Peplums Are Back on Top This Year—Here's the Updated Way to Wear Them in 2026

I never thought I'd say this in 2026, but peplum tops are officially back. I'll admit I had my doubts at first, as the silhouette had a reputation in the early 2010s for being the go-to business-casual clubwear top—styled with an infinity scarf and owl necklace, of course. If you lived through its last wave, you probably remember how tricky it could feel to style, but after spotting updated versions all over recent runways, I'm starting to come around. Designers are giving peplums a much-needed refresh with cleaner lines, softer structures, and way more wearable proportions.
What makes the great peplum comeback of 2026 actually exciting is how easy it feels to pull off now. Instead of leaning overly dressy, peplum tops are being styled in a more relaxed, everyday way. I keep seeing peplum bandeaus and peplum jackets paired with dark-wash denim for an effortless look or balanced out with sleek pencil skirts that feel polished but not too serious. Even slouchier pieces—like barrel-leg trousers—somehow make the shape feel cool again instead of fussy.
If you've been hesitant, I get it, but this new wave of peplum is less about perfection and more about proportion. The spring outfits ahead make it feel surprisingly approachable.
How to Wear Peplum Tops in 2026
The key to wearing peplum tops in 2026 is all about balance and not overthinking it. I'm leaning into pieces that ground the shape, like dark-wash jeans, tailored trousers, and a simple pencil skirt, so the peplum feels intentional instead of over-the-top.
Proportions matter more than anything. A more subtle flare reads modern, especially when paired with slightly oversize bottoms. I also love keeping the rest of the look simple—clean shoes, simple layers, nothing too fussy—so the slightly flared silhouette can do its thing without feeling like you're doing too much.