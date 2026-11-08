I Was a VIP Nordstrom Stylist—These Are the 7 Winter Staples I'm Going to Style With My Most Fashionable Outfits

There are seven trends Koszarek is prioritizing to style regularly with her outfits. Below, you'll find the boot shapes that matter, the best outerwear silhouettes, the denim cut du jour, and more. Per usual, there's also visual and shopping inspiration throughout. Fun fact, you're even going to see some early Black Friday deals!
"I love wearing cashmere sweaters in the winter! I usually stick with neutrals and chocolate brown, but I'm adding a little purple this year, too. I'm especially loving brushed cashmere for its beautiful texture and the way it adds a little something extra to an outfit, whether I'm wearing it with jeans, trousers, or a slip skirt."
Nordstrom
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Reformation x Alexa Chung
Hug Cashmere Sweater
COS
Rounded Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Sweater
Nordstrom
Classic Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Flat and Kitten-Heel Boots
"I'm looking forward to wearing flat and kitten-heel booties this winter. Both styles are so chic with jeans and trousers, and I especially love how a kitten heel adds a little height while still being comfortable."
Reformation
Remy Leather Flat Ankle Booties
Steve Madden
Kimmens Faux Leather Booties
Nordstrom
Daria Croc Embossed Leather Booties
Marc Fisher LTD
Daynna Knee High Boots
Tie-Front Pants
"I'm wearing relaxed drawstring pants this winter! They're comfortable but still look chic, and they're so easy to dress up or down. I can wear them during the day and easily transition them to dinner out."
Nordstrom
Drawstring Wide Leg Pants
Caslon®
Wide Leg Satin Pants
Reformation
Olina Drawstring Crop Pants
M&S
Wide Leg Satin Drawstring Pants
Faux-Fur Accents
"I love adding a little faux fur to my winter wardrobe, especially coats with faux-fur collars! The texture adds just the right amount of drama and instantly elevates even jeans and a sweater."
Nordstrom
Tweed Bomber Jacket With Faux Fur Collar
Sam Edelman
Faux Fur Collar Relaxed Bomber Jacket
LUFIAN
Women's Wool-Blend Button-Front Shirt Jacket With Removable Fur Collar
WAYF X Rose Lola
Ludlow Faux Fur Collar Wool Blend Coat
Tailored and Wrap Coats
"I always reach for tailored wool coats in the winter. There's something about a beautifully tailored coat that instantly makes even jeans and a sweater look chic."
Sam Edelman
Stand Collar Wrap Coat
COS
Tailored Wool-Blend Double-Breasted Coat
rag & bone
Vasso Plaid Wool Coat
Vince
Wool Blend Maxi Wrap Coat
Printed and Colorful Scarves
"I'm loving all the scarves I'm seeing this season! They're such an easy way to add a little color and interest to an outfit. I'll be wearing them with everything from sweaters and jeans to wool coats and jackets this winter."
COS
Argyle Brushed-Cashmere Triangle Scarf
GUEST IN RESIDENCE
Argyle Wool & Cashmere Bowtie Scarf
COS
Pure Cashmere Scarf
Barbour
Serena Tartan Lambswool Scarf
Straight-Leg Jeans
"I'm excited to wear relaxed straight-leg jeans this winter! They have that casual, cool look I love. I'll be wearing mine with boots and a sweater. It's such an easy combination that always looks chic."
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.