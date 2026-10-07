It feels impossible, I know, but 2027 will be here before we know it, and if you want to enter the New Year feeling sartorially prepared, look to one person for dressing inspiration: Zoë Kravitz. Cool, casual, and effortless—Kravitz epitomizes all three, especially in the chillier months. She has plenty of styling tricks up her sleeve, but there's one in particular that I'm predicting will be her most copy-worthy in 2027. She just wore it, and I've already heard from multiple sources that they immediately began shopping for the color trend she wore with an otherwise simple, all-black outfit. What is it? Purple—regal purple, to be exact.
This week, the Batman actress was spotted in New York City, where fall weather is finally kicking in. For one of the season's first days of 50-ish-degree weather, Kravitz wore a black, knee-length coat with matching tall boots, as well as a black leather tote and black sunglasses. The accessory that pulled the entire outfit together? Her regal purple scarf. Just like that, her look became an instant hit, ready to be copied again and again from now until spring.
WHO: Zoë Kravitz
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The best part is that you don't need a purple scarf, specifically. Any pop of the trending color will do, whether it's a handbag, a sweater, or a pair of shoes. Even a hat or pair of socks would work. The trend isn't about any specific item but the color itself, especially when you style it with an all-black ensemble. The two colors just click.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.