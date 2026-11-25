Welcome to It-Girl Wardrobes, a quarterly column by Anna LaPlaca that downloads you on the exact brands and items that fashion people are unanimously backing for the current season.
In my corner of the internet, all the coolest people are agreeing on the same few buys. The brand behind the calf-hair, shearling, and fur-trimmed coats they're all wearing this winter? They're Nour Hammour. The one item that all the insiders are buying from The Row right now? None other than the viral tasseled Men's Loafers. The pretty diamond drop earrings that are taking over my feed (and wish list) right now? That would be the Dorsey Sylvie Rivière Earrings. You see, the best dressers I know all seem to gravitate toward the same few items each season, and today, I'm making it my mission to document and outline them all here. Consider this your directory for cool winter 2026 style.
Whether it's a specific denim shape everyone's wearing, cult-loved designer loafers, or a singular accessory that transforms every cold-weather outfit, each of the seven brands and buys below come together to represent what good style looks like right now, at least according to the tastemakers I personally follow and take inspiration from. With that, discover all the highly specific brands and items that the best dressed women are all wearing ahead.
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Nour Hammour Outerwear
When it comes to the coolest outerwear pieces of the winter, Parisian label Nour Hammour is always at the scene of the crime. Each year, one or two of its styles breaks through as the season's It coat and right now, it's the Stella Calf Hair Coat that's the most-wanted among fashion insiders.
It girls and Dorsey jewelry—it's an ongoing love story at this point. This season, though, the style set has narrowed in on one style in particular: the Sylvie Rivière Drop Earrings. They feature a cascading silhouette of round moissanite stones and look just as chic worn with a plain white tee as they do finishing a cocktail dress.
Dorsey
Short Sylvie Rivière Earrings in Moissanite, Gold Vermeil With White Rhodium Bezel
Dorsey
Short Sylvie Rivière Earrings in Moissanite, Sterling Silver
Dorsey
Short Sylvie Rivière Earrings in Moissanite, Gold Vermeil
The Row Men's Loafers
The Row accessories are always in constant rotation, but right now cool girls are gravitating towards the Men's Loafer, a pair of tassel-finished leather loafers that despite their name are part of the women's assortment. The tassel just lends the shoes such a sophisticated feel.
The Row
Men's Loafer
The Row
Men's Loafer
Carelli Jackets
Fur trimming is the trend of the season, and Carelli is the brand behind some of the coolest and most sought-after styles. The brand focuses on faux-fur and leather jackets, and each piece is a statement-maker but surprisingly easy to wear at the same time—I've noticed the style set's go-to outfit pairing is with denim and flats.
Carelli
Rosa Floral Faux Fur Cropped Blazer
Carelli
Clement Paisley Velvet Jacket
Carelli
Jackie Faux Fur Jacket
Carelli
Carol Faux Fur Jacket
Carelli
Dilan Faux-Fur Jacket
Liffner Pushlock Clutches
Liffner's Pushlock Clutch, that comes in a range of finishes from crushed velvet and animal-printed calf hair to croc embossing, is a particular favorite among fashion people.
LIFFNER
Pushlock Leather-Trimmed Velvet Pouch
Liffner
Pushlock Calf-Hair Clutch
Liffner
Croc-Effect Pushlock Clutch
Liffner
Pushlock Velvet Clutch
Ostrich-Print Accessories
The key to looking expensive this winter? Styling something ostrich-printed. The exotic finish is popping up everywhere and any handbag, belt, or pair of shoes it appears on instantly makes them look so expensive, chic, and forward.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.