Calling All Future Brides: The 6 Key Engagement Ring Trends of 2026, According to Jewellery Experts

There are only a few pieces of jewellery that you carry with you forever; the string of pearls you received upon your graduation à la the ladies of The First Wives Club, a signet ring that has been passed down from generation to generation, perhaps even a luxury watch to commemorate a milestone birthday. Still, none of these are as important or significant as your engagement ring. “Engagement rings are meaningful because of the intention behind them, which is to carry your shared story,” explains Lucy Folk, the founder and designer of her eponymous jewellery, apparel and accessories brand
A manifestation of the love felt between two people, engagement rings are the physical representation of their commitment to one another and a symbol of their reciprocal devotion. Like a memory poised on the second finger to the left, an engagement ring is a proclamation of affection and a reminder that, like the style your partner has chosen, you’ve found ‘the one’ to spend the rest of your life with..
In this way, the stakes in choosing an engagement ring are incredibly high. Unless you’re someone like Victoria Beckham, who boasts an impressive collection of nearly 15 engagement rings, the cut and setting you choose now will likely be the one you wear forever.
“Where an engagement ring is concerned, it’s about wearability, character, and longevity, rather than following a trend,” celebrated New Zealand-born, London-based jeweller Jessica McCormack tells me over email. With a niche for incredibly poised pieces that become modern heirlooms, the renowned designer has courted a loyal customer base that includes Zoë Kravitz, Zendaya and Dakota Johnson. “I think couples are looking for something that feels personal and timeless.”
“The ring will always be special and significant,” Folk notes. “It's the shared history that is embedded in the ring over its lifetime that enhances the allure of the piece and your story.” Part of this tale is the process of finding the right fit. There are, of course, classic styles that have been around for centuries, like the brilliant diamond ring finished in a six-prong setting created by Tiffany & Co., all the way back in 1886 or the emerald-cut diamonds worn by everyone from Jennifer Lawrence to Elizabeth Taylor. But in order for something to truly be considered timeless, it needs to be offset by the contemporary styles of the day, which brings us to the key engagement ring trends of 2026.
“Classic with a twist” is how Folk describes the collective mood for engagement ring trends in 2026. “People are connecting with storytelling, and there’s a real desire for rings that hold personal meaning,” she adds. “It’s very much about individuality, pieces that feel intimate, expressive, and unique to each love story.” On a more practical level, this translates to rings featuring a trilogy of stones styled in bolder settings, bezel cuts that truly spotlight the diamond and antique rings that accentuate an eternal bond.
When it comes to actually shopping for an engagement ring in 2026, McCormack advises that the most important thing is “to buy a ring that you really love”. Whilst she admits this sounds obvious, she emphasises this point because this is a piece of jewellery that you’ll wear day in and day out. “Finding a design that you’ll want to wear every day comes first, so I always recommend really loving the stone. Couples need to consider the comfortability of the ring; how it sits and looks on their finger, if it moves around and whether that is something that works for them and fits into their daily lives.”
So, whether you’re a future bride or are just curious to know what styles are shaping up to be the defining ones of the year ahead, I’ve consulted leading jewellery designers and experts to identify the 6 key engagement ring trends of 2026. Uncover them all, ahead.
The 6 Key Engagement Ring Trends of 2026
1. Jaw-Dropping Stones
Style Notes: Speaking to Cushla Whiting, a Melbourne-based jeweller specialising in fine jewellery, rare stones and art deco designs, during her recent London trunk show, she explained that one of the biggest trends of 2026 will be a return to maximalism. “With the accessibility of larger lab-grown diamonds, big stones have completely dominated the space,” she adds. “Elongated shapes such as ovals, elongated cushions and radiants are in particularly high demand. Where a one-carat diamond was once considered ideal, couples are now seeking two carats and above.”
Jessica McCormack
2.01ct East-West Cushion Diamond Button Back Ring
"Our Button Back rings are a favourite among our clients; they are exquisitely made using antique craft techniques, so there is a heritage to their design that people are drawn to," McCormack adds.
Pruden and Smith
Cushion Bezel Engagement Ring
As you'll come to learn, the bezel setting is also one of the biggest trends, courtesy of the way it fully envelops the diamond.
2. Bolder Bands
Style Notes: “We are also seeing a shift in settings to support these larger stones,” Whiting adds. “Bold, chunky gold solitaires are taking precedence over the fine, minimal metal bands of previous years,” she explains. The focus is on statement pieces that feel substantial, luxurious and confidently modern.”
Cushla Whiting
Dion Engagement Ring
"Our Dion ring was designed to specifically highlight the uniqueness of an Old Mine Cut diamond with a sleek semi-bezel and a wide gold band," says Whiting.
