil, apply to damp hair and scrunch or finger roll your curls for the perfect twists.

Bouclème Curl Cream £22 £18 SHOP NOW I have it on good advice this curl cream is excellent. gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil £19 SHOP NOW A little of this hair oil goes a long way.

3. Apply Lightweight Hold

While this will depend on your curl type, I’ve found that my bob-length curls can easily become weighed down, and so, I’ve found it best to build up lightweight layers rather than opting for heavy products. Instead of a curl gel, a liberal spritz of Color Wow’s Shook Hold Spray is my go-to for setting my curls in place, or, for even more hold, Only Curls Volumising Mousse has a foam texture that melts into the hair for near-invisible hold.

Only Curls Volumising Mousse £18 £14 SHOP NOW This lightweight mousse gives both definition and hold. Color Wow Curl Shook Mix + Fix Bundling Spray £33 SHOP NOW This curl spray is also packed with oil to offer hold without any cast or crunchiness.

4. Consider Your Drying Routine

How you dry your curly bob largely depends on personal preference; however, having the right tools for the job is key. As someone who prefers a low-maintenance haircare routine, air-drying is my go-to method, and so, I’ll often apply an air-dry spray before following up with Only Curls mousse. For those who prefer to set their curls with a hair dryer, however, I’d suggest investing in a diffuser, which evenly distributes heat to keep curls looking their best.

Babyliss Hydro Fusion Hairdryer £60 SHOP NOW This hair dryer uses platinum technology to reduce frizz as it dries. Hershesons Air Dry Spray £18 SHOP NOW This air-dry spray also contains UV protection making it a great option for the summer months.

5. Refresh Between Washes

Whether down to its shorter length or simply because I’m now embracing my natural texture on a more regular basis, I’ve noticed my curls tend to get a little unruly by day three post-wash. At this point, I like to apply a curl refresher to smooth any frizz that’s formed and redefine their pattern. Kerastase’s Curl Manifesto Refresh Spray is my favourite as it contains a blend of coconut oil and manuka honey, which work to hydrate and smooth at the same time.

Kerstase Curl Manifesto Refresh Absolu Spray £34 £26 SHOP NOW Use this on day-two hair, onwards. amika Power Hour Curl Refreshing Spray £26 SHOP NOW Amika's curl refresher contains a blend of nourishing oils.

6. Switch to Smoothing Fabrics

Lastly, a great tip for anyone who wants smoother, sleeker hair, no matter their length, is to switch your fabrics to snag-free textures. Microfibre towels will not only speed up drying time but also prevent frizz and damage by minimising hair breakage. Then, when it comes to bedtime, swap your traditional pillowcase for a silk or satin pillowcase for smoother hair come morning.

Act+Acre Microfiber Towel £30 SHOP NOW Act+Acre's towel also features a waffle knit for even more absorbency. Slip Silk Pillowcase £105 SHOP NOW Slip's pillowcases come in a variety of colours and prints.

How to Style a Curly Bob

Now you know how I care for my curly bob, you may be wondering how I’ve taken to styling my new look. While, of course, my now signature flicked bob will always be a winner, for days when I want to embrace my curls, I tend to stick to a rotation of a few classic looks. Here are my favourites…

1. Cropped and Curly

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

Of course, the most classic look of all is to embrace the curly bob in all its glory. While following the above routine is enough to achieve a bouncy curly bob, when I want a little more oomph, I do cheat a little and use a small curling wand to top up any areas that have fallen a little flat. I won’t tell if you won’t?

Oribe Gold Lust Dry Heat Protection Spray £42 SHOP NOW Before using tongs, always apply a heat protectant to keep hair healthy. ghd Curve Thin Curl Wand £159 SHOP NOW GHD's wand is great for creating tight curls.

2. Half-up Do

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

While my curly bob has now officially reached a length when I can pull it into a low ponytail, when I first got the chop, it was slightly too short to do so. It was during this period that I fell in love with a half-up, half-down style, as it allowed me to pull my hair away from my face without worrying about the lengths that wouldn’t quite reach. To create this look, pull the top half of your hair into a ponytail and secure, before finishing with a dose of flexible hold hairspray.

Kitsch Recycled Nylon Elastics £7 SHOP NOW You can never have too many hairbands, in my opinion. Living Proof Style Lab Flex Hair Spray £27 £22 SHOP NOW This hairspray is great for still allowing movement.

3. Curly With a Claw Clip

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

It wasn’t until I cut my hair into a bob that I learnt the true value of a claw clip. Where previously my longer lengths would come loose and fall out throughout the day, on bob-length hair, a claw clip has become the perfect alternative to a traditional ponytail, offering maximum style with minimal fuss. My go-to technique is to twist my wavy hair into a chignon before sliding the clip over to secure it—it really is as easy as that.