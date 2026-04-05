The Experts Have Spoken—These New Spring Homeware Buys Will Tell Everyone You Have Good Taste

From kitsch furniture to finishing touches, we asked a panel of tastemakers for their top interior design and homeware buys for spring 2026, and their answers are well worth bookmarking.

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New in spring interior design buys from Skulm, @harrietstewart, @studiohollond, John Lewis
(Image credit: Sklum, @studiohollond, @harrietstewart, @pelican_house, John Lewis)
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The start of a new season is always an interesting time for our wardrobes, but even more so for our homes. Spring is considered the season of newness, and if you haven't already started feverishly spring cleaning, its likely you've looked around at the decor that felt cosy and inviting during autumn and winter and longed for something fresher and lighter to start the year. But, before you start paint swatching and tearing down walls, I want to present an alternative. You don't actually need to start from scratch to make your space feel seasonally appropriate; in fact, with the clever addition of two or three pieces, you can completely change the look and feel of a room, and with summer just around the corner, now is good a time as ever to prepare to throw open your doors.

A spring dinner table set up by Harriet Stewart

(Image credit: @harrietstewart)

With so many incredible brands and new launches on the market, it is almost impossible to know where to begin (and those who have meticulously curated Pinterest boards, I applaud you). So, rather than sifting through all of the vintage, luxury, high street and independent retailers, I decided to go straight to the top and ask some of the most seasoned names in home and design for their top picks in order to help influence yours.

Should you be looking for compliment-worthy furniture, practical hacks or decorative pieces worth staying in for, keep scrolling. Consider this your handy guide to the very best new-in homeware pieces for April 2026, according to the experts.

Shop The Best New In Homeware Pieces for Spring 2026

1. Hanging Textiles

Pelican House new in homeware 2026 wall tapestry

(Image credit: @pelican_house)

"Wall tapestries are so effective in spaces where you need a large statement that also adds some softness and texture to a room. They are particularly useful in high traffic areas like corridors where artworks and mirrors may get damaged, and the bonus is they protect your walls while being lightweight too!"- Jacu Strauss, Creative Director and Designer at Lore Group

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2. Marble End Tables

enoki marble end tables by e15furniture

(Image credit: @e15furniture)

"Right now, we’re really drawn to the Enoki side table by E15—it’s one of those pieces that feels both timeless and current. We love that it’s not just one table, but something you can build into a composition. You can mix different stones, colours, heights and sizes, and instead of one coffee table, create a cluster—three, five, or more, which looks great, especially around a sofa. It feels much more relaxed and contemporary than a single fixed piece.

We’re seeing a strong shift towards material-led interiors again, and Enoki captures that perfectly. The stone tops add depth and tactility, while the coloured bases keep it light and fun. It’s a nice balance between something sculptural and something very usable." - Johanna and Friedrich Gräfling, Founders of multidisciplinary design practice Gräfling

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3. Sculptural Dining Chairs

Set of 6 Vintage Brutalist Dining Chairs by Wasa M&amp;ouml;bel c.1970s

(Image credit: The Old Cinema)

""My current ‘new in’ homeware obsession is an occasional chair that feels almost sculptural in its presence. I can’t stop thinking about this particular style, simply pushed against a wall in that slightly Victorian, staged way, paired with a small pedestal table, a single candle and a miniature publication.

What I love about it is how it sits right in the tension we’re seeing in interiors right now: that blend of stripped-back, medieval-inspired craftsmanship with chunkier, hand-finished forms, alongside a playful nod to ’70s brutalism and athleticism. It’s a key buy because it anchors a room with real character, especially when it’s placed in a fresher, pared-back space where that contrast between ornate, neoclassical softness and more utilitarian, “downstairs” simplicity really comes alive." - Franky Rousell, Founder and CEO of Jolie Interior Design Studio