Lucy Folk
Seven Wonders Ring
Deriving inspiration from the Great Pyramid of Giza, this tessellating baguette cut subverts architectural form into dazzling band.
3. Antique Cuts
Style Notes: Whilst a majority of these engagement ring trends look ahead to the future, it’s also important to look to the past for inspiration. “For 2026, I’m especially excited about finding some beautiful old cuts, which I think look so perfect in an engagement ring,” McCormack notes. “I have always loved working with antique stones, but by nature, they are harder to come by, and while Old Mines are particularly rare, once found, I think they are worth the search! I think there is something very special about having an antique diamond engagement ring.”
“There is a growing desire for engagement rings that tell a personal story, moving away from the classic white diamond solitaire toward pieces that express unique taste and values, like genuine antique diamonds,” Whiting adds. Of course, Taylor Swift’s stunning engagement ring from Travis Kelce helps underscore this message, but it’s not just amongst the rich and famous where this lust for vintage stones is being expressed.
“The appetite for antique diamonds continues to be a strong niche within our studio, driven by clients seeking one-of-a-kind pieces with unmatched history and charm.” As a result, she developed the LA CUSH™ diamond collection, which is a series of proprietary diamond cuts inspired by the character of antique stones and conceived by her brother and the brand’s in-house gemologist, Hamish Whiting. “Each cut reinterprets antique traditions through a modern architectural lens, designed to Hamish’s exact specifications and cut from Antwerp-sourced roughs with full transparency.”
Cushla Whiting
Elizabeth 2.50ct Antique Diamond Engagement Ring
A precursor to today’s modern Brilliant Cut, this cut dates back to the 1890s through 1930 and is one of the more contemporary of the antique styles.
Artifex Fine
Artifex X Jewels by Grace
From the jeweller who designed Swift's ring comes this gorgeous round cut set in 18k yellow gold and a hand-engraved bodice.
4. Multiple Stones
Style Notes: Folk also notes that singular diamonds are also being eschewed for a collection of multiple stones, be it in trilogy, cluster or toi et moi settings. “Our clients are also excited by combining cuts that are not traditionally presented together,” she tells me. “This ranges from cuts like emeralds, baguettes, rounds and ovals presented on one plane, with equal weight to designs that are diamond-heavy, but with no hero or central stone or regular pattern.”
Cushla Whiting
Maya Diamond Engagement Ring
This style features a centre diamond flanked by two round brilliant diamonds with a four talon claw setting.
Annoushka
18ct Yellow Gold, Diamond Marguerite Diamond Engagement Ring
Taking the trilogy ring to another level, this beautiful design features cascading small diamonds set around the perimeter and is inspired by meadows of the British countryside.
5. Full Spectrum Styles
Style Notes: Alongside these more flashy cuts, modern brides are also looking to express their uniqueness through the colour they select. “Naturally coloured stones such as champagne, light yellow, and richly toned sapphires in green, teal and Australian parti hues are increasingly sought after for their rarity and character,” Whiting tells me. It’s a consensus shared by Sydney-based goldsmith, jewellery designer and gemologist, Monika Ruggerino. “Designs are more daring than ever before, with my clients requesting bespoke personalised elements added to my signature designs and opting for colour over traditional white diamonds,” she adds.
Jessica McCormack
5.76ct East-West Emerald Cut Sapphire Button Back Ring
There's so much to be enamoured with this style. It's a 5.76ct East-West Emerald cut sapphire, set in a Georgian style cut-down setting in 18K blackened white gold and yellow gold.
Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany True® Engagement Ring with a Cushion-cut Yellow Diamond in 18k Yellow Gold
Finished with a refined 18k yellow gold band and a rare fancy yellow cushion modified brilliant diamond
6. Bezel Settings
Style Notes: Where a lot of emphasis is placed on the stone itself, Folk reminds me that setting is equally important when factoring in your chosen ring design. “Our clients want to live and love in their rings!” she stresses. “Bezel settings, or diamonds embedded into surfaces that protect the edges of the diamonds and can keep up with a life well lived, are what people are drawn to. These styles are full of texture and spirit. They are magnetic, and I think our customer feels this energy.” This sentiment is echoed by Whiting: “Chunky gold bands, bezel settings and personalised engraving are also making a return, offering the perfect blend of individuality, craftsmanship and timeless appeal.”
AKIND
Radiant Bezel Diamond Ring
This is a radiant-cut lab-grown diamond finished in a sleek bezel setting.
Cushla Whiting
Dani 1.97ctw Diamond Toi Et Moi Engagement Ring
Translating from French as "You and Me", this complementary style features contrasting diamonds in juxtaposed settings on a tapered gold band. "Our collection features a claw set modern champagne pear cut diamond representing the future, and a bezel set antique Old Mine Cut diamond representing the past," Whiting explains.
