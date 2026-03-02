Welcome toSecond Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
Jenn Lueke, the creative force behind the incredibly popular Instagram account Jenn Eats Good, has built a thriving career around her lifelong passion for cooking. From a young age, she loved preparing meals, but it wasn't until college—while studying finance—that she turned her interest into a hobby by sharing content on her Instagram.
After graduating, Lueke entered the professional world at Silicon Valley Bank, where she honed essential skills in business administration and financial management. Like many, the year 2020 was pivotal for Lueke. The pandemic also marked the rise of creators on TikTok and Instagram, particularly food creators sharing easy at-home recipes. So, amid the challenges of lockdown, she dedicated more time to her platform, shifting toward video-based content to connect with followers seeking practical cooking inspiration.
Her breakthrough came with the viral “budget grocery” series, which demonstrated how to shop affordably, meal plan weekly, and create nourishing meals without overspending. Lueke's background in finance gave her a unique edge: she could authentically guide people toward healthier, realistic, approachable, and cost-effective eating habits. Her recipes emphasized simplicity, avoiding complicated techniques or expensive ingredients, making home cooking accessible even for busy or budget-conscious individuals.
In 2023, confident in her growing audience and expertise, Lueke became a full-time content creator. She expanded her reach through recipes, tips, and resources focused on time-saving, money-smart, healthy eating.
Her career reached a major milestone earlier this year with the release of her debut cookbook, Don’t Think About Dinner, a comprehensive guide that goes beyond traditional recipes, offering over 125 easy, nourishing dishes for every meal, alongside practical tools like meal plans, grocery lists, pantry stocking advice, and kitchen prep strategies—reflecting the same principles that made her online content so popular.
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Lueke blended financial savvy with culinary creativity to empower others to eat well without stress or strain on their wallets.
