Victoria Beckham Just Designed a Collection for Mango—15 Pieces I'm Sold On
It's been a big week for Victoria Beckham. Fresh off the back of her 50th birthday celebration, the multi-hyphenate is already back to business, having just launched her collaboration with one of the biggest fashion brands in the world. Today, the limited Victoria Beckham X Mango capsule collection is available online and in store, and likely won't be around for very long.
Taking inspiration from 1969 Jane Birkin film, La Piscine, the collection is rooted in relaxed, '70s-inspired styling, featuring elegant tailoring, romantic lingerie-inspired dresses, easy knitwear and striking accessories. Reminiscent of the silhouettes we've seen Beckham gravitate towards for years, her Mango collection also includes smart blazers, puddle pants and tall heels throughout.
Whilst the collection spans stylish staples with a timeless quality, it would be remiss of me not to mention its sizing. Although Mango's core collection features a more diverse size range, this collection is limited by comparison.
With prices ranging from £50 to £300, the edit offers a more affordable take on Victoria Beckham's iconic style. Ideal for incorporating into your holiday collection and wearing through the summer months, read on to discover our edit of the best items in the Victoria Beckham X Mango collection.
SHOP THE VICTORIA BECKHAM X MANGO COLLECTION
This light beige shade is so easy to integrate into a capsule wardrobe
This sky blue shade is set to be everywhere this spring.
Style this with wide-leg trousers or wear with stirrup leggings.
The perfect trench coat does exist. Style with a chunky knit or a wear with a graphic tee.
This 100% silk blouse will add an elevated edge to your daily styling.
The puddle-leg silhouette is a favourite of Beckham's.
These are slightly transparent, making them ideal for summer styling.
This feels so special. Style with high heels and plenty of jewellery.
Opening Image: Courtesy of Mango
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
