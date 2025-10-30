Jennifer Atilémile is the definition of a woman who does it all. A true multi-hyphenate, she is a model, writer, creative, activist, and intellectual. As an editor in residence, she gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the fashion industry.
Paris is one of my favorite cities in the world. Perhaps it's because I'm half French and have always been obsessed with spending time in the city or because I'm a hopeless romantic and think it's one of the most epic places to have a love story (even if it's with myself).
My Venus is in Cancer, after all.
I think there's something really chic about a city that inspires you even when you're by yourself. Just like finding the right neighborhood in NYC, the arrondissement you choose to stay in when you visit, I think, will really reflect the experience you have as well as the vibe and energy you want to give and take from the city.
When I looked at the weather forecast the week before I was supposed to head to Paris, it was freezing. At all the meetings I went to once I arrived, locals talked about how lucky we all were to have missed that cold snap. As someone who now lives in L.A., I love a little cold now and then, especially at this time of year, when it's still very bearable and everyone is still feeling social.
There is, however, nothing like being underprepared for the cold, and while I'm never going to say no to an emergency shopping outing, it is genuinely miserable. When I'm that cold, even a bout of shopping in Paris's vintage boutiques followed by soupe à l'oignon would struggle to warm me up, but I'd try it in a heartbeat.
I stayed in South Pigalle—or, as they're calling it now, SoPi—dangerously close to both Galeries Lafayette and Printemps, and I was perfectly located to the Métro to bop all around town, although the number of times I was texting my rendezvous from my taxi to say "I should have just caught the Métro" was laughable. There are some times of day and some parts of Paris that should always be avoided if you have somewhere to be on time.
I'm not sure if it was the time of year or if that's just Paris right now, but it was either gorgeous sunshine or torrential downpours. I think I'm biased, though. I love Paris so much that I even love it when it rains.
Growing up, I always had an aversion to fall.
When I was younger in Australia, autumn (as we call it, I think, everywhere that isn't the U.S.) was a different time of year. It was March to May, and the slowing-down (and exam period when I was at university) was around my birthday. Days got shorter and darker, and people wanted to hunker down, stay cozy, and stay in. I didn't realize how lovely I'd find that time of year as I got older and understood the power of a transitional season, both on the psyche and the wardrobe.
I wrote on my Substack recently about how I have too many things in my closet and how I always take more than I need for a work trip or vacation. It wasn't until recently that I felt like I discovered my personal style. I was like one of those birds that collect shiny things. I have a whole bedroom dedicated to my closet, and it's not in a cute way. It's not organized, and I have way too many things I don't need anymore because they're simply not me.
Because of my panic-packing nature, I itemized and packed everything I wanted to wear this time around, and I can tell you right now that what I packed versus what I wore were two very different things, even when I had preplanned nearly everything!
What I Actually Wore
In Paris, less definitely felt like more. Less makeup, less hairstyling, (think air-dry, not blow out), and less thinking about styling, although I really feel like my "effortless chic," with my spreadsheets and preplanning, was actually a lot of effort.
I wore one outfit—or a variation of it—three times: a pair of jeans, a dress shirt, boots, and a blazer. It was either different pants or shoes, but that was my uniform, and it worked. I was comfortable, I looked chic, and most people thought I was Parisian, which is just music to my ears.
Shop the look:
The Frankie Shop
Peri Striped Fluid Shirt
Closed
Italian Flannel Blazer
I wore a lot of vintage and pieces I already owned. I barely bought anything new.
These are sequin cargo pants from Michael Kors and a vintage Christian Dior shirt I received as part of an eBay activation during Paris Fashion Week. I picked up the faux-fur coat on Depop a couple of years ago.
When I was able to choose an outfit to wear, I chose things that I knew would have longevity in my wardrobe for seasons to come.
Shop the pants:
Michael Kors
Sequined Georgette Cargo Pants
I packed multiple pieces that can be worn as separates or all together.
Shop the look:
Bernadette
Elle Jacket
Bernadette
Damian Skirt
Fringing will always be something that can be reworn, and the leather jacket is a future heirloom.
Shop the look:
Sandro
Fringed Knit Midi Dress
Sandro
Oversized Leather Jacket With Studs
Sandro
Fringed Suede Tangoso Bag
It's giving opulent bohemian with a hint of romance. This is so rewearable, and you will always make an entrance in the best way possible.
Shop the look:
AJE
Cleo Gown in Chartreuse
Pieces Every Chic Person Should Own for Fall/Winter
What I am most drawn to fashion-wise is a mix of opulent bohemian chic with a romantic yet sophisticated and edgy undertone. Hopefully, judging by what I wore in Paris, you'd agree.
If you were to look at my Pinterest boards, there's a little bit vintage Anna Sui meets old Roberto Cavalli meets 2012 Yves Saint Laurent meets Khaite meets Isabel Marant—one hell of a party.
You can tell I grew up consuming fashion beginning from 2005, and when I say that my biggest style icons were the Olsen twins and Erin Wasson, it makes a lot of sense.
Unfortunately, that was smack-bang in the middle of the original "heroin chic" period, which shaped me in a profound way, so I feel very lucky to be changing the game by writing a column about how to look chic at this size. Spoiler alert: We all can!
I want to be the style icon I didn't have growing up. When I talk about representation in fashion, I want to make sure everyone feels like they belong, which is why I love what I do and feel like it's extremely important to take up space, especially now.
