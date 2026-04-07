If you ask me, H&M Home is a seriously underrated part of the cult retailer's business. Fashion people are very familiar with the Swedish brand's well-priced clothes, bags, shoes, sunglasses, and swimwear, but I have a feeling their online shopping carts don't include as many tables, cabinets, pillows, beach towels, vases, trays, and mugs. But that's about to change. H&M Home has just announced an exciting new collaboration with L.A.-based designer Kelly Wearstler, and the pieces are simply begging to be shown off in the world's chicest apartments.
While it's not shoppable until September 3, the collab will be unveiled at this year's Milan Design Week with an installation open to the public from April 21 to 26. The immersive display will include bespoke pieces alongside items from the collab. "This collection represents many firsts for us," says Evelina Kravaev-Söderberg, H&M Home Head of Design and Creative. "Having a presence at Milan Design Week has long been a dream, and with Kelly, we knew the moment was right. H&M Home has a global presence, but with this milestone, we want to make an impact on customers and the design industry alike in a new way. When we discovered the venue—the Palazzo Acerbi—everything fell into place."
Scroll down for a sneak peek, and stay tuned for more reveals.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.