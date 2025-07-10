From London to New York, Stylish Women Are Opting for These Short Haircuts This Summer

From the micro bob to the tousled pixie, these are the best short summer haircuts, ready and waiting to inspire your next trip to the salon.

Best Short summer haircuts @amylefevre, @rochellehumes, @lukehershesons Iris Law
(Image credit: @amylefevre, @rochellehumes, @lukehersheson)
There’s no getting away from the fact that short haircuts have been trending for a while now. Yet, while they’re undoubtedly a chic style choice year-round, in my opinion, summer is when they really come into their own. After all, summer is a time when many of us choose to pare back our beauty routines and, when it comes to our hair, that means leaning into summer hair trends that afford a more effortless, low-maintenance approach—something that the best short summer haircuts deliver in spades.

Short hairstyles always trend in summer because of the ease of care and maintenance,” says Laura Elliot, hairstylist and head of education at Neal & Wolf. “In hot weather, short hairstyles are easier to manage, dry and style than long hair. This means drying and styling time with hot tools is quicker.” If you’ve ever found yourself having to reach for the hair dryer during a heatwave, you’ll know this is a big selling point for shorter cuts. “[Short hairstyles also mean] air can move around the back of the neck more easily,” Elliot continues. Add to that, the best short haircuts always look incredibly chic too, and I’m sure you won't be surprised to hear that requests for short hairstyles increase at this time of year.

Short Summer Haircuts @caitlinmiyako

(Image credit: @caitlinmiyako)

So, what short hairstyles are the world's chicest women asking for this summer? “The power of TikTok has resulted in more and more women having confidence in wearing and caring for their natural curls,” Elliot tells me. “[And so] we’re seeing more short hairstyles on curly hair."

“The sleek bob is [also] very in right now, which flicks under the chin, accentuating the jaw line,” Elliot shares. “This creates a really sophisticated look. A touch of hairspray may be needed to keep flyaways down as you comb through the hair, and also hair straighteners to create the smooth curve under the chin—otherwise it’s a very easy to maintain look, making it perfect in the heat.”

Lastly, for those who still want to retain some length, Elliot recommends a tousled midi bob. “It’s perfect for those wanting shorter hair for summer but without losing too much length,” she says. “[Also], if left, it will grow back to just below the shoulder by wintertime,” meaning if you only want to go short for the summer months, this is a great choice.

But, it doesn’t stop there. If you’re still wondering which short summer haircut is right for you, keep scrolling to see even more inspiration. Plus, I’ve also found the best products to style your short haircut at home so you can maintain your chosen look once you’ve left the salon.

Best Short Summer Haircut Inspiration

1. French Bob

An image of Sofia Richie Grainge with a Du Cap bob, one of the biggest short hair trends of 2025.

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

Where Sofia Richie-Grainge leads, we follow, so expect to see her French bob a lot this summer.

2. Textured Bob

Gigi Hadid standing outside in a grey jumper with a linen blonde bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @gigihadid)

See how Gigi leans into her hair's natural waves to give her short summer ‘do shape and movement?

3. Cute Crop

Short Summer Haircuts Emma Stone GettyImages-2221539593

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Stone’s tousled pixie cut gives off a seriously effortless summer vibe.

4. Straight Bob

@selinergulofficial Scandi Bob

(Image credit: @selinergulofficial)

Proof that a sleek, simple cut can still make a big impact.

5. Loc In

Short Summer Haircuts Lupita N'yongo GettyImages-2213277955

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Afro hair types, take inspiration from Lupita’s shoulder-skimming locs.

6. Big and Bouncy

Short Summer Haircuts Pamela Anderson GettyImages-2216230450

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson’s bouncy bob proves that short cuts look great at all ages.

7. Short With a Scarf

Short Summer Haircuts @frannyfyne

(Image credit: @frannyfyne)

If your hair’s too short to tie up, use accessories like scarves and claw clips to keep your hair away from your face.

