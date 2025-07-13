Hair trends may come and go, but if you ask me, the fringe is forever. From subtle curtain bangs to a statement block style, there are so many ways to wear a fringe in 2025, but if you're looking for a low-maintenance option, then ghost bangs might be the trend for you.

This popular fringe hairstyle is perfect for those of you who like a soft, subtle finish, and our social media editor, Megan Storey, can attest. She recently paid a visit to Stil Salon to try the trend out for herself. Below, she's included her honest thoughts on her finished look, including some pretty impressive before and after photos...

What Are Ghost Bangs?

When I was younger, I used to experiment with my hair all the time (including various versions of a pixie cut that spanned most of my teens), but in my late 20s, I fear I’ve fallen victim to always getting 'boring' haircuts. My hair is thick, prone to frizz and, if left to its own devices, very big and curly. So I like something low maintenance to keep things in check and avoid having to spend time styling it every day.

On my latest trip to the hairdressers, I explained my boring hair conundrum to my stylist and asked if anything could be done to make my hair feel at least slightly different. Enter: ghost bangs.

(Image credit: @_meganstorey for Who What Wear UK)

I recently gave the ghost bangs trend a go and I'm obsessed with the result.

"Think of ghost bangs as the fringe for commitment-phobes," says Neale Rodger, style director of Stil Salon. "They’re longer, softer, wispy face-framing layers that give you the idea of a fringe without the 'oh no, what have I done?' moment the next day."

"They float effortlessly around your face, hence the name. They're perfect if you want the bangs look but also like to wake up five minutes before leaving the house. The other great thing about ghost bangs is that when you need them to disappear, they can vanish into the haircut effortlessly until you’re ready to unleash them again."

Can Ghost Bangs Work for All Hair Types?

(Image credit: @_meganstorey for Who What Wear UK)

I love the fact that I can still tuck my bangs behind my ears if I want.

The great thing about this trend is that it can work for all hair types. "If you’ve got fine hair, they add some shape and a bit of drama (the good kind). If your hair is thick or curly, I would just tailor the weight and length so you don’t end up battling a rogue fringe in the morning. It’s all about balance and having a stylist who knows their way around a blending shear," explains Rodger.

Olaplex ambassador, top hairstylist and founder of Samantha Cusick London and Sta Studios, Samantha Cusick, tells me that this versatility is what makes ghost bangs such a crowd pleaser. "They can bring fine hair to life without weighing it down, and they help soften thick or textured hair in a really natural way."

Ghost Bangs Hair Transformation

Before

After

My Verdict

This haircut is perfect for me as it works with my low-maintenance tendencies, but has enough oomph that I feel like I've actually left the salon with something different. Ghost bangs give me the option to fully embrace sweeping curtain bangs that frame my face, or brush them behind my ears and pretend they don’t exist. I’m obsessed.