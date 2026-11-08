I Was a VIP Nordstrom Stylist—These Are the 7 Winter Staples I'm Going to Style With My Most Fashionable Outfits

Hello, versatile trends.

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The best winter 2026 trends, according to a Nordstrom stylist
(Image credit: @stylishsandy)
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Like many of us, Sandy Koszarek is planning her winter wardrobe as we head deeper into November. For the former VIP Nordstrom stylist (and Stylish Sandy founder), versatility remains essential—easy-to-style pieces that worked for her clients are just as crucial in her own closet.

There are seven trends Koszarek is prioritizing to style regularly with her outfits. Below, you'll find the boot shapes that matter, the best outerwear silhouettes, the denim cut du jour, and more. Per usual, there's also visual and shopping inspiration throughout. Fun fact, you're even going to see some early Black Friday deals!

Keep scrolling for Koszarek's full winter fashion breakdown.

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Cashmere Sweaters

The best winter 2026 trends, according to a Nordstrom stylist

(Image credit: @stylishsandy)

"I love wearing cashmere sweaters in the winter! I usually stick with neutrals and chocolate brown, but I'm adding a little purple this year, too. I'm especially loving brushed cashmere for its beautiful texture and the way it adds a little something extra to an outfit, whether I'm wearing it with jeans, trousers, or a slip skirt."

Flat and Kitten-Heel Boots

The best winter 2026 trends, according to a Nordstrom stylist

(Image credit: @stylishsandy)

"I'm looking forward to wearing flat and kitten-heel booties this winter. Both styles are so chic with jeans and trousers, and I especially love how a kitten heel adds a little height while still being comfortable."

Tie-Front Pants

"I'm wearing relaxed drawstring pants this winter! They're comfortable but still look chic, and they're so easy to dress up or down. I can wear them during the day and easily transition them to dinner out."

Faux-Fur Accents

The best winter 2026 trends, according to a Nordstrom stylist

(Image credit: @stylishsandy)

"I love adding a little faux fur to my winter wardrobe, especially coats with faux-fur collars! The texture adds just the right amount of drama and instantly elevates even jeans and a sweater."

Tailored and Wrap Coats

"I always reach for tailored wool coats in the winter. There's something about a beautifully tailored coat that instantly makes even jeans and a sweater look chic."

Printed and Colorful Scarves

The best winter 2026 trends, according to a Nordstrom stylist

(Image credit: @stylishsandy)

"I'm loving all the scarves I'm seeing this season! They're such an easy way to add a little color and interest to an outfit. I'll be wearing them with everything from sweaters and jeans to wool coats and jackets this winter."

Straight-Leg Jeans

The best winter 2026 trends, according to a Nordstrom stylist

(Image credit: @stylishsandy)

"I'm excited to wear relaxed straight-leg jeans this winter! They have that casual, cool look I love. I'll be wearing mine with boots and a sweater. It's such an easy combination that always looks chic."

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Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.