I Used to Despise Doing My Hair on Holiday—This Failsafe Routine Changed Everything

If there's one thing I'm always willing to spend my money on, it's a holiday. I love nothing more than jumping on a plane and exploring a new place, especially during the summer months. That's why I've become an expert when it comes to packing. Whether I'm taking a full suitcase or a small carry-on, I have my beauty travel kit down to a tee. One thing I'm really good at? My holiday hair routine.

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

As someone with incredibly thick, long hair, I used to despise doing my hair on holiday as it took ages and required an extensive amount of product. From the best shampoo and conditioner to hair oils, hair masks and even hot brushes, it's safe to say that I have accumulated quite a collection over the years. That being said, after many summers spent hopping around Europe, I've managed to create a streamlined edit of holiday hair products that I can honestly say I would never travel without. Why, I hear you ask? These products make my holiday hair routine quick and effortless, and always give me the results I'm after.

Below, I've rounded up my ride-or-die holiday hair favourites that have seen me through numerous trips and have earned me compliments every step of the way...

Detox Shampoo

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

Living Proof Clarifying Detox Shampoo £31 SHOP NOW First things first, let's talk shampoo. I always opt for a detox formula on holiday as my hair can suffer from product build-up thanks to styling products, sun cream and so on. This particular detox shampoo from Living Proof is my ride-or-die for travelling as it deeply cleanses my roots without leaving my hair feeling stripped. I find that I only have to use this once or twice a week, which means more time to have fun in the sun. I currently have a travel-sized version, but you can easily decant some of the full-sized shampoo into a smaller bottle, too.

Restorative Hair Mask

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

NUXE Intensive Repair Hair Mask £32 SHOP NOW Instead of taking conditioner and a hair mask when travelling, I tend to use a hair mask in place of my usual conditioning product. I am currently loving this new one from Nuxe as it has the most gorgeous, holiday-like scent and helps my ends look (and feel) soft, smooth and shiny.

UV Protectant

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer £30 SHOP NOW You might not think it, but just like your skin, your hair also needs protection from UV rays. If you didn't know, the sun can cause your ends to feel dry and damaged, and it can even cause your colour to fade as well. Enter the Bumble and Bumble Protective Primer. This lightweight pre-styling mist works to detangle, soften and protect your hair from breakage, heat styling and UV damage. Simply spray on damp hair, comb through gently, and watch how much easier your ends are to work with.

Humidity-Proofing Product

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

Color Wow Travel Dream Coat Supernatural Spray £13 SHOP NOW I don't tend to style my hair super smooth on holiday, but if I do feel like going for a sleek style, I always pack the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray. This product is amazing as it has been designed with all hair types in mind and acts as a sort of "invisible cloak", working to smooth strands and repel moisture (perfect if you find yourself in a humid climate). Simply spray it on wet hair before blow-drying for best results. Oh, and did I mention that it comes in a handy travel size? Genius.

Leave-In Conditioner

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

Ouai Travel Leave In Conditioner £14 SHOP NOW I'm a big fan of Ouai hair products, and the leave-in conditioner is no exception. So, you can imagine my delight when I came across this handy travel version. As someone whose hair feels incredibly dry after a day at the beach, a leave-in conditioner is a holiday non-negotiable for me. I simply spray this on the ends of my hair when damp for smooth, manageable strands.

Air-Dry Cream

JVN Hair Complete Air Dry Cream £24 SHOP NOW I have naturally wavy hair, and although I don't embrace it as much as I should, one time when I do love wearing it wavy is on holiday. In order to help enhance my texture, I love applying a small amount of the JVN Hair Complete Air Dry Cream. Providing gentle hold and a smooth and defined finish, this air-dry cream also protects against humidity and UV damage. A warm weather hero.

Hair Oil

Ouai St Barts Hair Oil £26 SHOP NOW One product that I would never travel without is a hair oil. Not only is it great for running through the ends of my hair when they are feeling dry and lacklustre, but on those lazy, sunny days where I can't be bothered to wash my hair, it's great for creating a slicked-back style, too. My holiday hair oil of choice? The Ouai St Barts Hair Oil. This product smells like a tropical vacation, and the bottle has a clever twist-top lid so you can pack it in your suitcase without worrying about it leaking everywhere.

Dry Shampoo

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

Olaplex No.4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo £15 £11 SHOP NOW As you can probably tell by now, I hate washing my hair on holiday, so a dry shampoo is essential for me. While there are lots of products I like, I've currently been using this travel-sized one from Olaplex. It's so great at cleansing the scalp while still leaving your roots feeling lightweight and bouncy.

Multi-Tasking Tool

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)