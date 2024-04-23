Victoria Beckham Just Designed a Collection for Mango—15 Pieces I'm Sold On

By Natalie Munro
published

It's been a big week for Victoria Beckham. Fresh off the back of her 50th birthday celebration, the multi-hyphenate is already back to business, having just launched her collaboration with one of the biggest fashion brands in the world. Today, the limited Victoria Beckham X Mango capsule collection is available online and in store, and likely won't be around for very long.

Taking inspiration from 1969 Jane Birkin film, La Piscine, the collection is rooted in relaxed, '70s-inspired styling, featuring elegant tailoring, romantic lingerie-inspired dresses, easy knitwear and striking accessories. Reminiscent of the silhouettes we've seen Beckham gravitate towards for years, her Mango collection also includes smart blazers, puddle pants and tall heels throughout.

Model wears a white suit from the Victoria Beckham X Mango collaboration.

(Image credit: Mango)

Whilst the collection spans stylish staples with a timeless quality, it would be remiss of me not to mention its sizing. Although Mango's core collection features a more diverse size range, this collection is limited by comparison.

With prices ranging from £50 to £300, the edit offers a more affordable take on Victoria Beckham's iconic style. Ideal for incorporating into your holiday collection and wearing through the summer months, read on to discover our edit of the best items in the Victoria Beckham X Mango collection.

SHOP THE VICTORIA BECKHAM X MANGO COLLECTION

dress
Mango
Godets Dress With Decorative Stitching

This beautiful dress also comes in classic black.

dress
Mango
Crochet Dress With Open Back

Style this over a bikini during the height of summer.

blouse
Mango
Silk-Blend Button-Down Shirt

This light beige shade is so easy to integrate into a capsule wardrobe

dress
Mango
Asymmetrical Satin Dress With Gathered Opening - Women

This sky blue shade is set to be everywhere this spring.

shirt
Mango
Shirt With Gathered Back Opening

Style this with wide-leg trousers or wear with stirrup leggings.

bag
Mango
Natural Fibre Maxi Bag

A jumbo tote to accompany you throughout the summer months.

necklace
Mango
Combined Chain Necklace

The mixed-metal jewellery trend is still big news this season.

trench coat
Mango
100% Cotton Long Trench Coat

The perfect trench coat does exist. Style with a chunky knit or a wear with a graphic tee.

blouse
Mango
Contrast Semi-Transparent Silk Shirt

This 100% silk blouse will add an elevated edge to your daily styling.

mango, Satin Silk Shirt - Women
Mango
Satin Silk Shirt

Wear this glossy shirt with black trousers or style with a fresh linen pair.

heels
Mango
Leather Sandal With Inclined Heel

These cool heels also come in cream and black.

jacket
Mango
Suit Jacket With Decorative Stitching

Wear with the matching trousers or style with jeans.

trousers
Mango
Suit Trousers With Decorative Stitching

The puddle-leg silhouette is a favourite of Beckham's.

trousers
Mango
Semi-Transparent Straight Trousers

These are slightly transparent, making them ideal for summer styling.

dress
Mango
Draped Halter Dress With Opening

This feels so special. Style with high heels and plenty of jewellery.

Opening Image: Courtesy of Mango

Explore More:
Victoria Beckham Mango
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