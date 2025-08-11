How Jess Jacobs, the CEO of Coterie, Has Completely Modernized the Baby Care Industry

Welcome toSecond Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who’ve made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
If you are a mom or soon-to-be mom, chances are you know exactly what Coterie is. A company dedicated to creating clean, ultra-soft, high-performing diapering essentials that support babies through every stage, using sustainable, plant-based materials, Coterie has become the go-to brand for moms. At the helm of the brand is the Chief Executive Officer of Coterie, Jess Jacobs, who has helped shift the narrative in the baby care industry.
Jacobs began her career in advertising, starting at an agency where she honed her skills and rose to senior copywriter. She crafted campaigns for high-profile clients like Saks Fifth Avenue, LG, and Revlon, as well as celebrity brands tied to icons like Lady Gaga and Beyoncé. Her creative prowess shone through in her ability to distill complex ideas into compelling narratives. After a brief foray into hospitality, Jacobs joined Kettle as Creative Director, where she collaborated with industry giants like Apple, Nike, and Glossier. This role expanded her expertise beyond copywriting, teaching her the art of simplicity in branding—a skill that would later define her leadership at Coterie.
Seeking a new challenge, Jacobs transitioned into the personal care industry as Vice President of Creative at Lola, a women-owned feminine care brand. There, she developed a deep appreciation for transparency and clean ingredients, values that resonated even more after she became a mother. As a new parent, Jacobs became acutely aware of the products she used daily, particularly diapers. Her discovery of Coterie’s high-performing, clean-ingredient diapers sparked a personal connection to the brand’s mission to simplify parenthood with effective, thoughtfully designed products.
This connection led Jacobs to join Coterie as Senior Vice President of Brand, Creative, and Product Management. Her extensive experience in brand-building and personal care equipped her to elevate Coterie in a legacy-dominated industry. Her impact was swift; she was promoted to chief brand officer and, in 2024, ascended to CEO. Under her leadership, Coterie continues to thrive, blending innovation, authenticity, and a parent-centric approach to redefine baby care essentials.
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Jacobs was able to merge her past careers with her personal experience to truly make a difference in the baby care world. And keep scrolling to discover some of the best-selling products from Coterie.