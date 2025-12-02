This Brand is Making Golf Apparel the Coolest It's Ever Been

Welcome toSecond Life, a podcast spotlighting successful people who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to people who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
There’s no denying that the intersection between fashion and sports has become more intertwined over the last several years, with major sporting events like F1 and courtside style icons like Paige Lorenze making the sidelines become just as interesting as the sport itself. And over in the world of golf, Erica Malbon is doing just the same. Alongside her husband Stephen, Malbon co-founded golfwear and lifestyle brand Malbon Golf in 2017 with a simple yet bold mission: to make the sport feel youthful, inclusive, and undeniably cool.
The couple decided to channel their shared love of golf into something bigger while also redefining the somewhat stagnant golf style. Malbon Golf launched with zero pretense and maximum personality—the collections mixed technical performance with what the pros actually want, with the kind of effortless street style that turns heads off the course. Almost overnight, Malbon earned the nickname “the Supreme of golf,” complete with celebrity co-signs from Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, and a long list of athletes who suddenly wanted in.
What sets Malbon apart is her ability to live in both the creative and operational lanes without missing a beat. While Stephen often takes the lead on the men’s side, she has recently stepped fully into the design spotlight with Malbon’s first dedicated women’s collection—think elevated basics, playful prints, and silhouettes that finally speak to the modern woman who golfs, without sacrificing style. In fact, Malbon debuted its second collaboration with Jimmy Choo this year, once again blurring the lines between fashion and sport.
Malbon Golf
Jimmy Choo X Malbon Womens Diamond Golf Shoe
Today, Malbon is rapidly expanding with flagship stores across the U.S. and outposts in Seoul, Shanghai, and Manila as a global lifestyle movement that’s pulling an entirely new generation onto the green. But before Malbon was setting a new standard in golf looks, she took her first big swing by co-founding The NOW, the wildly popular massage boutique chain that turned “luxury wellness” into something approachable and design-forward. Building The NOW from the ground up taught her everything she needed to know about creating a crave-worthy brand, from nailing the aesthetic to mastering the customer experience.
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Malbon was able to build a modern lifestyle brand around a classic sport.
