You probably know this by now, but makeup is not just for camouflaging a blemish or filling in sparse brows. It serves a much greater purpose: self-expression. My best friend even exalts makeup to art—richly pigmented blush and a multicolored eye shadow palette are the paint, and her face is the canvas.

While the beauty industry has recently made strides toward inclusivity with expanded shade ranges, marginalized communities have often felt that this integral form of self-expression isn't available to them. Kulfi Beauty founder Priyanka Ganjoo knows this feeling deeply. "As a teenager growing up in India in the early 2000s, I never saw anyone who looked like me in beauty campaigns, which made me feel like it wasn't for me," she explains. "In my late 20s, I started working in the beauty industry in New York at Estée Lauder and then at Ipsy. I started playing around with makeup and discovered how fun and expressive it is."

Throughout Ganjoo's career in the beauty industry, she struggled to find products that complemented her skin tone. So in 2020, she founded Kulfi Beauty to encourage people to create a joyful relationship with beauty and celebrate their unique identity without pressure to conform to beauty standards. This mission echoes through the brand, from its name to its product formulations to its shades. "The name Kulfi comes from this South Asian ice cream that's full of fun colors and flavors—the exact playful vibe we aim for when we create each product," Ganjoo says. "Kufli stands for self-expression, joy, and embracing yourself."

Want to know Ganjoo's joy-sparking makeup tip? "My favorite way to do makeup is to have a specific focus," she spills. "It could be a deep stained lip with our lip oil in Black Cherry or an intensely sparkly eye with our (currently sold out) eye shadow in Sona Sona while keeping the rest of my makeup more everyday. It lets me be creative while being effortless." Keep reading for the full breakdown of Ganjoo's beauty routine, including skincare, haircare, and Kulfi's just-launched mascara.

Kulfi Beauty Badi Lash Mascara SHOP NOW "Our community has been asking for mascara for a long time. I used to skip mascara in my makeup routine because my lashes are heavy and straight and most mascaras weighed them down, which is an experience that's shared by many consumers in our community. This is the first tubing mascara that provides instant volume while lifting your lashes and staying smudge-proof all day. Our formula has ingredients like castor seed oil, rambutan extract, and a nourishing peptide complex that's good for the health of your lashes."

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic $182 SHOP NOW "I'm usually on the road once a month, so I have a go-to travel skincare bag with all my favorites that I've repurchased many times over the years. This serum is a cult favorite for a reason: it helps brighten my skin."

OUAI Scalp & Body Scrub $40 SHOP NOW "I love a bath, hammam, or sauna moment, and while I can't get away to a spa too often, I try to re-create the experience at home. I'm currently loving the Ouai Melrose Place body scrub."

Kulfi Beauty Free the Brow $26 SHOP NOW "This helps groom my brows while giving them love with nourishing ingredients like vitamin E and sunflower oil."

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel Pads $92 SHOP NOW "These peel pads are great for an instant glow-up and exfoliation, especially when traveling. I'll use them at night and wake up to soft, clear skin."

SHAZ & KIKS Ultra Hydrating Turmeric Shampoo $30 SHOP NOW "I love this turmeric shampoo. I have dry, thick hair that seems to never feel nourished and soft, but this shampoo changed that for me. Their formulations are so concentrated and made from Ayurvedic ingredients. The founders are some of the most lovely people in the beauty industry, and I know their heart and soul go into every product they make. This one's always on my shelf!"

iNNBEAUTY PROJECT Mineral Sun Glow Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 43 $35 SHOP NOW "This is in my sunscreen rotation, especially on days when I don't want to wear a skin tint or foundation. The sheer amount of pigment helps even out my skin."

Kulfi Beauty Lassi Lips Staining Lip Oil $24 SHOP NOW "Our viral lip oil is a dream on the lips, but I also use it as a blush when I want a lazy-girl hack (basically most days). You just have to blend it quickly."

Dieux Instant Angel Lipid & Peptide-Rich Moisturizer $78 SHOP NOW "This moisturizer is hydrating and plumping without being thick—I don't know what magic they've put in there."

innisfree Super Volcanic Aha Pore Clearing Clay Mask $18 SHOP NOW "I know the mask is supposed to be for the face, but I lather it all over my body because it leaves the skin so soft and supple while helping with body acne. It's less expensive than a spa day—so, girl math!"

Kulfi Beauty Crease-Proof Long-Wear Hydrating Concealer $26 SHOP NOW "I always start with our concealer (my shade is Extra Elaichi) for a hydrated all-over base or to conceal under the eyes. One of the coolest things about being a beauty founder is that I can create a perfect shade match for myself—something I struggled with forever!"

Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Leave–in Defining Cream $24 SHOP NOW "I use this for my very low-effort air-dry days and get some juicy, healthy waves."

IOPE Retinol Expert 0.1% Serum $80 SHOP NOW "This was a recent discovery, and it's the only retinol I've been using consistently because it's so gentle. Anything with a higher concentration makes my dry skin flake."

Kulfi Beauty Smudge-Proof Kajal Kohl Eyeliner $20 SHOP NOW "I love wearing kajal on my waterline, which is ingrained in our beauty culture. Our Kajal in Cheeky Chiku doubles as an eyeliner and lip liner."