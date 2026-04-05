The start of a new season is always an interesting time for our wardrobes, but even more so for our homes. Spring is considered the season of newness, and if you haven't already started feverishly spring cleaning, its likely you've looked around at the decor that felt cosy and inviting during autumn and winter and longed for something fresher and lighter to start the year. But, before you start paint swatching and tearing down walls, I want to present an alternative. You don't actually need to start from scratch to make your space feel seasonally appropriate; in fact, with the clever addition of two or three pieces, you can completely change the look and feel of a room, and with summer just around the corner, now is good a time as ever to prepare to throw open your doors.
With so many incredible brands and new launches on the market, it is almost impossible to know where to begin (and those who have meticulously curated Pinterest boards, I applaud you). So, rather than sifting through all of the vintage, luxury, high street and independent retailers, I decided to go straight to the top and ask some of the most seasoned names in home and design for their top picks in order to help influence yours.
Should you be looking for compliment-worthy furniture, practical hacks or decorative pieces worth staying in for, keep scrolling. Consider this your handy guide to the very best new-in homeware pieces for April 2026, according to the experts.
Shop The Best New In Homeware Pieces for Spring 2026
1. Hanging Textiles
"Wall tapestries are so effective in spaces where you need a large statement that also adds some softness and texture to a room. They are particularly useful in high traffic areas like corridors where artworks and mirrors may get damaged, and the bonus is they protect your walls while being lightweight too!"- Jacu Strauss, Creative Director and Designer at Lore Group
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Shop Wall Tapestries:
Pelican House
Flos Woven Art
Pelican House work with artisans in India to produce delicately woven runs and wall hangings in local jute fibres.
Anthropologie
Nova Tapestry
Anthropologie have a great selection of tapestries at high street prices.
House of Hackney
PLANTASIA Cotton Linen
You can buy House of Hackney's opulent fabrics by the metre.
2. Marble End Tables
"Right now, we’re really drawn to the Enoki side table by E15—it’s one of those pieces that feels both timeless and current. We love that it’s not just one table, but something you can build into a composition. You can mix different stones, colours, heights and sizes, and instead of one coffee table, create a cluster—three, five, or more, which looks great, especially around a sofa. It feels much more relaxed and contemporary than a single fixed piece.
We’re seeing a strong shift towards material-led interiors again, and Enoki captures that perfectly. The stone tops add depth and tactility, while the coloured bases keep it light and fun. It’s a nice balance between something sculptural and something very usable." - Johanna and Friedrich Gräfling, Founders of multidisciplinary design practice Gräfling
Shop End Tables:
E15
Enoki Side Table With Marble Top
You can choose from brown, yellow and black bases.
Soho Home
Tisbury Side Table, Jurassic Green Marble
Carved from marble so no pieces are exactly alike.
John Lewis
John Lewis Libby Marble Side Table
This shade of red is so luxe.
Sklum UK
Round Ø45 Cm Layana Cement Garden Side Table
Poured cement with a fiberglass reinforcement and water-repellent treatment so you can use them outside.
3. Sculptural Dining Chairs
""My current ‘new in’ homeware obsession is an occasional chair that feels almost sculptural in its presence. I can’t stop thinking about this particular style, simply pushed against a wall in that slightly Victorian, staged way, paired with a small pedestal table, a single candle and a miniature publication.
What I love about it is how it sits right in the tension we’re seeing in interiors right now: that blend of stripped-back, medieval-inspired craftsmanship with chunkier, hand-finished forms, alongside a playful nod to ’70s brutalism and athleticism. It’s a key buy because it anchors a room with real character, especially when it’s placed in a fresher, pared-back space where that contrast between ornate, neoclassical softness and more utilitarian, “downstairs” simplicity really comes alive." - Franky Rousell, Founder and CEO of Jolie Interior Design Studio
The Old Cinema
Set of 6 Vintage Brutalist Dining Chairs by Wasa Möbel C.1970s