As we're headed into another nostalgic wave, this is what I'm looking to as style inspo. From what I saw, there's going to be a lot more fun in fashion, playing with shapes, colors, and accessories. Loud maximalism, I say!
I hate to break it to you, but skinny-leg pants will be making a comeback. It has everything to do with the indie sleaze revival that we're seeing, but as the saying goes, if you can't beat them, join them. Here's how I think we, as curvy girls, can do skinny pants:
Look for Stacked Pants
I have a pair of vintage Jean Paul Gaultier wet-look faux-leather leggings with a stacked ankle, and it just makes skinny pants look so much cooler on a curvier silhouette. I think that the stacking at the ankle balances out the proportion.
Personally, I want my outfit to look flattering because I won't feel confident if it doesn't. Perhaps that's something I need to unlearn.
Isabel Marant
Lolya Boots
An Oversize Blazer
An oversize blazer is nonnegotiable. This is your foundation piece that works for and with literally everything, especially as we see hints of the '70s and '80s coming back. Bonus points if it has shoulder pads. Then you can play with shape by either leaving it boxy or accentuating the waist with an accent belt. This is another way skinny jeans or pants will look chic. A mini or pencil skirt will also look very chic here.
The Frankie Shop
Jun Blazer
Saint Art
Clyde Oversized Taffeta Pant
A Pop of Plaid
Plaid is, by default, extremely timeless if done correctly. It can look holiday-appropriate (which is perfect at this time of year), but it can also look very chic and edgy.
Maje
Check Skirt With Rhinestones
Maje
Checked Rhinestone Cropped Shirt
Feathers or Fur
In this household, we buy vintage feathers and furs, and if we're buying anything new, it's faux. Both of these additions to the wardrobe scream opulence and chic.
The Frankie Shop
Rella Coat
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Long Jeans
Statement Jewelry
I'm not talking about your vintage watch and Cartier Love Ring stacks, which—don't get me wrong—are still gorgeous. No, I'm talking about Olsen twin stacking or stacking à la Marci and Lori Hirshleifer. These pieces don't have to cost you an arm and a leg, but I do recommend investing in timeless pieces if you can. I love the idea of being able to hand things down to my children. I'm still dreaming about this custom timepiece I saw in Paris by Patcharavipa. The brand also does some beautiful stacking pieces—as does Bernard James.
If you're looking for statement rings that won't break the bank, I love these from Mudd Pearl (I have these in my collection), and I'm also a fan of the old YSL Arty Ring. If you really want to go rock and roll, there are some great vintage McQueen ones on eBay and The RealReal.
Leather Everything
This is self-explanatory. Leather jackets, leather pants, leather skirts. Bonus points if you're buying a vintage leather batwing jacket. Like I mentioned earlier, '70s and '80s silhouettes are going to be front and center in the next year, and worn-in leather looks better. Leather will never go out of style.
RE/DONE Vintage
80s Leather Moto Jacket
How to Source Vintage as a Curvy Woman
I have an eye for vintage. As a model, I'm so aware of how clothes fit my body and how I want them to feel and hang off me. I also know my exact measurements to a T. I probably have to send them in at least once a month. Because of that, I feel like I have a great handle on vintage shopping. Here are some quick little tips if you're a curvy woman like me on how to hack vintage. (Let's face it—it can get depressing real quick.)
Knowing your measurements is a huge one. Sizing, in general, is absolute chaos, so knowing your measurements, especially when shopping online, is a huge plus.
Buy the vintage accessories, not the clothing. Sure, finding the vintage dress or skirt is amazing, but sometimes, just accessorizing with vintage everything else can elevate the outfit more than you know.
Don't sleep on menswear. There are a lot of amazing blazers, leather jackets, and vintage denim pieces that I get from the men's section. Sometimes, I'll be shopping for my partner and literally end up keeping things for myself.
Find a good tailor. I know it can feel disheartening when something doesn't quite fit, but there have been so many times when I've just bought it anyway and had my tailor add inches to the waist from fabric from the hemlines. A good tailor can get creative so you can wear the vintage of your dreams. (L.A. girlies, if you want my tailor recommendation, I'll share if you ask!)
Final Thoughts
Paris taught me once again that less really is more, and it's what you do with it that really counts. I had so much fun dressing myself this year, and I feel like pulling from my existing wardrobe really showed me that I'm getting more comfortable and confident with my personal style. Will I follow trends? Sure, but I'm going to make them work for me, not the other way around. I don't want to look the same as everyone else—I never have.
Let me remind you all to remind them all that we're not going anywhere. How do we do that? By turning heads when we walk into rooms. At times, I was the largest person in them, but at the end of the day, being chic isn't about being a certain size. It's about knowing exactly who you are and dressing like her.
Jennifer Atilémile is the definition of a woman who does it all. A true multi-hyphenate, she is a model, writer, creative, activist, and intellectual. Holding two master's degrees, she's proving that being beautiful and smart isn't mutually exclusive. As Victoria's Secret's first Australian curve model and a featured face in the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, she's literally rewriting the rules of what it means to be a model in 2025. When she's not busy breaking barriers in the fashion industry, Atilémile is crafting thoughtful commentary through her Substack, To Life, With Love, where she serves up everything from pop culture hot takes to brutally honest conversations about beauty standards, body positivity, and what it really means to embrace your authentic self.