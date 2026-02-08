This Beautiful Bride Wore a Custom Dress to Her Intimate Berlin Wedding

Welcome to Who What Wear Weddings, the destination for style-minded weddings. Expect insightful tips straight from the newlyweds, shoppable elements and plenty of must-save imagery as we share the nuptials of our favourite fashion people getting married. For upcoming features, share your submissions here.
"We met five years ago, and our first date took place during the pandemic. Cevin picked me up to go drifting, and afterwards, we ended up at his agency, sharing a glass of wine. The funny part? It was technically our first date, but I stayed over that night, and in a way, never really left.
"The proposal happened on my 30th birthday in Ibiza. We had rented a house with my closest friends, and Cevin surprised me with the proposal out on the terrace. It was completely unexpected (as we were still a little hungover from the night before), but it turned into the most beautiful moment, especially because we got to celebrate it with my friends right afterwards.
"Everything about our story has always moved fast. We already have a two-year-old daughter, and now, after just five years together, we are married. From the very beginning, we’ve been living life at full speed—like going 270 km/h in the fast lane—and that energy has carried us all the way here."
"Our wedding had a pastel theme, inspired by Cevin’s art, which is full of soft, colourful tones. I designed the invitations myself in lavender and soft pink to introduce the [colour palette] right from the start."
"On the morning of the wedding, I got ready at the Chateau Royal in Berlin, which was also where we spent our wedding night. I was joined by my best friend Antony, who was also my best man, and we even shared our first glass of champagne, making the morning full of laughter, excitement, and special moments."
"I chose to have my dress custom-made by Berlin designer Franziska Burgert. One of my closest friends had previously had her wedding dresses designed by Franziska, and I had always been impressed by her work. I wanted something special, something tailored exactly to my body, rather than picking a dress off the rack"
"My makeup was done by Patricia Hoos, a talented makeup artist from Berlin who came highly recommended. Since I usually wear very little makeup, I wanted something a bit stronger for the wedding but still natural, and Patricia executed it perfectly. Originally, I had planned to wear my hair down, but in the end, I opted for a sleek braided updo so that my scarf and the corsage of my dress could really stand out."
"Originally, [I planned to] wear white wide-leg [trousers] with a crop top and maybe a cropped blazer. But as the process unfolded, I realised that this was such a special day, and I wanted to wear a skirt instead. Franziska tried a corsage on me just to see how it would feel, and the moment I put it on, I fell in love. From that moment, it was clear that I wanted a corsage with this skirt.
"The final look was the perfect fit for me: elegant yet cool, sexy but not overdone. I wanted to avoid a traditional “princess” vibe and instead go for something edgy and modern, something that really fits the Berlin spirit. The outfit was completed with a scarf, adding an extra unique touch. I wore silver Jimmy Choo shoes, and for jewellery, I wore my engagement ring, wedding ring and additional gifted pieces from the day, all from Tiffany & Co., which beautifully completed the look."
"Cevin wore a custom-made suit from SteelSupply, featuring black trousers, black shoes, and an off-white double-breasted blazer paired with a bow tie. His look perfectly complemented mine. Together, we looked amazing."
"Originally, the plan was to have a small civil ceremony in Berlin and then host a larger celebration in Mallorca. But as the planning unfolded, the Berlin ceremony kept growing, and before we knew it, we had nearly 60 guests. At that point, it felt natural to embrace it as our main wedding celebration, especially since it allowed our families in Germany to be part of the day.
"We chose Hallesches Haus in Berlin, which turned out to be the perfect setting. What makes the venue so special is its beautiful outdoor space. Having dinner outside was non-negotiable for us as we wanted one long table where all of our guests could sit together. That sense of connection and togetherness was the most important thing: no separation, no small groups, just one big table of conversation, laughter and joy."
"Since our ceremony was civil, we had limited space and could only have 15 people inside. That meant it was just our closest family and our daughter, Ida. She was our adorable ring-bearer, bringing the rings to us after we exchanged vows. It was such a sweet and memorable special moment."
"A funny moment happened with the music. I had prepared a USB stick with a song for our entrance, but I didn’t realise that the old sound system could only play one track at a time. I had actually created a folder on the stick with the song labelled 'Song for Ceremony'. When we entered, the official plugged in the USB, and suddenly a groovy house track started playing!
"Everyone was surprised and a bit confused, and my mom even came out to ask if this was really supposed to happen. For a moment, I panicked, thinking the moment was ruined. But in hindsight, it was so funny, and actually perfectly fitting, since it was a song I normally play as a DJ. It added a natural, playful touch to the ceremony that made it even more memorable."
"Despite the small space and the unexpected music, the ceremony was incredibly beautiful, intimate and emotional. We even exchanged a few personal words with each other. Normally, civil ceremonies are said to be very formal and 'dry', but ours felt deeply personal, romantic, and truly memorable. A moment we will always cherish."
"After the ceremony, we had our couple’s photoshoot, and in the afternoon, the reception began at the venue. A singer performed acoustic versions of some of my favourite songs from Rihanna, Beyoncé and Justin Timberlake, creating a relaxed and joyful atmosphere. When we joined later, the singer performed 'Freed From Desire', and everyone sang along. It was an incredible vibe!"
"As mentioned, our wedding had a pastel theme, inspired in part by Cevin’s artwork, which is full of bright and cheerful colours. We wanted the day to feel joyful and lively, and the pastel palette set the perfect tone. The dress code for our guests was also pastel, creating a cohesive, colourful look that would shine in photos and make the celebration feel extra vibrant."
"Our florist tailored the flowers to match the pastel theme, using soft pinks, lilacs, creams and delicate dried blooms. The flowers complemented the charming courtyard, with its green chairs and leafy walls, creating a beautiful, harmonious overall look. Candles in pastel shades added warmth, whilst the menus were printed in soft lilac tones, perfectly matching the table décor. With everything from the flowers to the table linens and candles working together, the result was a stunning, cohesive setting that felt both elegant and playful—a perfect reflection of our vision for the day."
"As a special 'personality gift', each guest received a bottle of wine from Rheinhessen, selected by winemaker Juliane Eller, with our logo on it. In addition, we wrote personal letters to every guest, sharing heartfelt words and memories. These were placed on their plates just before the meal, and seeing everyone’s reactions—tears, smiles and hugs—was incredibly moving. It was such a meaningful way to show our appreciation and connect with our loved ones on a deeper level."
"Dinner followed around 6.30 pm, served family-style at one long table, creating a warm and inclusive atmosphere. The mood remained playful throughout, with a funky '70s and '80s house playlist. Guests were already dancing—some grabbing the microphone—and an impromptu dance circle formed outdoors. Around 10 pm, we moved inside to cut the pastel-coloured cake, inspired by Cevin‘s artwork.
"One of the most special moments of the evening was the speeches by our respective best friends and witnesses. Both gave absolutely beautiful speeches, finding exactly the right words, and everyone was completely captivated and emotionally moved."
"Our first dance was a highlight of the evening. I have danced my whole life, and Cevin also has a dance background, so we prepared a small choreography with three different songs. It was completely unexpected for our guests, and their surprised, excited, cheering reactions made it an amazing, unforgettable moment. After that, the party continued all night with incredible energy and unforgettable joy."
