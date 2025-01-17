8 Trends the Fashion Crowd Is Wearing to the Most Luxurious Ski Resorts in the World

Once the holiday season concludes, enter ski season. Given that January through March is considered to be the snowiest time around the world, ski resorts are packed to the gills with travelers in search of some time on the slopes (or if you're like me, focusing on the après ski amenities).

At this point, ski fashion has become just as important as the sport itself. (If you don't get an outfit photo on the slopes, did you even ski?) There are more ski brands—and more existing luxury brands adding ski gear to their lineup—than ever. The most luxurious ski resorts in the world—from the Swiss Alps to Deer Valley—are a hotbed of winter style inspiration, and I've been studying up.

I don't know about you but my Instagram feed is filled with ski resort outfit photos right now, and there are eight trends, in particular, that I'm here to call out. They look quite chic on the slopes but if a ski trip isn't in the cards for you this winter, they'll look equally great on the city streets. So without further ado, keep scrolling to shop eight trends fashion people are wearing, and find out more about the luxurious ski resorts I spotted them at.

The Trend: Nothing says ski resort like a Fair Isle sweater, and they just happen to be a major sweater trend this season. I know this partly because luxury brands have been all-in on the cozy print.



The Resort: Alta Badia in the Dolomites is a popular ski in Northern Italy. The charming resort is filled with culture and you know you're in the lap of luxury, as an Aman property (Rosa Alpina) is nearby.

Shop Fair Isle Sweaters

LORO PIANA Noel Fair Isle Cable-Knit Cashmere Sweater $2500 SHOP NOW

Reformation Idylla Brushed Alpaca Turtleneck $248 SHOP NOW

GUEST IN RESIDENCE Fair Isle Cashmere-Jacquard Sweater $625 SHOP NOW

The Trend: There's no more fitting place to wear sporty sunglasses than a ski resort (although fashion people are wearing them for plenty of non-sporty occasions as of late). If you've ever experienced the reflection of the sun on a blanket of snow, you know that this accessory trend is also a necessity.



The Resort: Arlber is a mountain pass between the states of Tyrol and Vorarlberg in Austria. There are several ski resorts within this expansive, world-renowened region, which is fondly known as the cradle of alpine skiing.

Shop Sporty Sunglasses

PRADA EYEWEAR Rectangular-Frame Acetate Sunglasses $575 SHOP NOW

Oliver Peoples R-7 Sunglasses $390 SHOP NOW

Moncler Tronn Shield Sunglasses $320 SHOP NOW

The Trend: Faux fur coats are synonymous with après ski style. There's no easier way to look cozy and chic, and faux fur coats work with everything from leggings to ski pants to miniskirts.



The Resort: Gstaad, Switzerland is a German-speaking upscale ski resort in the Swiss Alps. The village is filled with picturesque chalets and luxury boutique hotels. Like Aspen, Colorado in the U.S., it's a celebrity haven.

Shop Faux Fur Coats

Entire Studios Mane Faux Fur Jacket $800 SHOP NOW

Agolde Maren Shearling $795 SHOP NOW

Isabel Marant Aglae Jacket $1790 SHOP NOW

The Trend: Pastels on the ski slopes are pretty and unexpected, and one hue, in particular looks especially "2025": baby blue. The color was prominent on the S/S 25 runways, and fashion people are already embracing the icy shade.



The Resort: Deer Valley is a top-tier ski resort in Park City, Utah. The resort, one of the most luxurious in the U.S., features Utah's longest ski run and every luxury hotel you could home for.

Shop Baby Blue Pieces

Fusalp Barsy Quilted Ski Jacket $1500 SHOP NOW

Halfdays Alessandra Insulated Waterproof Winter Pants in Forget Me Not $275 SHOP NOW

Moncler Cotton Hat $335 SHOP NOW

The Trend: Leopard print is one of the biggest trends of the season, so it's no surprise that it's making appearances on the slopes. A puffer or cold-weather accessories are the most practical ways to embrace the trend.



The Resort: Val d’Isère is a chic ski resort in the French Alps. Its vibrant village makes it an aprés-ski hotspot. Picturesque chalets house the area's many luxury hotels.

Shop Leopard Print Pieces

BOGNER Maren Rubber-Trimmed Printed Ski Pants $990 SHOP NOW

Goldbergh Felis Leopard-Print Down Ski Jacket $1100 SHOP NOW

Apparis Esme Faux Fur Earmuffs $95 SHOP NOW

The Trend: You know you're a fashion person if you've invested in a pillbox hat this season. And if you're in the snow, a cuffed fur one makes perfect sense.



The Resort: Sölden is a popular ski resort in Tyrol, Austria. What sets it apart is its plethora of modern architecture mixed with classic chalet-style buildings.

Shop Cuffed Pillbox Hats

Susanna Chow Harper Fur Hat $195 SHOP NOW

Toteme Leather-Trimmed Shearling and Suede Hat $530 SHOP NOW

Surell Shearling Cuff Hat $200 $140 SHOP NOW

The Trend: There are puffers and then there are fur-lined puffers. The latter will give your ski outfits a luxurious touch that won't go unnoticed in the ski lodges and slopes of the world's chicest alpine resorts.



The Resort: Kitzbühel is a traditional mideval ski town in Tyrol, Austria—the heart of the Swiss Alps. Aside from being considered one of the best ski resorts in the world, it's also known for its luxury shoppoing and plethora of 5-star hotels to choose from.

Shop Fur-Lined Puffers

MONCLER GRENOBLE Plantrey Hooded Belted Faux Fur-Trimmed Quilted Shell Down Jacket $2325 SHOP NOW

Lauren Ralph Lauren Longline Puffer Coat With Faux Fur Lined Hood $380 $220 SHOP NOW

Perfect Moment Carving Quilted Ski Jacket $795 SHOP NOW

The Trend: Fashion people are trading black snow gear for rich chocolate brown this winter, in keeping with the current color trends.



The Resort: At the foot of Mont Blanc (the highest mountain in Europe, let alone the Alps) is Courmayeur. Its jaw-dropping views can be enjoyed from posh hotels such as Auberge De La Maison and Grand Hotel Courmayeur Mont Blanc, or one of the area's elegant restaurants.

Shop Chocolate Brown Pieces

STAND STUDIO Patrice Faux Shearling Coat in Dark Brown $725 $580 SHOP NOW

Bogner Naja Down Ski Jacket $2000 SHOP NOW