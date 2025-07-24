I'm a Bob Expert—11 Ways to Style Your Short Hair in an Updo This Season

It's an odd thing to say, I know, but I do consider myself a bob expert. I spend my days looking at bob inspiration and quizzing experts on the latest looks—but I have never had a bob myself. Although there are so many good bob hair trends out there, one thing that has consistently put me off getting the chop is the idea that I wouldn't be able to style my hair into an updo anymore. I am quite lazy when it comes to my hair routine, so I constantly rely on sleek buns and ponytails to help me look more put together. Although I love the way that a bob hairstyle looks, the thought of not being able to do this kept me far away from the salon chair.
However, after looking at some of the most stylish women's Instagram accounts, I realised that there are actually lots of chic ways to style your short hair in an updo. I like to think of myself as an expert in bob hair trends as I write about them weekly, so I thought it was only right that I rounded up some of my favourite updos for bobs that I think will be huge this season.
These looks are both elegant and easy, and I've included lots of my favourites, from effortless daytime hairstyles to more formal updos for those special occasions. In fact, these updos are so chic that I think it might finally be time to call my hairdresser...
11 Chicest Updos for Bobs
1. Low Bun
First up is an absolute classic. You simply can't go wrong with this hairstyle. It always looks elegant and works wonderfully when styling a bob. Simply part your hair in the middle and secure it into a low bun at the nape of your neck. My advice? Use a silk scrunchie to secure your bob in place to minimise damage to the hair.
Get the Look:
Slip
Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchies
My silk scrunchie of choice.
2. Half-Up, Half-Down
If you want something a bit more relaxed, why not try this half-up, half-down hairstyle? I love this look as you get the best of both worlds. There are multiple ways to achieve it, but my favourite is by using a small claw clip to secure my hair at the back. Again, I like to part my hair in the middle, separate the top section with my fingers and secure this in place. I never aim for a super neat finish as I like that more effortless effect.
Get the Look:
Living Proof
Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray
I like to add a little bit of this texturising spray to my half-up, half-down style for effortless movement and texture.
3. Claw Clip
Speaking of claw clips, a larger size is ideal for securing your bob hairstyle in a chic yet uncomplicated updo. This look takes seconds to recreate but always earns me compliments.
Get the Look:
H&M
Plastic Hair Claw
Such a fun pop of red.
4. French Twist
This look is a little more complicated than the ones above, but it's perfect for a dressier outfit or a special occasion. You may think you need longer hair for this look, but as you can see, a French twist works well with a bob hairstyle too. Simply twist the hair around your finger and move upwards before securing in place with a large pin.
Get the Look:
& Other Stories
Wavy Hair Pin
I love the design of this one.
5. Ponytail
Ponytails aren't just for long hair, as proven by Elsa Hosk. Slick your bob back into a shorter ponytail and let some hair fall loosely around your face for an even chicer finish.
Get the Look:
Color Wow
Texas Hold'em Big Hold Hairspray
Keep your ponytail in place with Color Wow's new hairspray.
6. Small Plait
How cute does Hailey Bieber's bob hairstyle look styled into a small plait? The perfect summer style if you ask me.
Get the Look:
Slip
Silk Minnie Scrunchies
You'll want a selection of smaller hair ties to secure your plait in place.
7. Slicked-Back Bun
Another classic updo for a bob hairstyle is a slicked-back bun. This style is so great for in-between hair wash days and always looks sleek and polished.
Get the Look:
Eco Style
Olive Oil Styling Gel
My go-to affordable hair gel for slicked-back styles.
8. French Pin
Okay, so this isn't technically an updo, as you can still wear your hair down, but it's a super chic way of getting your hair out of your face. Simply take a French pin and secure any loose strands of hair in place for a stylish touch to your look.
Get the Look:
DesignB London
Resin French Hair Pin in Dark Brown
This is a fashion accessory in its own right.
9. Relaxed Bun
If a tighter, slicked-back bun feels too formal, why not go for this more relaxed style? The trick here is to let some strands fall a little looser to give your updo that effortless vibe.
Get the Look:
Hair by Sam Mcknight
Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist
As the name suggests, spritzing a bit of this throughout the hair will give that cool-girl finish.
10. Face-Framing Tendrils
As much as I love a classic half-up, half-down hairstyle, I also love it when people add some face-framing tendrils to the look. You could even use a small curling tong to add subtle movement throughout these face-framing strands.
Get the Look:
Ghd
Curve Classic Curl Tong (26mm)
A great tool for creating curls on shorter hair.
12. Low Bun With Bangs
Last but by no means least, we all know how good bangs can look with a bob hairstyle, and the great news is that they look just as stylish with an updo. The trick here is to secure your hair back into a bun to let the bangs do all the talking.
Get the Look:
Larry King Haircare
Flyaway With Me Kit
Keep your bangs in place thanks to this handy flyaway kit from Larry King.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.