Victoria Beckham Just Designed a Collection for Mango—15 Pieces I'm Sold On

It's been a big week for Victoria Beckham. Fresh off the back of her 50th birthday celebration, the multi-hyphenate is already back to business, having just launched her collaboration with one of the biggest fashion brands in the world. Today, the limited Victoria Beckham X Mango capsule collection is available online and in store, and likely won't be around for very long.

Taking inspiration from 1969 Jane Birkin film, La Piscine, the collection is rooted in relaxed, '70s-inspired styling, featuring elegant tailoring, romantic lingerie-inspired dresses, easy knitwear and striking accessories. Reminiscent of the silhouettes we've seen Beckham gravitate towards for years, her Mango collection also includes smart blazers, puddle pants and tall heels throughout.

(Image credit: Mango)

Whilst the collection spans stylish staples with a timeless quality, it would be remiss of me not to mention its sizing. Although Mango's core collection features a more diverse size range, this collection is limited by comparison.

With prices ranging from £50 to £300, the edit offers a more affordable take on Victoria Beckham's iconic style. Ideal for incorporating into your holiday collection and wearing through the summer months, read on to discover our edit of the best items in the Victoria Beckham X Mango collection.

SHOP THE VICTORIA BECKHAM X MANGO COLLECTION

Mango Godets Dress With Decorative Stitching £170 SHOP NOW This beautiful dress also comes in classic black.

Mango Crochet Dress With Open Back £115 SHOP NOW Style this over a bikini during the height of summer.

Mango Silk-Blend Button-Down Shirt £90 SHOP NOW This light beige shade is so easy to integrate into a capsule wardrobe

Mango Asymmetrical Satin Dress With Gathered Opening - Women £140 SHOP NOW This sky blue shade is set to be everywhere this spring.

Mango Shirt With Gathered Back Opening £90 SHOP NOW Style this with wide-leg trousers or wear with stirrup leggings.

Mango Natural Fibre Maxi Bag £170 SHOP NOW A jumbo tote to accompany you throughout the summer months.

Mango Combined Chain Necklace £80 SHOP NOW The mixed-metal jewellery trend is still big news this season.

Mango 100% Cotton Long Trench Coat £300 SHOP NOW The perfect trench coat does exist. Style with a chunky knit or a wear with a graphic tee.

Mango Contrast Semi-Transparent Silk Shirt £140 SHOP NOW This 100% silk blouse will add an elevated edge to your daily styling.

Mango Satin Silk Shirt £140 SHOP NOW Wear this glossy shirt with black trousers or style with a fresh linen pair.

Mango Leather Sandal With Inclined Heel £140 SHOP NOW These cool heels also come in cream and black.

Mango Suit Jacket With Decorative Stitching £180 SHOP NOW Wear with the matching trousers or style with jeans.

Mango Suit Trousers With Decorative Stitching £115 SHOP NOW The puddle-leg silhouette is a favourite of Beckham's.

Mango Semi-Transparent Straight Trousers £115 SHOP NOW These are slightly transparent, making them ideal for summer styling.

Mango Draped Halter Dress With Opening £170 SHOP NOW This feels so special. Style with high heels and plenty of jewellery.

Opening Image: Courtesy of Mango