8. Bleached Pixie

Short Summer Haircuts @lukehersheson

(Image credit: @lukehersheson)

Iris Law’s signature bleach blonde crop really comes into its own during summer.

9. The Lob

Short Summer Haircuts @laurajadestone

(Image credit: @laurajadestone)

There’s no need to go ultra-short, a long bob offers the best of both worlds.

10. Curly Crop

Short Summer Haircuts @alyssainthecity

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

Elliot tells me curly cuts are proving popular this summer, so take inspiration from Alyssa's cropped look.

11. Short With Bangs

Short Summer Haircuts @lucyhale

(Image credit: @lucyhale)

To soften your short cut, add bangs like actress Lucy Hale.

12. Lots of Layers

Short Summer Haircuts @lefevrediary

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Amy Lefevre’s short style features light layers for plenty of movement.

13. The Flicked Bob

Short Summer Haircuts @rochellehumes

(Image credit: @rochellehumes)

For a playful feel, copy Rochelle Humes and turn your ends outwards rather than inwards to create a chic flicked bob.

14. Wavy Lob

Short Summer Haircuts @ninaleacaine

(Image credit: @ninaleacaine)

A soft wave will always look elevated.

15. Centre Field

Short Summer Haircuts Ayo Edebiri

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ayo’s centre-parted bob delivers easy-wearing elegance.

16. The Monaco Bob

@haileesteinfeld wearing hair in a long Monaco Bob with grey coat

(Image credit: @haileesteinfeld)

For an expensive-looking finish, try the polished Monaco bob.

17. The Blunt Bob

Short Summer Haircuts @sarahlouiseblythe

(Image credit: @sarahlouiseblythe)

Sarah’s blunt cut looks incredibly chic.

18. Soft and Short

Short Summer Haircuts Kiera Knightley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With a centre parting and soft bends, Kiera’s blunt bob is a work of art.

19. Curly Girl

@taylor_hill with a feathered fringe

(Image credit: @taylor_hill)

Taylor HIll's short cut makes the most of her signature curls.

20. Off the Shoulder

@smythsisters with a soft bob haircut

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

If you’re unsure on length, start longer and work your way up.

21. Coily Crop

Short Summer Haircuts @michelleamo_

(Image credit: @michelleamo_)

Natural coils look great at shorter lengths, too.

22. Beach Ready

Elsa Hosk perched outside in a black and white outfit with wavy, creamy blonde hair

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Beachy waves and a long bob may just be my favourite easy summer hairstyle.

23. Half-Up 'Do

Short Summer Haircuts @juliesfi

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

A half-up 'do is a great way to get short hair away from your face.

The Best Products to Style a Short Summer Haircut

Jvn Hair Complete Air Dry Cream 147ml
JVN
Complete Air Dry Cream

Avoid any unnecessary blow drying by applying an air-dry cream to damp strands and allow hair to dry in the warm air.

Neal & Wolf Velvet Nourishing Hair Oil
Neal & Wolf
Velvet Nourishing Hair Oil

“I’d recommend using a hair oil through the ends of hair after washing,” says Elliot. This will help to keep strands soft and hydrated.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, 6.7 Fl Oz – Keep Your Hair Frizz-Free and Shiny No Matter the Weather With Award-Winning Anti-Humidity Treatment
Color Wow
Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

If humidity plays havoc with your hair, apply Color Wow’s Dreamcoat before styling to improve sleekness.

Drybar The Single Shot Blow-Dryer Brush
Drybar
The Single Shot Blowdry Brush

If you do need to use heat, skip the hairdryer and instead use Drybar’s Blowdry Brush to dry and style in one sweep.

Davines Su Hair Mask

Davines
Su Hair Mask

Designed to restore hair health after sun exposure, Davines’ hair mask will keep your hair looking its best all summer long.

Coola + Classic SPF30 Organic Scalp & Hair Mist
Coola
Classic SPF30 Organic Scalp & Hair Mist

Lastly, don’t forget your SPF. Short hair often means more skin is on show, so a quick spritz of Coola’s hair and scalp mist will ensure you stay protected.

Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

