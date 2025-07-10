From London to New York, Stylish Women Are Opting for These Short Haircuts This Summer
From the micro bob to the tousled pixie, these are the best short summer haircuts, ready and waiting to inspire your next trip to the salon.
There’s no getting away from the fact that short haircuts have been trending for a while now. Yet, while they’re undoubtedly a chic style choice year-round, in my opinion, summer is when they really come into their own. After all, summer is a time when many of us choose to pare back our beauty routines and, when it comes to our hair, that means leaning into summer hair trends that afford a more effortless, low-maintenance approach—something that the best short summer haircuts deliver in spades.
“Short hairstyles always trend in summer because of the ease of care and maintenance,” says Laura Elliot, hairstylist and head of education at Neal & Wolf. “In hot weather, short hairstyles are easier to manage, dry and style than long hair. This means drying and styling time with hot tools is quicker.” If you’ve ever found yourself having to reach for the hair dryer during a heatwave, you’ll know this is a big selling point for shorter cuts. “[Short hairstyles also mean] air can move around the back of the neck more easily,” Elliot continues. Add to that, the best short haircuts always look incredibly chic too, and I’m sure you won't be surprised to hear that requests for short hairstyles increase at this time of year.
So, what short hairstyles are the world's chicest women asking for this summer? “The power of TikTok has resulted in more and more women having confidence in wearing and caring for their natural curls,” Elliot tells me. “[And so] we’re seeing more short hairstyles on curly hair."
“The sleek bob is [also] very in right now, which flicks under the chin, accentuating the jaw line,” Elliot shares. “This creates a really sophisticated look. A touch of hairspray may be needed to keep flyaways down as you comb through the hair, and also hair straighteners to create the smooth curve under the chin—otherwise it’s a very easy to maintain look, making it perfect in the heat.”
Lastly, for those who still want to retain some length, Elliot recommends a tousled midi bob. “It’s perfect for those wanting shorter hair for summer but without losing too much length,” she says. “[Also], if left, it will grow back to just below the shoulder by wintertime,” meaning if you only want to go short for the summer months, this is a great choice.
But, it doesn’t stop there. If you’re still wondering which short summer haircut is right for you, keep scrolling to see even more inspiration. Plus, I’ve also found the best products to style your short haircut at home so you can maintain your chosen look once you’ve left the salon.
Best Short Summer Haircut Inspiration
1. French Bob
Where Sofia Richie-Grainge leads, we follow, so expect to see her French bob a lot this summer.
2. Textured Bob
See how Gigi leans into her hair's natural waves to give her short summer ‘do shape and movement?
3. Cute Crop
Emma Stone’s tousled pixie cut gives off a seriously effortless summer vibe.
4. Straight Bob
Proof that a sleek, simple cut can still make a big impact.
5. Loc In
Afro hair types, take inspiration from Lupita’s shoulder-skimming locs.
6. Big and Bouncy
Pamela Anderson’s bouncy bob proves that short cuts look great at all ages.
7. Short With a Scarf
If your hair’s too short to tie up, use accessories like scarves and claw clips to keep your hair away from your face.
8. Bleached Pixie
Iris Law’s signature bleach blonde crop really comes into its own during summer.
9. The Lob
There’s no need to go ultra-short, a long bob offers the best of both worlds.
10. Curly Crop
Elliot tells me curly cuts are proving popular this summer, so take inspiration from Alyssa's cropped look.
11. Short With Bangs
To soften your short cut, add bangs like actress Lucy Hale.
12. Lots of Layers
Amy Lefevre’s short style features light layers for plenty of movement.
13. The Flicked Bob
For a playful feel, copy Rochelle Humes and turn your ends outwards rather than inwards to create a chic flicked bob.
14. Wavy Lob
A soft wave will always look elevated.
15. Centre Field
Ayo’s centre-parted bob delivers easy-wearing elegance.
16. The Monaco Bob
For an expensive-looking finish, try the polished Monaco bob.
17. The Blunt Bob
Sarah’s blunt cut looks incredibly chic.
18. Soft and Short
With a centre parting and soft bends, Kiera’s blunt bob is a work of art.
19. Curly Girl
Taylor HIll's short cut makes the most of her signature curls.
20. Off the Shoulder
If you’re unsure on length, start longer and work your way up.
21. Coily Crop
Natural coils look great at shorter lengths, too.
22. Beach Ready
Beachy waves and a long bob may just be my favourite easy summer hairstyle.
23. Half-Up 'Do
A half-up 'do is a great way to get short hair away from your face.
The Best Products to Style a Short Summer Haircut
Avoid any unnecessary blow drying by applying an air-dry cream to damp strands and allow hair to dry in the warm air.
Designed to restore hair health after sun exposure, Davines’ hair mask will keep your hair looking its best all summer long.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
