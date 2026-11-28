For much of the country, the days of getting away with wearing foot-baring shoes such as ballet flats are coming to a close for now, but the silver lining of winter is that boot season is officially here. While it's true that boots, in general, go with just about everything, I've been keeping tabs on the specific items well-dressed women are wearing with them this winter. There's one winter 2026/27 trend that I keep encountering, and given its popularity, I don't think you'll be surprised. The trend is fur-trimmed coats (long fur-trimmed coats, in particular), and actress Michelle Randolph is the latest It girl to pair one with boots.
While in NYC for press appearances last week, Randolph was spotted wearing a pair of sleek black leather knee boots with a long-ish brown coat with statement-making fur trim. This pants-less look has been a popular styling choice thus far this season, but jeans, leggings, or trousers look just as chic. Keep scrolling to see exactly what I mean and to shop long fur-trimmed coats and boots to pair.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.