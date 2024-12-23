Swapping Your Sneakers for This Timeless Shoe Trend Will Make You Look Instantly Richer
So you’re saying all it takes is a simple shoe swap to look instantly richer? Yes’m. Well, that’s the case we’re making today, and we’ve got the receipts (err, influencer outfit inspiration) to back it up.
Sneakers, we love ya, but if you’re hoping to appear a bit more "expensive," give your tennis shoes a break and instead throw on a pair of loafers. The footwear style, well, it’s giving old money, it’s giving office siren, it’s giving rich. And we’re here for it. Ahead we’re sharing outfit ideas on how to style the shoe choice. Plus, we’ve shopped out a selection of options for you at a range of price points.
For the love of loafers—aka the timeless shoe trend that will make you look instantly richer—add the style to your wardrobe rotation with all the inspiration and shopping picks you need below.
-
6 Ways Fashion People Wear Sparkles Without Looking Over-the-Top
If you're feeling just a little bit festive.
By Natalie Cantell
-
People in Paris Will Never Stop Wearing These Shoes With Jeans
Classic is as classic does.
By Courtney Falsey
-
My Vibe is "Paris After Dark"—6 Elegant Going-Out Outfits From French Women I'm Trying
Chic.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Expiration Date: 2025—7 Shoe Trends That Are on Their Way Out
And the even chicer ones on their way in.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
6 Chic Winter Outfits From Madewell That'll Have People Believing You Hired a Secret Stylist
I won't tell.
By Eliza Huber
-
Amal Clooney Just Wore 2024's Most Controversial Shoe Trend in the Most 2025 Way
Don't cast this trend aside.
By Allyson Payer
-
Stylish Women in NY and L.A. Always Wear Their Levi's With This Classic Shoe Trend
From Lily-Rose Depp to Dakota Johnson.
By Eliza Huber
-
Sydney Sweeney Just Wore the Winter Shoe Trend Rich Women in NYC and Paris Love
And just like that, a higher tax bracket.
By Eliza Huber