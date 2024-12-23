Swapping Your Sneakers for This Timeless Shoe Trend Will Make You Look Instantly Richer

woman wearing all brown outfit with loafers
(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)
So you’re saying all it takes is a simple shoe swap to look instantly richer? Yes’m. Well, that’s the case we’re making today, and we’ve got the receipts (err, influencer outfit inspiration) to back it up.

Sneakers, we love ya, but if you’re hoping to appear a bit more "expensive," give your tennis shoes a break and instead throw on a pair of loafers. The footwear style, well, it’s giving old money, it’s giving office siren, it’s giving rich. And we’re here for it. Ahead we’re sharing outfit ideas on how to style the shoe choice. Plus, we’ve shopped out a selection of options for you at a range of price points.

For the love of loafers—aka the timeless shoe trend that will make you look instantly richer—add the style to your wardrobe rotation with all the inspiration and shopping picks you need below.

woman wearing grey jeans sweater and loafers

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Dr. Martens Adrian Snaffle Unisex Loafers
Dr. Martens
Adrian Snaffle Unisex Loafers

Agathea Chunky Loafers
Reformation
Agathea Chunky Loafers

woman wearing sweatsuit with blazer and loafers

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Alohas Marietta Onix Loafers
Alohas
Marietta Onix Loafers

Rag & Bone Carter Loafers
Rag & Bone
Carter Loafers

woman wearing loafers and tall socks

(Image credit: @vicmontanari)

Reformation Kyla Loafers
Reformation
Kyla Loafers

Black Suede Studio Davy Flats
Black Suede Studio
Davy Flats

woman wearing grey sweater black pants and loafers

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Sam Edelman Elaina Loafers
Sam Edelman
Elaina Loafers

Madewell the Vernon Loafers
Madewell
The Vernon Loafers

Suede Penny Loafers
ZARA
Suede Penny Loafers

woman wearing tan coat with jeans and loafers

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Radcliff Loafers
Steve Madden
Radcliff Loafers

Faux Patent Leather Penny Loafers
ZARA
Faux Patent Leather Penny Loafers

woman wearing all black outfit with tan loafers

(Image credit: @fredrika_ekerot)

Veronica Beard Penny Flats
Veronica Beard
Penny Flats

Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafers
Reformation
Agathea Chunky Loafers

woman wearing long brown coat baseball hat and loafers

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Colleen Bit Loafers
Munro
Colleen Bit Loafers

Jamie Haller the Penny Loafers
Jamie Haller
The Penny Loafers

woman wearing navy long coat with white jeans and loafers

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Quinn Lug Sole Loafers
Rag & Bone
Quinn Lug Sole Loafers

Dr. Martens Adrian Bex Loafers
Dr. Martens
Adrian Bex Loafers

woman wearing brown coat jeans and loafers

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Coach Jocelyn Loafers
Coach
Jocelyn Loafers

Faux Patent Leather Buckle Loafers
ZARA
Faux Patent Leather Buckle Loafers

woman wearing white fuzzy coat with black jeans and loafers

(Image credit: @lovisabarkman)

Dr. Martens Adrian Ys Tassel Loafers
Dr. Martens
Adrian Ys Tassel Loafers

Intentionally Blank Nou Nou Woven Loafers
Intentionally Blank
Nou Nou Woven Loafers

